6 Best Online Slots Real Money USA: Best Slots to Play in 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper





Online slots are not only a great way to pass the time but a fun way to potentially win real money. With online casinos, you can play slot games with a high win rate to win real money while also playing other popular games. There’s a lot to love about specifically slot games, however. That’s what we want to highlight today.

In this guide, we’ll be covering the six best online slots to earn real money. Which online casino will come out on top? You’ll find out as you keep reading. After that, we’ll discuss the criteria we use to find each site. We’ll also follow up by answering any frequently asked questions you might have about the topic. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

The six best online slot casinos to win real money in the USA include

RedDogCasino - Best Reputation in USA SuperSlots - Best Game Diversity Las Atlantis - Best Website Design Wild Casino - Best for Welcome Bonuses El Royale - Best New Online Casino for Real Money BitslerCasino - Best for Outside the USA

6 Casinos Reviewed to Play Slots Online in the US

1. RedDogCasino - Best Reputation in USA

Red Dog is at the top of the list for a few reasons – including the fact that it has various slot games. For an online casino, it’s one of the most reputable in the industry. Likewise, the platform has a high win rate for winning real money.

Overall, it’s one of our favorite online casinos to visit, and we’re sure to return to this one no matter which other platforms we find. Since 2019, Red Dog Casino has built its reputation online. Now, they’re one of the most well-known in the industry.

While technically relatively new, the platform makes up for it with new and exciting features. With a massive variety of casino games, there’s plenty to love about Red Dog.

Pros

Takes one to five days to process payouts

24/7 bonuses and generous welcome bonus

Video poker and other games available

Hundreds of games to choose from

Top quality customer support

Online since 2019

Cons

Payouts aren’t immediate

Bonuses & Promotions

+20% BTC deposit

225% welcome bonus

>> Try Red Dog Casino now!

2. SuperSlots - Best Game Diversity

Next up, we’ve got SuperSlots as one of our favorite online casinos on the list. A well-known platform to many, the platform has a whopping eight different payout methods. Additionally, there are 15 payment depositing methods, so you can easily secure your welcome bonus.

The live dealer tables make it feel like you’re in a physical casino, as do the slot machines. It’s a great online casino for online gambling, especially when you choose among the highest-winning casino games.

It may not be everyone’s go-to for winning real money, but it’s certainly one of the best! The online slots are easy to get hooked on, giving you more opportunities to win more money — so enjoy responsibly!

Pros

Attractive welcome bonus

Evergreen daily promotions

15 payment depositing methods

Eight different payout options

150+ online slot games

Cons

No phone service for customer support

Bonuses & Promotions

Payout in just 48 hours

Welcome bonus of up to $6,000

>> Try SuperSlots now!

3. Las Atlantis - Best Website Design

After SuperSlots, we needed a worthy competitor to add to the list. That competitor lands on Las Atlantis, an online casino that goes above and beyond to create an enjoyable experience. As one of our favorites, this online casino carries one of the biggest welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen. Win up to $14,000 depending on how much you deposit in your first deposit.

Another thing we love about Las Atlantis is its customer support options. Because it has live customer support, you can get the help you need no matter when you need it. Plus, the payment system is secure and reliable, a must for online casinos.

You might be wondering, “what are its online slots like?” You can be sure to have fun with online slots here. Out of all the online casinos on the web, there’s much to choose from at Las Atlantis. Win real money and have fun while you play online slots on a platform that supports you every step of the way.

Pros

Reliable live customer service options

Reputable online slot games to choose from

Large variety of casino games

Massive welcome bonus up to $14,000

Secure and safe payment options

Cons

No live dealer games

Bonuses & Promotions

280% welcome bonus of up to $14,000

>> Try Las Atlantis now!

4. Wild Casino - Best for Welcome Bonuses

Wild Casino gives you a tremendous welcome bonus up to $5,000 just for playing on the platform. As one of the best online slots on our list, we can’t recommend the platform enough. It's also available for mobile devices, so you can play real money slots on the go. Wild Casino is one of our favorite real money online slot websites. It may not be somewhere to “earn” real money, but it is somewhere to win money. Choose from 378 mobile casino games to try your luck at winning big.

Pros

Simple online slot system to keep you coming back

Optimized for iOS and Android devices

Generous cryptocurrency bonus match

378 mobile games to choose from

35x playthrough

18 live dealer games simultaneously

Variety of casino games at your disposal

Cons

Deposit minimums higher than average

Bonuses & Promotions

250% match up to $1,000 with a 35x playthrough

100% match up to $1,000 over the next four deposits

Total welcome bonus across five deposits of up to $5,000

>> Try Wild Casino now!

5. El Royale - Best New Online Casino for Real Money

El Royale is next up on the list as one of the best online casinos on the web. While it is new to the world of online gambling, it’s also a great place to win real money through slot machines and other casino games.

The number of welcome bonuses at El Royale will have you scrambling to decide which to choose. Fortunately, you can secure more than one, depending on how you deposit money. The bonus secures cash and free spins for use on certain slot games.

