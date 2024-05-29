 Planned Parenthood of Western PA Presents: Care Always There | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Planned Parenthood of Western PA Presents: Care Always There

By

click to enlarge Planned Parenthood of Western PA Presents: Care Always There
Photo courtesy of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania proudly provides a wide range of reproductive health care services, including the Care Always There HIV Testing & Support Program! Care Always There is a relatively new program run by Kenneth McDowell and Richard Wilson and is set apart by its community engagement focus. Planned Parenthood's staff are relatable, knowledgeable, and nearly unflappable, handling challenging questions with sensitivity and honesty.

Kenneth

"My mission is to create Safe Spaces for all, in Western PA neighborhoods. To hang out, have fun, and give information and education on healthy relationships, consent, and sexual and reproductive health and HIV/AIDS everywhere people are."

Richard hosts a bi-weekly game night at QMNTY Center, every other Tuesday at 6:30 P.M. Learn more at https://qmntycenter.org/.

click to enlarge Planned Parenthood of Western PA Presents: Care Always There
Photo courtesy of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania

Care Always There also offers supplies, resources and support to all community members, not just those living with HIV or those currently at risk, through various Early Intervention Services. EIS aims to help people live sexually healthy and responsible lives that set the stage for healthy futures. We meet people where they are and act as a resource for partners and professionals who support People Living With HIV or at risk individuals everyday.

Some of the topics are covered, with variations for age/developmental levels, are:

1. Understanding HIV and AIDS

2. Prevention strategies

3. Stigma and discrimination:

4. Risk factors

5. Testing and treatment

6. Global impact

7. Advocacy and activism

