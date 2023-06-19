Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Audience Development Specialist, Court Resource Navigator, Director of Community Projects, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Donor Relations Coordinator. Non-profit Hello Neighbor works to improve the lives of recently resettled refugee families by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives. They are hiring a full-time Donor Relations Coordinator to support the efforts of the Development and Marketing Team to maintain relationships with the organization's individual supporters. Salary is $43,000-47,000/year, plus a hybrid work environment and comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details

Executive Director. Quantum Theatre is a professional theatre company that produces experimental productions in non-traditional performance spaces around the Pittsburgh area. Quantum is seeking a dynamic and innovative full-time Executive Director who is passionate about their mission and able to lead with excellence. The Executive Director will be responsible for overseeing all executive and administrative aspects of the organization’s operations, including fundraising, donor engagement, program support, financial management, and staff supervision. As a mentor to staff, the Executive Director will motivate and empower the team to achieve their best work. Salary is $125,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Court Resource Navigator. Non-profit RentHelpPGH assists residents of Allegheny County in obtaining legal and financial assistance in order to avoid eviction. They are hiring full-time Court Resource Navigators for the Urban Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s (URA) Legal Assistance Program (LAP) ‘Lawyer of the Day’ (LOTD) team. Court Resource Navigators conduct outreach to tenants with current eviction filings in order to connect those tenants with legal assistance and programs that can provide rental or utility assistance. They work closely with the attorneys providing legal representation to ensure that tenants have the best chance to remain in their homes. Salary is $44,000-46,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Director of Community Projects. Grow Pittsburgh is an urban agriculture nonprofit with a mission to teach people how to grow food and promote the benefits that gardens bring to our neighborhoods. They are seeking a full-time Director of Community Projects. Community Projects programs include: starting new community gardens in Allegheny County; supporting established community gardens via the Community Garden Sustainability Fund; providing materials and tools to the public via the Garden Resource Center; hosting periodic public events (Seed Swap), workshops (How To Start a Community Garden, Community Composter School), and networking events (Community Garden Network). Salary is $53,000-68,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Operations Assistant. Casey Droege Cultural Productions (CDCP) is an artist-run, woman- and disability-owned business created in 2017. CDCP is an experiment in sustaining a for-profit, socially-minded arts business while building an arts economy in a city with a small arts ecosystem. They are seeking a part-time Operations Assistant to support Project Managers and the Project Assistant in the logistics and realization of projects and events. OAs are tasked with research, communication, and outreach, as well as the development of project materials and documents. OAs also work with the Connection Coordinator to execute and manage the posting of all social media content. Starting rate is $18-22/hour, and includes remote and in-person work. Click here for more details

Production Runner. Live Nation Entertainment is seeking a part-time Production Runner for their shows at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks. The Production Runner is responsible for various errands and tasks associated with the talent and production of a show. Confidentiality is very critical to this role. Some responsibilities include coordinating and delivering food and beverage to the band or talent, retrieving and delivering equipment/paperwork/etc., and assisting with any other aspects of stage production. Click here for more details

Associate Digital Line Producer. KDKA Pittsburgh is looking for a full-time Associate Digital Line Producer to work on their live streaming network. This person will work with the Digital Line Producers and the control room teams managing and optimizing live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop, and OTT platforms. The Associate Digital Line Producer will assist with editing content, writing headlines, and improving SEO and shareability as well as work with the social media team to edit and publish video. Click here for more details

Receptionist/Administrative Assistant. The Arthur Murray Dance Centers of Pittsburgh are looking for part-time or full-time Receptionists/Administrative Assistants. Part-time hours are M-F 12 pm to 5 pm or 5 pm to 10 pm, and full-time is M-F 1 pm to 10 pm. This is a good job for someone just entering the workforce or returning to the workforce with limited experience and education. Must be a friendly and professional person. Pay is $10/hour. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh City Paper

Audience Development Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting with content management. Click here for more details

Staff Photographer. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a part-time Staff Photographer to enhance the visual storytelling of both our print and online publications. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Art Director, capturing photos for editorial and promotional content as well as creating independent photo essays for publication on our website. This role requires a creative individual with strong photography experience, the ability to capture a diverse range of subjects, and a talent for finding unique ways to tell a story visually. Click here for more details

Staff Writer. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on varying subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartender. The Bridge Music Bar is an indoor/outdoor bar, restaurant, music venue, and event space located in the heart of East Liberty. They are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced full-time Bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking and customer service experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Pay is $4/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Food Runner. Fat Cat on East Ohio Street in the North Side will be a fun, fast-casual restaurant and bar with a live music venue in the building formerly known as JR’s Bar. They are currently looking to hire full-time and part-time food runners who are detail-oriented, driven, and reliable. Pay is $9/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Servers. Jade Grille is a busy, high-volume Chinese restaurant located in Mt. Lebanon. They are currently seeking part-time and full-time servers. Experience is not required, but is ideal. They offer a friendly work environment and flexible work schedules. Pay is hourly, plus tips that are paid daily. Click here for more details

Host/Hostess. Downtown’s Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room is looking for a professional host or hostess to greet and seat guests, answer phone calls, manage the waitlist, coordinate takeout orders, and perform light housekeeping duties. You will be the face of Proper and your smile is the first thing guests will see when you welcome them into the restaurant, so a friendly demeanor, professional appearance, outgoing personality, and ability to multitask are requirements of this position. Wage starts at $16/hour (3-4 shifts/week) plus tips from takeout orders. Click here for more details