Pittsburgh City Paper wins statewide Keystone Media Awards
Posted
By
Lisa Cunningham
on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM
click to enlarge
A portion of Pittsburgh City Paper editorial designer Lucy Chen's award-winning news layout
Pittsburgh City Paper
is honored to announce it has won six awards in the 2022 Keystone Media Awards
, a statewide journalism competition for Pennsylvania media companies.
The awards, published on April 28 by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, are presented each year to Pennsylvania journalists whose work "displays relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers, and furthers First Amendment values."
Editorial Designer Lucy Chen won first place in the News Page Design Category for her print layout on Kimberly Rooney's story on Critical Race Theory.
Columnist Tereneh Idia won second place in Columns for three of her 2021 pieces: Didn't we almost have it all? Contemplating Black arts in Pittsburgh, The global (and local) politics of Black beauty, and The soul of a country.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dannielle Brown announced the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation along with the end of her 237-day hunger strike at Freedom Corner downtown on her 50th birthday on Thu., March 11, 2021.
Staff photographer and videographer Jared Wickerham received a second-place win for his News Event Photo of Dannielle Brown
as she announced the end of her hunger strike, and photo intern Kaycee Orwig earned an Honorable Mention for her Feature Photo illustrating Dani Janae's story on artist Zeal Eva
.
Former managing editor Ryan Deto also won second place for his News Beat Reporting on the Pittsburgh police, which included his report on a protester injured by a police projectile.
More than 2,500 entries were received from 110 news organizations, and City Paper competed in the category of "multi‐day publications with 20,000 to 49,999 circulation." While the greatest reward comes from folks reading its stories, City Paper's staff is honored to be recognized for their hard work.