A downside is that the minimum deposit for the bonus is $1,000, so it’s not the best for people with less cash. However, it’s easy to win big at this casino, so it’s certainly worth trying for those who can.

Pros

Mobile compatibility

$20,000 cryptocurrency bonus

Generous welcome bonus

Plentiful variety of casino games

Fair online slot system for winning big

Cons

Minimum deposit for welcome bonus is $1,000

Bonuses & Promotions

Tremendous array of welcome bonuses

Free spins

Free slots

>> Try El Royale now!

6. BitslerCasino - Best for Outside the USA

Last but certainly not least is Bitsler Casino. Bistler is the best place to go for winning and using cryptocurrencies outside the US. You can earn real money here and turn it into cryptocurrencies that will grow steadily.

Online gambling is more fun on a platform that makes it easy to win big — and Bistler’s high-win-rate slot games compete against some of the best in the world. There are other casino games, so feel free to play a few other games in between slots.

The online casino caters to crypto, so get ready to choose between Ethereum, BitCoin, DogeCoin, and many others. You’ll get your pick of which cryptocurrencies to withdraw from the platform. BistlerCasino stands out from the crowd because it is reliable and tech-oriented, something many crypto-lovers enjoy.

Pros

Wide variety of cryptocurrencies supported, including Ethereum, BitCoin, DogeCoin, LiteCoin, and more

Customer-friendly staff and efficient support system

Responsible gaming tools and many casino games

Anonymous gambling

Instant withdrawals available

Fair games

Cons

Better welcome bonuses with some of the other casinos we recommend

Bonuses & Promotions

Secure up to $700 when you make your first deposit for a welcome bonus

>> Try BitSler now!

How We Chose the Best Online Slots in the USA

Now that you’ve seen our top recommendations, we want to reveal how we found them in the first place. Look through the criteria we used to find the best online casinos across the entire web. With all these variables combined, we can find the top contenders. Let’s dig into how we chose the best online slots in the US.

Licensing

You can’t win real money unless the online casino is properly licensed and regulated. Licensing is a big-time factor for us, so we put it at the top of our criteria. If a company isn’t licensed appropriately, it didn’t make it to our list. Likewise, it helps weed out all the less legitimate online casinos. The six best online slots on our list are a great place to win real money with their legit licensing.

In short, every casino needs a gambling license to legally be able to give you real money for your winnings. A gambling license grants certification to a casino from a reputable regulatory authority and allows operators to legally run online casinos and sportsbooks in various regions.

Reputation

Next, we looked at each casino’s reputation, both online and locally. Depending on the location, we asked what users thought about the online casino. Likewise, we checked customer reviews, security, and the casino’s license to review its reputation.

We stuck with online slots where you can win real money. Those include Red Dog Casino, SuperSlots, Las Atlantis, Wild Casino, El Royale, and Bitsler Casino. While some others stand out from the crowds, only these six met all of our criteria. Red Dog Casino, for example, is known for real money slots with a high payout percentage, making it the perfect spot to try gambling out.

Slot Variety

We wanted a variety of real money slots – not the same old, same old. We search for progressive jackpot slots, a variety of video slots, and more. Most online casinos will offer a variety of games, but only the best of the best will provide a range worth trying.

Progressive jackpots are fun to dive into, and video slots make it easy to choose between many different types of slot games. Playing slots on different slot machines increases your chances of winning, making it a win-win to try out multiple slot machines!

Payouts

Then, we look at the payout percentage of each of the casinos on our list. One of our goals was to find casinos with the highest RTP slots across the board. Each platform on our list meets our standards at 95% or higher. That means your chances of winning may increase by sticking with one or more of the six best online slot casinos in this list.

Promotions and Bonuses

Another significant factor for our consideration was the promotions and bonuses for each casino. We asked ourselves, “What is this casino’s welcome reward?” What are its withdrawal and deposit limitations? What’s the minimum required to deposit to qualify for a bonus? How often can we use the promotions? Are there daily promotions on the site?

We answered these questions separately to ensure we choose a casino worth your consideration – and ours. We want the highest chances of winning and the best promotions and bonuses possible, the same as you!

Customer Support

Lastly, how well does the company handle its customer service? What customer service options are available? Ideally, we search for companies that offer chat, email, phone, and/or text support services. One or more support option helps us know we’re supported no matter when we might need assistance.

For example, think about what might happens if the video slots aren’t working. Do you wait, or do you reach out? We paid special attention to casinos that offer 24/7 support.

What to Pay Attention to When Choosing Online Slots

You’ve seen the criteria we use to find the best casinos, but what should you pay attention to when choosing online slots? Here’s a separate list of what to remember the next time you’re window-shopping for your next favorite online casino.

Licensing

First, locate the gambling license of the online platform you want. To do this, you’ll typically scroll to the bottom of the casino’s home page. See if there is any sort of gambling commission logo. The platform should show certification to operate legally.

Offered Bonuses

Some casinos are more generous than others. We tend to stick with the more generous casinos. Pay attention to bonuses offered on each platform. Great casinos will offer not just bonuses for introductions or welcomes, but also for daily use. Pay attention to daily promotions and how lucrative they may be for you.

