Mechanic Coffee expands, El Rincon Oaxaqueño opens, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
El Rincon Oaxaqueño at World Square

El Rincon Oaxaqueño
2614 Brownsville Rd., Carrick. rinconoax.com

The South Hills welcomed a new Mexican restaurant yesterday with the grand opening of El Rincon Oaxaqueño. Meaning “the Oaxacan corner” in Spanish, the new eatery features cuisine from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, particularly known for its mole sauce, flavored with chiles and chocolate. Other popular dishes include tostadas, tacos, and quesadillas, as well as aguas frescas and churros. Started as a food truck in the Strip District, this is the family-run restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location. Currently, orders are available for takeout online or by calling (412) 440-5599.

Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com

Pittsburghers sampling the city’s many tasty mocktails this Dry January can add Condado Tacos to their list. The Midwest taco chain has a lineup of “craveable” alcohol-free drinks, originally launched early last year. Condado’s mocktail menu serves up spirit-free and lower-calorie alternatives featuring a Nojito (40 calories), the Cactus Juice made with prickly pear and pineapple, and the Shooter McGavin, which blends black tea, lemonade, and ginger beer. View Condado's full mocktail menu online.
click to enlarge Mechanic Coffee expands, El Rincon Oaxaqueño opens, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
Dry January mocktails by Condado Tacos

Mechanic Coffee Co.
5830 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. mechaniccoffee.com

The East End gained another coffee spot this week with Verona’s Mechanic Coffee Co. expanding to a Shadyside location. The coffee roaster announced on its Instagram page that the “super soft opening” of Mechanic's new location on Jan. 6 was “a huge success.” The newly launched location at 5830 Ellsworth Ave. (formerly a Crazy Mocha) is now serving Mechanic’s in-house-roasted coffee and pastries every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an official grand opening event in the works.

Greenhouse Co-op
557 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. greenhousecoop.com

After hearing many residents (myself among them) exclaim, “Wow, a greenhouse in Green! Field!” the Greenhouse Co-op, a cidermaker that also sells houseplants, has indeed opened its shop on Greenfield Ave. Patrons are invited to shake off the snowy days and “come by and peruse plants” in a cozy atmosphere while sipping on house-made hard cider, sweet cider, and other beverages, including growlers to-go. Greenhouse Co-op will also appear at Squirrel Hill’s Amazing Books and Records (5858 Forbes Ave.) on Thurs., Jan. 11 from 6-10 p.m. giving those with green thumbs even more opportunity to “relax among the foliage” and sample cider.

Laurel Highlands Pour Tour
golaurelhighlands.com/plan/pour-tour

For those needing a trek outside the city, GO Laurel Highlands is kicking off the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 4.0 on Thu., Jan. 18. Billed as “a craft beer, wine and spirits trail through scenic Southwestern Pennsylvania,” the event invites visitors to pick up an online passport, then enjoy wines, ciders, moonshines, meads, and more at different spots around the Laurel Highlands region. Participants can also collect stickers at each drink destination, redeemable for prizes and Pour Tour collectibles. Possible stops include SanaView Farms and Winery in Champion, Pa., the newly opened Ponfeigh Distillery, and the craft microbrewery Forbes Trail Brewing.

