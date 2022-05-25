Pittsburgh City Paper celebrates 2022 Golden Quill award wins

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
A photo from Amanda Waltz's award-winning Pittsburgh City Paper article on Hidden Media Network
In fall 2021, Pittsburgh City Paper
A&E Editor Amanda Waltz entered Wonderland, a Alice in Wonderland
-themed tea party. It was just one of many events heavily promoted on social media by Hidden Media Network, promising “all the best virtual and live experiences in over 30 cities around the world.” She left with more questions than answers.
In the following days, the more Waltz reported on the international event planning company, the more she discovered allegations of “bait and switch” tactics, unsafe COVID protocols, and more.
On May 24, the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania awarded Waltz with the first place Golden Quill award for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Arts/Entertainment – Division 3” for her report on the company, Hidden Media Network Promises Fun, Immersive Experiences, but Some Say Everything’s Not as It Seems
.
The 58th annual Golden Quill Award ceremony
, held at the Rivers Casino, honors “professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia,” according to the announcement.
Also receiving first-place wins were City Paper
literary writer, Rege Behe, for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Criticism – Division 3” for his literature in Pittsburgh
; former staff writer Kimberly Rooney for “Excellence in Written Journalism, Business/Technology/Consumer –Division 3” for their report, State Lawmakers Join Pittsburgh Restaurant Owners in Revolt Against Food Delivery Apps
; and, former art director Abbie Adams for “Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Cover Design – Print, Divisions 1-4” for her Black Women Leaving Pittsburgh
cover design.
click to enlarge
City Paper
Excerpt from Abbie Adam's award-winning Pittsburgh City Paper cover design
also was named a finalist in multiple categories. The full list is below:
Excellence in Written Journalism, Arts/Entertainment – Division 3
Winner: “Hidden Media Network Promises Fun, Immersive Experiences, but Some Say Everything’s Not as It Seems
,” Amanda Waltz
Excellence in Written Journalism, Criticism – Division 3
Winner: “Literature in Pittsburgh
,” Rege Behe
Excellence in Written Journalism, Business/Technology/Consumer –Division 3
Winner: “State Lawmakers Join Pittsburgh Restaurant Owners in Revolt Against Food Delivery Apps
,” Kimberly Rooney
Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Cover Design – Print, Divisions 1-4
Winner: “Black Women Leaving Pittsburgh
,” Abbie Adams
Excellence in Written Journalism, News Feature – Division 3
Finalist: “How Newsrooms, Police Departments, and Social Media Fail Missing People of Color
,” Kimberly Rooney
Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Personality Profile Photo – Divisions 1-6
Finalist: “Chrome Cable
,” Jared Wickerham
Excellence in Written Journalism, Lifestyle – Division 3
Finalist: “Why Are So Many Black Women Talking About Leaving Pittsburgh
?” Dani Janae
Excellence in Written Journalism, Public Affairs/Politics/Government –Division 3
Finalist: “Why Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Continues to Avoid Scrutiny
,” Ryan Deto
Excellence in Written Journalism, Columns/Blogs – Division 3
Finalist: “Voices
,” Tereneh Idia
While City Paper always appreciates being honored for our writing and artistic talents, hearing that our stories resonated with our readers, and from the people we write about, is more important than any award we've ever received. We are grateful for your continued support.