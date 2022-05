Pittsburgh City Paper celebrates 2022 Golden Quill award wins

Posted By Lisa Cunningham on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz A photo from Amanda Waltz's award-winning Pittsburgh City Paper article on Hidden Media Network

click to enlarge Excerpt from Abbie Adam's award-winning Pittsburgh City Paper cover design

While City Paper always appreciates being honored for our writing and artistic talents, hearing that our stories resonated with our readers, and from the people we write about, is more important than any award we've ever received. We are grateful for your continued support.

In fall 2021,A&E Editor Amanda Waltz entered Wonderland, a-themed tea party. It was just one of many events heavily promoted on social media by Hidden Media Network, promising “all the best virtual and live experiences in over 30 cities around the world.” She left with more questions than answers.In the following days, the more Waltz reported on the international event planning company, the more she discovered allegations of “bait and switch” tactics, unsafe COVID protocols, and more.On May 24, the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania awarded Waltz with the first place Golden Quill award for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Arts/Entertainment – Division 3” for her report on the company, Hidden Media Network Promises Fun, Immersive Experiences, but Some Say Everything’s Not as It Seems The 58th annual Golden Quill Award ceremony , held at the Rivers Casino, honors “professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia,” according to the announcement.Also receiving first-place wins wereliterary writer, Rege Behe, for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Criticism – Division 3” for his literature in Pittsburgh ; former staff writer Kimberly Rooney for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Business/Technology/Consumer –Division 3” for their report, State Lawmakers Join Pittsburgh Restaurant Owners in Revolt Against Food Delivery Apps ; and, former art director Abbie Adams for “Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Cover Design – Print, Divisions 1-4” for her Black Women Leaving Pittsburgh cover design.also was named a finalist in multiple categories. The full list is below:Winner: “ Hidden Media Network Promises Fun, Immersive Experiences, but Some Say Everything’s Not as It Seems ,” Amanda WaltzWinner: “ Literature in Pittsburgh ,” Rege BeheWinner: “ State Lawmakers Join Pittsburgh Restaurant Owners in Revolt Against Food Delivery Apps ,” Kimberly RooneyWinner: “ Black Women Leaving Pittsburgh ,” Abbie AdamsFinalist: “ How Newsrooms, Police Departments, and Social Media Fail Missing People of Color ,” Kimberly RooneyFinalist: “ Chrome Cable ,” Jared WickerhamFinalist: “ Why Are So Many Black Women Talking About Leaving Pittsburgh ?” Dani JanaeFinalist: “ Why Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Continues to Avoid Scrutiny ,” Ryan DetoFinalist: “ Voices ,” Tereneh Idia