UI/UX

Next, how does the user interface look? Is it an appealing website worth navigating? If so, you may have your hands on a reliable online casino where you can win some cash.

Customer Support

How responsive, friendly, and prompt is customer support? Pay attention to how quickly you receive help and how comprehensive that help is. You never know when you’ll be in a situation where you need help immediately in the middle of the night. Prompt customer service is best at moments like these.

Banking Options

Deposit and withdrawal methods are certainly something to notice. For example, imagine winning big, and the only withdrawal options are cryptocurrency. Not everyone uses crypto! Stick with casinos that offer the withdrawal and deposit methods you prefer so you’re never in a pickle when it comes time to cash out.

How to Play Slots Online

You may now be wondering – how do you do it? How do you start winning at these gambling games? And why play slots to win real money in the first place? Well, that answer is simple. Most people play because the potential to win money is significant.

But it’s more than that. These platforms also allow you to enjoy bonus rounds and free slots, grab free spins, and earn loyalty points. The sites are fun because they make it easy to want to keep coming back. Let’s look at some tips for how to play slots online.

Please note, these are tips to improve your odds. We can’t guarantee that anyone will win, no matter which excellent strategy they use!

1. Stick to Your Budget

The first and possibly most important piece of advice we can give is to stick to your budget. Never bet money you can’t afford to lose! Decide on a maximum sum that you’re prepared to spend before you go into any sort of slots situation.

2. Practice with Free Games

A great way to test out your luck is with free games. For some users, this can give the rush of serotonin or dopamine they’re looking for without having to get into slots for real money. However, there are plenty of users that just use free games as a warmup.

3. Choose Your Slot Carefully

No two slot machines will ever be the same. So, choose wisely! Do your research on each slot and its potential chances of winning. Once you learn which kind of slots you prefer, it’s easier to gamble wisely.

4. Aim for Smaller Jackpots

Finally, the rule of thumb is that the smaller the jackpot, the more likely it is to pay out. If you’re not in it for the big bucks, aim for slots that have smaller jackpots on the table.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

Some slots online may be rigged, so it’s important to stick with trustworthy recommendations. Fully licensed casino sites simply can’t be rigged. They use RNG, a random number generator, to determine the outcome of every game and ensure transparency and fairness across the board. Overall, online slots are not rigged. However, you may be hard-pressed to find ones that are also legitimate! This list is a great way to weed them out and choose the most honest online slot casinos to win real money.

How Do You Find Trustworthy Online Casinos?

As long as the online gambling platform is fully licensed, there’s minimal reason to suspect it might be untrustworthy. Fully licensed online slot casinos have measures to ensure they’re safe, secure to use, fair, and transparent. Transparency is a top priority for the right websites, and those are the ones you should stick with.

FAQs: Online Slots Real Money USA

Are Online Slots Legal In The US?

Yes, gambling is legal in six US states. Unfortunately, many online casinos are illegal due to gambling online not being legal in most states.

What States Can You Play Online Slots?

You can play online slots in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, and West Virginia.

What Online Casinos Are Legit In The US?

There are many legit online casinos in the US. However, we recommend Red Dog Casino, SuperSlots, Las Atlantis, Wild Casino, El Royale, and Bitsler Casino. These are the six most reliable and regulated online casinos.

What Are High RTP Slots?

A high RTP slot is anything at or above 98%. Fortunately, the mobile slots we recommend all have a high RTP.

What Are Real Money Slots?

Real money slots are slot games where you can win real money. In short, real money slot games help you win big-time at an online casino. Playing slots online makes it easiest to enjoy free slots and other perks. Likewise, slot machine games on the web give you the highest chances of winning. Play at an online slot site to find out how big you can win!

Why Play Real Money Slots?

Most people play real money slots to win some sort of money. However, some people play for the sheer thrill of playing online casinos. Casino games are a lot of fun, and they can get addicting. In fact, as a disclaimer, gambling is addictive. Enjoy responsibly!

What Are The Best Online Slots In The US To Win Real Money?

The six best online slots in the US to win real money include Red Dog Casino, SuperSlots, Las Atlantis, Wild Casino, El Royale, and Bitsler Casino. Depending on your preferences and what you want from online slots and real money slot games, you can find one of these six to be the absolute best for your needs.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there’s a lot to know about the top six best online casinos on the web. The six best online slot casinos include Red Dog Casino, SuperSlots, Las Atlantis, Wild Casino, El Royale, and Bitsler Casino. We hope you’ll consider one or more of these platforms when you try to find a reliable online casino. They have the best online slot machines and other online casino games.

On top of that, they have a high win rate, fast payout, and they’re reputable across multiple channels. We can’t get enough of online slot machines, so we’ll keep at these sites for a while!

If you still have questions, we’ve got answers. Take a look below at our frequently asked questions.

Disclaimer: It’s important to note that gambling can be addicting. Likewise, you must be 18 years or older to participate in online gambling.