The Best Sativa Gummies & Edibles to Try in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

If you’re looking for the perfect cannabis edible to lift your spirits and energize you through the day, look no further. Sativa gummies are much-beloved for their euphoria-inducing, energetic, and creativity-boosting effects. But with the many options flooding the cannabis market, how do you find the best one?

To help you, we’ve researched and collected our top picks in the world of sativa gummies and edibles, weighing key factors like quality, flavor, and delight. All the gummies on this list are 100% hemp-derived, meaning you can rest assured that you’re enjoying products that are federally compliant.

With this roadmap in hand, let’s explore top-notch sativa gummies and demystify the selection process in 2023 and beyond.

Key Takeaways

Our top 6 picks for the best sativa cannabis gummies you can buy online.

Understanding what makes for a quality sativa gummy and how to choose

The benefits of sativa gummies and potential effects

List of Gummies

We’re biased, but we happen to be big fans of our EVN, and their new Sativa Gummies. Keep things moving with these delicious blends of THC and CBD, all wrapped in a zesty mandarin orange flavor.

Each gummy contains equal parts of each cannabinoid, infused with rosin sourced from the Hawaiian Haze strain. This cultivar is known for its social and energy-infusing effects, making it a perfect choice for accomplishing tasks and enjoying daily activities.

Ingredients

5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per gummy

Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Flower Rosin, Delta 9 THC, Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

Third-party lab tests

An ISO 17025-accredited lab has independently tested all of EVN’s products to ensure purity and potency.

undergo stringent lab testing for continual quality assurance, purity, and potency.

VIIA’s Euphoria gummies are another sativa-infused edible on this list that contains a strain-specific experience. Each piece features 70 mg of different cannabinoids sourced from the Blood Orange Tangie strain, an uplifting sativa gummy that eases stress and helps users tap into more creative flow.

Each gummy contains 20mg of THC, 20mg of CBD, and 30mg of minor cannabinoids sourced from legally cultivated hemp plants, meaning the source materials contain no more than 0.3% THC in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. These gummies are among the most potent on the list, so they’re not best-suited for beginner cannabis consumers or those who need smaller doses.

Ingredients

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor and Color.

Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, Full Spectrum CBD, Live Terpenes

Third-party lab tests

VIIA’s products, including their Delta 9 edibles and gummies, undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure continual quality, compliance, and potency.

CBDFx turns up the sweetness with a blend of THC and CBD in their Berry Buzz Sativa gummies. These delectable chews provide the euphoric energy of sativa edibles with a calming layer of wellness, thanks to the full-spectrum CBD present.

These gummies are available in 5mg or 10mg strengths, making dosing a breeze for those who need more or less cannabis. One gummy equals one serving, but as we mentioned above, it’s best to start with one and wait at least 90 minutes to understand how the gummies affect you before consuming more.

Ingredients

Organic tapioca syrup, Organic cane sugar, Purified water, Pectin, Tri sodium citrate, Citric acid, Tomato lycopene, Natural flavor

5mg or 10mg Hemp-Derived Delta 9 THC, Full Spectrum CBD

Third-party lab tests

CBDFx posts all lab testing results for its products on its website and continually submits its products to certified analysis labs for quality, potency, and cleanliness.

These technically aren’t sativa gummies, but they still provide cannabinoid-goodness and a euphoric experience. Ripe with wild berry flavors, EVN’s relaxing indica gummies are infused with single-strain rosin from the Bubba Kush cultivar, a strain known for its earthy flavors and soothing effects.

These relaxing indica gummies are ideal for winding down after a long day or night, offering a synergistic blend of THC and CBD to help calm the senses.

Ingredients

5 mg THC + 5 mg CBD per gummy

Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Flower Rosin, Delta 9 THC, Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

Third-party lab tests

An ISO 17025-accredited lab has independently tested all of EVN-CBD’s products to ensure purity and potency.

Some people swap out sativa edibles for their morning cup of coffee, but these gummies combine cannabis and caffeine for an added boost. Start your morning with a bang with BudPop’s Delta9 gummies with caffeine, available in a delicious blend of blue raspberry, strawberry, and mango flavors.

Each gummy contains 15mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and 50mg of caffeine — the perfect blend to put an extra pep in your step. Save time in the morning, skip brewing a pot of joe, and opt for a quick BudPop gummy instead.

Ingredients

15mg of hemp-derived THC + 50mg of caffeine per gummy

Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Distilled Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors (Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Mango), Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Natural Colors (Blue, Red, and Orange), Carnauba Wax

Third-party lab tests

The BudPop team believes in transparency and safety and features all lab testing results on their website so consumers can rest assured of the quality, potency, and purity of their products.

How Did We Choose the Best Sativa Gummies?

We dug deep and conducted exhaustive research, looking into important consumer aspects such as cost, taste, and potency. Also, we prioritized each brand's credibility, transparency, and whether the products adhered to independent lab testing requirements.

Brand reputation

A brand's reputation carries substantial weight when determining whether an edible belongs on this list of high-quality products. To help you avoid such pitfalls, we've focused solely on well-established brands known for their commitment to transparency, safety, and premium quality. We meticulously vetted each brand's website, its industry history, and its certificates of authenticity.

We added another validation layer by examining consumer reviews to understand how these brands fared in real-life scenarios. Thanks to this thorough screening, we've sifted through the noise and brought you top-rated, trustworthy brands that promise the best of hemp-derived sativa gummies.

