Pittsburgh Pride will move Downtown this year — and steer clear of Kenny Chesney | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig People march over the Andy Warhol Bridge for the 2021 Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March





The move also allows the event, officially entitled Still We Rise: A Pride Revolution, to steer clear of The new parade route will now head straight down Liberty Ave. on June 1, with a stage and an info booth located at the intersection of Liberty and 11th St., and conclude at Point State Park. An additional celebration in Bloomfield will follow the main march on June 2.Dena Stanley, founder and co-executive director of TransYOUniting, said during a virtual press conference this morning that "there was a lot of logistics" in securing this location — the Three Rivers Arts festival was forced to move from the park in 2022 the face of state regulations — but Stanley says "we worked it out" in cooperation with the city, state, and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.The move also allows the event, officially entitled Still We Rise: A Pride Revolution, to steer clear of the Kenny Chesney concert that Saturday. The country artist's fans have become infamous in Pittsburgh for their raucous partying but are not generally known for their cosmopolitanism. Pride on the Shore is scheduled to remain at Stage AE.

They say the team considered everything from choice of performers to family-friendly elements to ensure the parade is accessible to the broadest range of potential attendees.







"I'm really happy that we were able to work on a website that really speaks to how special Pittsburgh Pride is," Costik added.



Stanley said the move to Downtown is a "trial run" given some paradegoers' positive response to last year's North Side route, "b ut there was a lot of community members that would love to see it back downtown.



"So where else to put it but in Point State Park?" she added.



All organizers present stressed that the updated Pride offers something for everyone who wants to vend, march, or simply revel in the event's celebration of community. "T here's the festival, there's the parade, there's the concert series, there's all that," Costik said. "But pride is a celebration of you. And you get to decide how you celebrate."

