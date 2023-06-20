Squirrel Hill Night Market brings vibrant arts event back to Murray Avenue | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: zosxavius photography
Squirrel Hill Night Market
The Squirrel Hill Night Market series has, for nearly a decade, given local shoppers a place to find both expected and unexpected items. The event returns with a continued focus on supporting local crafters and artists, a portion of which are new to the market this year.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market
series will take place from 6-10 p.m. on June 24, Aug. 26, and Oct. 7. Now in its ninth year, the Murray Avenue street festival features arts and food vendors, as well as live music and kid-friendly activities, throughout each night.
The website for Uncover Squirrel Hill — which collaborated on the market along with I Made It! Market and Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition — describes the event as “inspired by pop-up night markets in Asia and around the world.
Carrie Nardini serves as director of I Made It! Market
, the organizing body through which over 75 vendors will participate in the Squirrel Hill Night Market. Nardini says the event will have "culturally-focused booths and retailers representing Squirrel Hill businesses," as well as some new faces this year.
“We try to incorporate ... 30% new artists," Nardini tells Pittsburgh City Paper
. "I wouldn’t say that every event has 30%, it might be more or might be less. But that’s sort of our goal, is to provide a space for people, whether they’re new in their business, new and making their craft, or they’re just new to us and they’ve sold elsewhere.”
Nardini says they notice how sellers follow certain trends —
while shoppers can usually find paintings, photography prints, home decor, and food, market organizers have seen a noticeable growth of interest in candles and handmade soap.
“We've had several rounds of popular types of art cycle through right now," Nardini says. "There's a lot of people applying with candles. Jewelry is always very popular."
The Squirrel Hill Night Market series connects grassroots organizations with community members to help aspiring makers, with older and newer artists being able to go through “organic mentoring."
“We try to have several events and workshops a year, education-wise, to assist people,” Nardini said. She adds that, through their programming, lawyers, copyright attorneys, and insurance representatives can help sellers understand "what their needs are for their business to protect them and their personal finances."
She believes that being inclusive of small vendors has contributed to the expansion of the market.
“We do have more vendors, both food and arts, than when we first started," she says. "The community has embraced this event and has supported it to the point where we are able to offer the opportunity to additional food and arts sellers."
Squirrel Hill Night Market
. 6-10 p.m. Sat., June 24, Aug. 26, and Oct. 7. Murray Ave. from Forbes Ave. to Beacon St., Squirrel Hill. Free. All ages. uncoversquirrelhill.com