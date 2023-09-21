 On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Spirit
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from cyberpunk to "soft girl" music. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Dancing and drag are all the rage at Juice, the new LGBTQ-friendly party at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. Taking place Thu., Sept. 21, the event promises tunes by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn followed by a drag show hosted by Boo Barrymore. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Sept. 21

Night City: The Immersive Cyberpunk Experience. 9 p.m. Tiki Lounge. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikilounge412.com

Fri., Sept. 22

Ballroom Sampler September: The Hustle. 7 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $20. pgh.lossabrosos.org

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Soft Girls From Another Planet: Chappell Roan Album Release Party with Soap Opera and Amazing Grace. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Diamond Life. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Jellyfish: Jets Sets. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., Sept. 23

Planet Q: A Queer Dance Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Take Care with Maenad and Formosa. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and B-Renn. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Detour with D. Strange and Gusto B2B Naeem. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., Sept. 24

Disco Sunday Disco with Jarrett Tebbets, Pretty Tony, and DJ Dini Daddy. 3-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. All ages. tracebloomfield.com

Stomping Grounds 1V1 Open Dance Battle. 3-11 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. All ages. spiritpgh.com

