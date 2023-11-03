 Quantum Theatre paints a real-life romance with The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quantum Theatre paints a real-life romance with The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

By

click to enlarge Quantum Theatre paints a real-life romance with The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk
Photo: Courtesy of Quantum Theatre
Quantum Theatre's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical)
For its 100th production, Quantum Theatre mounts an unconventional, intimate musical following the lives of Russian Jewish painter Marc Chagall (Dan Mayhak) and his wife Bella (Zanny Laird), a writer. The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical), with a book by Daniel Jamieson and music by Ian Ross, follows the couple from meeting in their hometown of Vitebsk, Russia (now Belarus), through their travels in Europe and the United States as they build a life for themselves and find their place in the world.

The production coincides with Violins of Hope, a traveling exhibition of instruments rescued from the Holocaust, now on view at Carnegie Mellon University's Posner Center.

The musical play, now running through Sun., Nov. 26 at Rodef Shalom Congregation, depicts Chagall’s struggle to find recognition in his home country of Russia, and how his creative ambition and commitment to the October Revolution of 1917 strained his relationship with his wife, Yiddish poet Bella Rosenfeld Chagall. Chagall addresses the audience from a future in which Vitebsk no longer exists, after being leveled in the destruction of World War II, and recalls the trajectory of his first love with Bella.
click to enlarge Quantum Theatre paints a real-life romance with The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk
Photo: Courtesy of Quantum Theatre
Quantum Theatre's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical)
The pace of the action can be plodding, as is often the case with memory plays, but the cast, musicians, and creative team make up for it with their rich attention to detail and emotional commitment.

The multilevel set by Stephanie Mayer-Stanley transforms the stage into one of Chagall’s canvases (it's worth mentioning that Chagall was once a set painter for the Russian Jewish theater), as the artist's paintings are projected on a layered, textured white background, drenching the entire play space in vibrant color. Above the audience, a violin, a pair of butterfly wings, and a floral bouquet are suspended on horizontal wires, which, along with staging and choreography by director Gustavo Zajac, seek to emulate the floating subjects of Chagall’s most famous works.

The score depends heavily on Yiddish folk songs, nigunim (Jewish spirituals sung by groups), and wordless melodies. Providing live musical accompaniment are music director Douglas Levine, Cara Garofalo, and Lenny Young, all of whom don costumes at different moments to help propel the story. The band, along with Laird’s beautiful, clear, piercing upper vocal register, effectively fills the Rodef Shalom with a gorgeous sound.

Colorful design immerses audiences into the world of Marc and Bella Chagall’s journey, romance, and imagination, as the music brings The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk fully to life.
Quantum Theatre presents The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical). Continues through Sun., Nov. 26. Rodef Shalom Congregation. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $10-65. quantumtheatre.com/vitebsk

Tags

Related Content

Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Front Porch Theatricals brings new life to a once-troubled Sondheim production

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Front Porch Theatricals brings new life to a once-troubled Sondheim production

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Audience Development Specialist, Director of Community Projects, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Audience Development Specialist, Director of Community Projects, and more

Quantum Theatre takes Anton Chekhov to Hazelwood with The Cherry Orchard

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Quantum Theatre takes Anton Chekhov to Hazelwood with The Cherry Orchard

Latest in Theater

Brian Pope's Himbos will whet your appetite with scenes from a sexy "chestaurant"

By Rachel Wilkinson

Brian Pope's Himbos will whet your appetite with scenes from a sexy "chestaurant"

Pittsburgh native Chloe Rae Kehm "manifested" her dream job in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

By Kate Oczypok

Pittsburgh native Chloe Rae Kehm "manifested" her dream job in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A Pittsburgh jazz great finally gets his due in Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For

By Amanda Waltz

A Pittsburgh jazz great finally gets his due in Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For
More »
More Theater
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 1- 7, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit
9 images

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Pittsburgh's '90s misfit culture gets the spotlight in Gen X Pittsburgh: The Beehive and the ‘90s Scene (3)

Pittsburgh's '90s misfit culture gets the spotlight in Gen X Pittsburgh: The Beehive and the ‘90s Scene

By Michael Machosky

Titanic exhibit reflects the morbid allure of history's most famous shipwreck

Titanic exhibit reflects the morbid allure of history's most famous shipwreck

By Rachel Wilkinson

Arcade Comedy Theater reflects on a decade of laughter while looking toward the future

Arcade Comedy Theater reflects on a decade of laughter while looking toward the future

By Matt Petras

On the Tahn: Jellydog and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 2-4)

On the Tahn: Jellydog and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 2-4)

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 2-8

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Nov. 2-8
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation