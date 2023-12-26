Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Business District Manager in Lawrenceville, Balloon Artist, Server (among robots), and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Harm Reduction Specialist. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs. PPP is looking for a full-time Harm Reduction Specialist who will be responsible for managing their Community Advisory Board and working at some of their syringe service sites. This position is Sunday through Thursday at $19.25/hour with full benefits. Click here for more details

Healthcare Positions. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is the local affiliate of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider. If you’re looking for a job with a supportive team and great benefits, consider one of the multiple positions they have open right now, including: Donor Database Coordinator, Health Care Assistant (Abortion Services) - Pittsburgh, Health Care Assistant (General) - Pittsburgh, and Health Care Assistant - Johnstown. All positions are full-time and on-site, except the Donor Database Coordinator, which is hybrid. Click here for more details

Various Positions. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,700 adult and child survivors of domestic violence & facilitating an intervention program to nearly 300 people who use abuse. They also have many positions open this holiday season, including: MENS Program Intervention Specialist, Bilingual Direct Service Advocate, Education Facilitator, Grants Specialist - Development, Direct Service Advocate Weekend Lead, Children’s Advocate, and Overnight Direct Service Advocate. Click here for more details

Business District Manager. The Lawrenceville Corporation is a non-profit working to build a more inclusive, equitable, accessible, and sustainable Lawrenceville. They are seeking a full-time Business District Manager, who is responsible for growing the neighborhood’s business districts responsibly and managing working relationships with members of Lawrenceville’s business community with a strong emphasis on community participation. The Business District Manager leads LC’s commercial development and business district repositioning, responsible hospitality initiatives, marketing & communications strategies, and is responsible for overseeing the membership base. Salary is $53,000-58,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Materials Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse is a nonprofit that inspires creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse. They are looking to fill their part-time Materials Coordinator position, which coordinates the flow of materials and supplies for Creative Reuse’s donation program in order to generate sales and prevent material resources from going to waste. Pay starts at $18/hour, 20 hours per week, with the potential for growth. Applications are due January 14, 2024 by 11:59 PM EST. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Various Positions. Voted the #1 Best Event Planner in Pittsburgh by our City Paper readers, Party on Butler in Lawrenceville is hiring for several different positions this holiday season, including: E-commerce Manager, Balloon Artist, PM Delivery Driver, and Event Coordinator. They offer a fun work atmosphere, many networking opportunities, competitive pay, and a creative environment. No matter your experience level, they have a place for you. Click here for more details

Restaurant Marketing & Promotion. Spork Pit BBQ is a Central Texas-style barbecue concept located on East Carson Street in the old Double Wide Grill space. They are currently operating, however they will be remodeling and relaunching the brand. So, they are looking for an individual to assist the owner with marketing and promotion. This individual will work about 20-25 hours a week either on location with the owner, off-site promoting, or at home. Knowledge of social media is a must, with organic posts on a weekly basis, and answering web inquiries. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Servers. Kura Sushi, a revolving sushi concept restaurant started in Osaka, Japan, is opening a new location in the South Side Works. They are seeking part-time and full-time servers who are passionate about food, culture, and providing a unique experience. Servers will work side-by-side with Kura’s resident robot server, the “Kura Bot.” Wages are up to $19/hour after tips, plus meal discounts, flexible scheduling, and career growth opportunities. Click here for more details

Cooks, Bartenders. 40 North is a scratch kitchen on the North Side with a menu built around lamb and fresh produce. They work closely with PA farmers, and the menu changes daily. All of their bread and pastries are made in-house, and their cocktails are seasonally crafted using unique and special ingredients. 40 North is seeking passionate and creative people to join their team as Cooks or Bartenders. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Lilith is a fun and energetic restaurant in lovely Shadyside serving coastal cuisine inspired by the owners’ and chefs’ Sicilian and Puerto Rican heritage. If you are interested in joining a dedicated team of great people, they are currently seeking a Dishwasher. Click here for more details