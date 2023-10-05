On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

This week's spotlight:



Fri., Oct. 6



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Brillobox

Sat., Oct. 7



spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s country to spooky hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Boot, scoot, and boogie over toon Thu., Oct. 5 for. Presented by DJ Rodeo Starr of the touring Dolly Disco dance night, the event promises a nostalgic night dedicated to the best country artists of the 1990s, including George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and more.