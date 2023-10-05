On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s country to spooky hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Boot, scoot, and boogie over to Bottlerocket Social Hall on Thu., Oct. 5 for Goin' Country. Presented by DJ Rodeo Starr of the touring Dolly Disco dance night, the event promises a nostalgic night dedicated to the best country artists of the 1990s, including George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and more. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Fri., Oct. 6
Pop Rocks with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution in The House of Burton with DJ Lisa and The Outlaw DJ Josey. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Requiem: Season of the Witch 3. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Upbeat Dance Party. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 7
Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
One-Hit Wonders with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Zero's Undead Disco with Amzing Grce, Lemonline, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. cobrapgh.com
Myspace Night. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Lateral presents deep creep and Ian McGlumphy. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com