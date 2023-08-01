The Speckled Egg expands, Wigle helps rescue animals, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of The Speckled Egg
The Speckled Egg
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy x 11th Hour Brewing
4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. pittsburghparks.org/beer-garden
Toast to community green spaces when Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and 11th Hour Brewing
launch a new limited-edition craft beer. The brewery and conservancy partnered on the new Schenley Park Brew cream ale, the sales of which will benefit the more than 170 parks and green spaces across Pittsburgh. Try the collab during Beer at the Bosque
, a series of four pop-up beer gardens at the Schenley Plaza Bosque, a green space located in front of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Beer at the Bosque, which kicks off on Fri., Aug. 4 and continues through Sat., Sept. 16, includes craft beer as well as lawn games, music, and food.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Schenley Park Brew cream ale by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and 11th Hour Brewing
Take your tastebuds on a trip to Spain during a wine class presented by Nine O’Clock Wines. The Lawrenceville-based shop will present Around the World in 30 Wines, a series described as exploring wines from Spain, Italy, Germany, and Austria, along with special topics like sparkling wine, the wines of Eastern Europe, and wine and chocolate pairings. Presented in partnership with The Salon, the series launches on Thu., Aug. 10 with tasting pours of five Spanish wines paired with cheeses from Chantal’s Cheese Shop.
Wigle Distillery x Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
A local distillery and animal rescue group teamed up on a new spirit sure to keep tails wagging. Wigle will soon release Puppy Love, made in partnership with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. According to Wigle, 9.99% of sales from Puppy Love, set to debut on Sat., Aug. 12 during a special event
at the distillery's Strip District location, will benefit HARP.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
650 E. Waterfront Drive, Homestead. chipotle.com
Waterfront visitors can now get Mexican food on the go with a new restaurant. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that the first Chipotlane debuted in Pittsburgh. According to a press release, the spot, which opened on July 31, offers a drive-thru pickup lane that "allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars."
The Speckled Egg
428 S. 27th St., South Side. thespeckledeggpgh.com
The Speckled Egg officially expanded with a second location on the South Side. The Downtown eatery officially opened a new spot in a space shared with Commonplace Coffee, located on 27th Street in the SouthSide Works’ Town Square. Officially opened on July 26, the new Speckled Egg location will offer its usual menu and a special weekday Happy Hour.
Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar
tepachepgh.com
Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar, a restaurant located in Mars, announced on Instagram
that it will soon expand to Fox Chapel. The post says residents can expect a fall opening date.