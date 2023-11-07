 Free ice cream, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Free ice cream, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

Free ice cream, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Sign for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at SouthSide Works, July 30, 2023

Bunny Bakes & Specialty Coffee
1926 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. bunnybakes.org

Squirrel Hill welcomed a coffee shop and bakery today with the opening of Bunny Bakes & Specialty Coffee, a business that promotes accessibility among workers and patrons. Launched by the community-based nonprofit Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh, Bunny Bakes employs youth of different abilities. In a press release, Friendship Circle executive director Mordy Rudolph says the cafe “will provide an inclusive workplace for [them] to gain skills and confidence that can lead them to employment beyond our doors." Located next door to Friendship Circle, Bunny Bakes — originally begun as a pop-up — honors the late Bernita “Bunny” Buncher, a former donor and advocate for inclusivity in Pittsburgh. Open 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, the shop, in addition to coffee and espresso, offers a rotating menu of sweets.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
447 Cinema Drive, South Side. jenis.com

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is coming to the SouthSide Works with a sweet grand opening. On Thu., Nov. 9 from 6-10 p.m., the new scoop shop at 447 Cinema Drive opens with free ice cream and other giveaways, including a year of free scoop cards for the first five people in line, and swag bags for the first 50. On deck are Jeni’s “Splendid Holiday” flavors, including Merry Berry, Boozy Eggnog, White Chocolate Peppermint, and others, as well as year-round favorites such as Brambleberry Crisp. This is the second Pittsburgh location for the Ohio-based artisanal ice cream company, following the opening of a Bakery Square shop last year.
click to enlarge Free ice cream, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Brambleberry Crisp by Jeni's

Turner’s
turnerdairy.net

Turner’s — the Penn Hills dairy known for its farm-fresh milk and “Pittsburgh’s favorite” iced tea — is going national with one product. The company recently previewed a new powdered iced tea mix in an Instagram post. According to KDKA, presales for the just-add-water mix begin at the end of November, after which it will be regularly sold in Turner’s online shop for shipping in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Paesano Productions x 412 Food Rescue

Newly formed Paesano Productions announced its first annual event, a Feast of the Seven Fishes meal at Heinz History Center. Set to take place on Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m., the holiday benefit created by cousins Christine Failla and WPXI meteorologist Scott Harbaugh is described in a press release as celebrating "Western Pennsylvania’s rich Italian-American heritage while shedding light on the issues of food waste and food insecurity in our community.” Proceeds will support 412 Food Rescue, a local nonprofit focused on tackling food waste and food insecurity.

As fans of the hit Hulu series The Bear know, the Italian feast, traditionally served on Christmas Eve, is a grand meal with seven distinct seafood dishes. Curated “special tastings” will be prepared by local Italian-American chefs, including Justin Severino of Morcilla and Salty Pork Bits, Domenic Branduzzi of Piccolo Forno, Dave Anoia of DiAnoia’s, Justin Steel of Bar Marco, Justin Avi of Saint Ravioli, and Frank Vitale of Cucina Vital. Tickets, which include a taste of all seven dishes and an antipasto, are $150.
click to enlarge Free ice cream, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Sign for upcoming Kujira restaurant in Shadyside

Kujira
736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside

A new sushi spot is rolling into Shadyside this winter. Signs recently appeared announcing Kujira (stylized KuJiRa), serving sushi, sake, and whiskey. According to the blog Pennsylvasia, Kujira (Japanese for whale) will open at 736 Bellefonte St., formerly home to The Yard. The new eatery, from the same owners as Mount Everest Sushi in Oakland, will complement Dr. Tea, a bubble tea shop that opened on the first floor of the same building.

