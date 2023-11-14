Hoagies discounts, secret burgers, Thanksgiving meals, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
PrimoHoagies in the Strip District
PrimoHoagies
Multiple locations. primohoagies.com
PrimoHoagies, a Philadelphia-based sandwich chain with several locations throughout Pittsburgh, is running a special Customer Appreciation Day promotion on Tues., Nov. 14 in celebration of being named best sandwich shop in USA Today's 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Members of the PrimoHoagies Rewards Program can visit any PrimoHoagies location for discounts on the chain's most popular menu items. Though the debate about what to call meats and cheeses layered on a long roll (sub? hoagie? hero?) rages on, the self-proclaimed purveyor of “Italian specialty sandwiches” is offering nine-inch “Primo-size” fan-favorite hoagies, including Italian, turkey and cheese, and ham and cheese, at $6.99 each. To enjoy the Customer Appreciation Day special, join the PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by texting “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 or by visiting the Rewards Program Page
City Works Eatery & Pour House
Two PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
Loyal foodies continue to reap the rewards on Tue., Nov. 14 as City Works Eatery & Pour House celebrates customers with exclusive access to a secret menu item. City Works Rewards Club members
can unlock the sports bar’s Tex Mex Burger ($16.95) for purchase at its Downtown Pittsburgh location. The spicy burger is served on a brioche bun with habanero cheese, pickled chiles, avocado mash, tomatillo salsa, and grilled jalapeños.
City Works' Tex Mex Burger
Nine O’Clock Wines
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. nineoclockwines.com
Find the perfect red for your Thanksgiving table when, on Fri., Nov. 17 from 4-8 p.m., Nine O’Clock Wines presents Beaujolais Nouveau Day
. “Every year wine makers in the Beaujolais region of France race against the calendar to produce the first vintage of the year ahead of Thanksgiving,” the Lawrenceville-based wine shop explained in an Instagram post
. Beaujolais Nouveau Day
unveils the newest bottles of the light-bodied French wine, which, as the shop notes, pairs well with upcoming holiday meals. Nine O’Clock Wines will sell the latest Beaujolais wines by both the bottle and the glass, along with French cheeses and snacks from Chantal’s Cheese Shop. No tickets are required.
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh
ulpgh.org
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh continues a 15-year tradition on Sat., Nov. 18 with a Thanksgiving meal distribution event
at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. A press release states that 900 households will receive "Thanksgiving provisions," with items including food and canned goods, and gift cards from Giant Eagle. Participants can also receive health screenings and flu and COVID-19 vaccines with help from the University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute, Mission Vision, and Golden Dental.
Mutual aid nonprofit TransYOUniting — which provides resources to Pittsburgh’s trans community — is hosting its annual TransGiving event
on Thanksgiving Day. The nonprofit will offer home-cooked meals for pick-up and delivery, as well as a sit-down dinner. Meals can be requested online for delivery or pick-up from the QMNTY Center (525 E Ohio St.) from 1-8 p.m. The Center — operated jointly by Proud Haven and TransYOUniting to provide LGBTQ community support — is also, from 2-6 p.m., hosting the sit-down Thanksgiving meal (seating is limited). Volunteers can now sign up to assist with preparing and delivering meals.
Mindful Brewing Company
3759 Library Road, Castle Shannon. mindfulbrewing.com
Mindful Brewing announced a temporary closure on its social media accounts. “We assure you this is just a pause! We're looking forward to the day when we can come back together, brew your favorite beers, and create more unforgettable experiences,” reads an Instagram post
that also dates the closure as starting on Nov. 6. Since opening in 2017, the South Hills brewery has expanded to a second location in Carnegie
, where it undertook a major renovation and relaunch last year, according to BreweriesInPA.com.