On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from cyberpunk to "soft girl" music. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Dancing and drag are all the rage at Juice, the new LGBTQ-friendly party at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. Taking place Thu., Sept. 21, the event promises tunes by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn followed by a drag show hosted by Boo Barrymore. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Thu., Sept. 21
Night City: The Immersive Cyberpunk Experience. 9 p.m. Tiki Lounge. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikilounge412.com
Fri., Sept. 22
Ballroom Sampler September: The Hustle. 7 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $20. pgh.lossabrosos.org
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Soft Girls From Another Planet: Chappell Roan Album Release Party with Soap Opera and Amazing Grace. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Diamond Life. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
thegoldmark.com
Jellyfish: Jets Sets. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., Sept. 23
Planet Q: A Queer Dance Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Take Care with Maenad and Formosa. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and B-Renn. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Detour with D. Strange and Gusto B2B Naeem. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com
Sun., Sept. 24
Disco Sunday Disco with Jarrett Tebbets, Pretty Tony, and DJ Dini Daddy. 3-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. All ages. tracebloomfield.com
Stomping Grounds 1V1 Open Dance Battle. 3-11 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. All ages. spiritpgh.com