Hemp source

We also considered the origin of the hemp plants used in the featured products on this list. Every sativa edible is derived from ethically and organically grown hemp within the USA.

Brands worthy of your trust are always open about their hemp sourcing and will often include this information on their website.

Ingredients

We've prioritized gummies with all-natural, organic, GMO-free, and gluten-free labels. These are not just trendy terms: these play a huge role in determining the purity and quality of delta 9 THC gummy offerings. One should always be concerned with what one puts in their body, and the use of organic ingredients is just as important as the cannabis quality in these edibles.

Manufacturing processes

We carefully selected brands that adhere to high manufacturing standards with their gummies. Many test results will show evidence of this, but several options on this list utilize innovative extraction methods such as live rosin or flash-frozen techniques. Better manufacturing processes mean better products for the consumer.

Third-party lab testing

Unfortunately, the hemp industry suffers from a distinct lack of FDA regulation. Third-party lab tests are essential in ensuring that brands and their products maintain high credibility. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) is now seen as a hallmark of trust, often featured on reputable brands' websites or product pages.

We made sure to select brands that proudly display their lab test results. These results affirm that their products are safe to consume and in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

What are Sativa Gummies?

Sativa gummies are cannabinoid-infused edibles derived from cannabis strains with more stimulating, energizing effects. They're widely recognized for their ability to boost energy and focus and uplift spirits.

Sativa gummies come in many varieties, flavors, forms, and shapes. Most manufacturers craft sativa gummies with cannabis-infused gelatin, though some are made with fruit pectin and other ingredients. Sativa THC or CBD gummies come as small candy treats, available in different flavors and easy to carry whenever you need a pick-me-up.

Sativa Gummies Effects

With a marketplace loaded with sativa gummies and similar products, it's crucial to understand how cannabis' effects vary among users. This is mainly due to factors such as an individual's metabolic rate, weight, and unique endocannabinoid system. Nonetheless, consistent themes emerge when users talk about the effects of sativa gummies.

Most often, sativa edibles produce substantial energy boosts associated with elevated moods and, sometimes, improved focus. These effects make sativas handy for battling fatigue for those who struggle with low energy, especially during the daytime. Sativa gummies’ results vary depending on whether they’re primarily THC or CBD-infused.

Many replace or complement their morning cup of coffee with a sativa gummy, enjoying a long-lasting stretch of good moods and focused energy. Others also choose sativa gummies to increase their creativity, either in problem-solving or artistic endeavors.

Sativa gummies are generally more psychoactive than their indica counterparts and can sometimes produce anxiety or paranoia in too-high doses. Before gradually increasing your dose size, it’s essential to start with smaller amounts and wait at least 90 minutes to determine how sativa THC gummies work for you.

Benefits of Sativa Gummies

Discreet and portable

Sativa gummies are small and portable, meaning you can easily take your cannabis with you on the go. They also are a more convenient consumption choice than smoking or vaping, as you don’t need extra gear, and eating edibles doesn’t leave any unwanted odor. However, be careful to keep your sativa gummies out of reach of children or curious pets.

Long-lasting

Edibles are unique among cannabis products in that the highs they produce – while they take longer to kick in, last much longer than smoking or vaping. Sativa gummies pass through the digestive system, which processes even tiny amounts and make them into the much more potent 11-hydroxy-THC. This means a tiny gummy goes a long way, with highs lasting up to 12 hours, depending on the dose size.

High potency

Because sativa gummies can become very potent, it’s best to start with a low dose and only slowly increase the amount consumed after the effects have fully kicked in, usually in 2-3 hours. You can always take more but can’t take back what you’ve already consumed.

Mood boosting

Sativa gummies produce heightened creativity, elevated moods, and a burst of energy. Most individuals choose sativa gummies to make everyday activities more enjoyable, whether engaging in arts and crafts or adventuring on an outdoor hike.

How to Use Sativa Gummies

Consuming THC-infused gummies may taste just like enjoying your regular candies, yet it's crucial to adhere to some core principles:

Embrace the 'Low and Slow' Approach: If you're new to THC gummies or edibles, kick off with a milder gummy containing around 5-10 mg of THC. Remember to keep tabs on how your body responds.

Exercise Patience: Once you've consumed the THC edible, wait around 2-3 hours before taking more. The effects of gummies might take longer to kick in compared to other intake methods, so patience is your best friend here.

Modulate Dosage Gradually: If the entry-level dosage leaves you wanting, consider upping your dosage by 5-10 mg per increment.

Combine with a Snack: To ease your way into the THC effect, pair your gummy with a small, protein-rich snack.

Hydrate : It's always a good idea to drink ample water while consuming THC gummies. This can help keep common side effects like dry mouth at bay.

Store with Care : Remember, THC gummies could easily be mistaken for candy by pets and children, so keep them at bay. Also, store your gummies in a cool, dry place.

Know Your Limits: Learn more about your personal tolerance threshold and adjust your consumption accordingly. Remember, THC affects everyone differently.

Where to Buy Sativa Gummies

You can find any of these top-quality sativa gummies and purchase them directly from a company’s website! Delta-9 THC and CBD that are sourced directly from hemp plants make them available and legal for purchase nationwide (though confirm with your state if they allow online purchase of hemp products).