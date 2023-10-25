Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 26-Nov. 1 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society presents Smokestack Lightning. 7-8:30 p.m. The Roots Cellar. 6300 Fifth Ave., Point Breeze. $20. calliopehouse.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Samia with Venus & the Flytraps. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $22-25. promowestlive.com
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Experience a variety of notable art films helmed by Polish directors when the Harris Theater presents Pittsburgh Polski Film Multi-Kino. The series begins with The Shout, an atmospheric 1978 film by Jerzy Skolimowski that follows the relationship between a British sound engineer and a charismatic drifter with an unusual power. Other screenings include The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland, Always Fresh Money by Krzysztof Talczewski, and Dad by Anna Maliszewska, as well as a few other Skolimowski titles. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
Fri., Oct. 27FILM • DOWNTOWN
Black Bottom Film Festival. 4-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20-85, limited free tickets available upon request. awaacc.org
KIDS • OAKLAND
Halloween Happenings: A Boo-tanical Bash. 5-8 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Young Adult Survivors United and 100.7 Star Pittsburgh present Wig Out Halloween Party. 6-10 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. $25-100. yasurvivors.org
OPERA • CARNEGIE
See the Pittsburgh premiere of a magical opera when Resonance Works presents a production of Pauline Viardot-García's Cinderella at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall. The performance begins with pre-show party festivities and mixed-genre cabaret performances by Resonance Works artists. The show then follows the familiar story of a poor orphan-turned-princess aided by a fairy godmother, with many Pittsburgh-bred performers taking on roles. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. $22-68. resonanceworks.org
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Light in the Dark. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $29-119. pbt.org
Sat., Oct. 28MARKET • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-20, free for kids under 12. pittsburghcc.com
OUTDOORS • LARIMER
POGOH Bike or Treat Bicycle Scavenger Hunt. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hamilton Ave. and Fifth Ave., Larimer. $7. Registration required. pogoh.com
DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT
Lola LeCroix's The Real Drag Brunch of Pittsburgh Halloween Special. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. Registration required. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
FESTIVAL • EAST LIBERTY
Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure. 1-4 p.m. Kelly-Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
KIDS • OAKLAND
Halloween Hunt. 1-4 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Oakland. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. carnegielibrary.org
PARTY • GARFIELD
Hotdog Howl-O-Ween Puppy Costume Contest and Halloween Party. 1-4 p.m. Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/twofraysbrewery
DRAG • BLOOMFIELD
True T presents Halloween Bash: Drag Queen Bingo. 3-6 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20. tracebloomfield.com
FESTIVAL • HAZELWOOD
Fall Minifest. 4:30-7 p.m. Morningstar Baptist Church Lot. 5540 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.com
THEATER • OAKLAND
Quantum Theatre presents The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical). 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 26. Rodef Shalom Congregation. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $18-68. quantumtheatre.com/vitebsk
MUSIC/FILM • NEW KENSINGTON
Normal Creatures Nosferatu live soundtrack recording with Fuck Yeah Dinosaurs!, Horehound, Greywalker, and Old Game. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $15. preservingconcerts.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Kente Arts Alliance presents Etienne Charles and Creole Soul. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $40. newhazletttheater.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Hellbilly Halloween featuring Thirteen Bends with Bonnie & the Mere Mortals, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravemen, and DJ Poptone. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square, South Side. $15-120. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh
Sun., Oct. 29TALK/FILM • STRIP DISTRICT
An obscure, but essential part of Pittsburgh history comes to light during a special presentation at the Heinz History Center. Stories from Pittsburgh’s Chinatown covers how Chinese Americans in Pittsburgh "established businesses, started families, and created community despite the racism and discrimination that they faced," according to a press release. The event includes two films, The Last Mayor of Chinatown and Pittsburgh’s Lost Chinatown, and a panel featuring prominent members of the city's Chinese-American community. 2-4 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org
MUSIC • EDGEWOOD
Belle Voci presents Treble Choir Festival. 3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood. 120 E. Swissvale Ave., Edgewood. $5 donation. bellevocipgh.com
THEATER • STRIP DISTRICT
barebones productions presents The Nightmare Before Christmas. 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $50-1,000. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Mikaela Davis. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $18. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Mon., Oct. 30MUSIC • OAKLAND
Pitt Jazz Seminar and Concert Week. 12 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 4. University of Pittsburgh-William Pitt Union Plaza. 3959 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. jazz.pitt.edu
Tue., Oct. 31THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Ease on down the road to the Benedum Center when PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents The Wiz. The award-winning hit musical that also spawned a star-studded film takes audiences on a journey into a different version of Oz, one packed with soul, gospel, rock, and "finger-snapping funk" tunes, imaginative costume and stage design, acclaimed choreography, and more. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 5. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-145. trustarts.org
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
Dale Hollow with Ma'am and Dave Shepherd. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Wed., Nov. 1MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Grace Potter with Rett Madison. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $35-75. gracepotter.com/tour