On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s country to spooky hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Boot, scoot, and boogie over to Bottlerocket Social Hall on Thu., Oct. 5  for Goin' Country. Presented by DJ Rodeo Starr of the touring Dolly Disco dance night, the event promises a nostalgic night dedicated to the best country artists of the 1990s, including George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and more. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Fri., Oct. 6

Pop Rocks with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Evolution in The House of Burton with DJ Lisa and The Outlaw DJ Josey. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com

Requiem: Season of the Witch 3. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Upbeat Dance Party. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Brillobox

Sat., Oct. 7

Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

One-Hit Wonders with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Zero's Undead Disco with Amzing Grce, Lemonline, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. cobrapgh.com

Myspace Night. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Lateral presents deep creep and Ian McGlumphy. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

