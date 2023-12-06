How To Track Someone’s Location With Phone Number In 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper

If you have ever wondered, “How to find my device location by phone number?” you are not alone!

Cell phone tracking can be a great strategy to locate lost or stolen phones. Also, it can be used to ensure the safety of your loved ones. It can let you know where the phone (and its user) is located.

This is why cell phone number trackers are becoming popular among a lot of people these days. With such a tracker, you can keep tabs on children, help your elderly family members, or support friends who have lost their phones.

However, finding a good tracking app can be complicated for beginners. That’s why we have made this guide, where we have carefully evaluated several tracking solutions available today to shortlist the top three options.

Best Apps To Track Someone’s Location With Phone Number

1. uMobix:

2. Spyic:

3. mSpy:

Comparing The Best Apps To Track Location With Phone Number

App name Refunds Price Location tracking uMobix 14 days 1-month plan: $49.99 3-month plan: $29.99/month 12-month plan: $12.49/month GPS Spyic 60 days Android Basic: 1-month plan: $39.99 3-month plan: $19.99/month 12-month plan: $8.33/month Premium: 1-month plan: $49.99 3-month plan: $23.33/month 12-month plan: $9.99/month Family: 1-month plan: $69.99 3-month plan: $33.33/month 12-month plan: $16.66/month iOS Family: 1-month plan: $99.99 3-month plan: $66.66/month 12-month plan: $33.33/month Premium: 1-month plan: $49.99 3-month plan: $26.66/month 12-month plan: $10.83/month Business: 1-month plan: $399.99 3-month plan: $233.33/month 12-month plan: $83.33/month GPS, Wi-Fi mSpy 14 days 1-month plan: $69.90 3-month plan: $40/month 12-month plan: $16.67/month GPS

uMobix is one of the top brands when it comes to tracking phone number location data. This software allows you to track a cell phone's location by number in real time so that you can always stay up-to-date about what the phone’s user is doing.

Besides, it provides detailed information about location and device usage history, which tells you where and how the device has been used in the past. Not only that, but you can also track calls, messages, and media present on the phone. You can do all this without the phone’s user knowing, which helps to maintain anonymity.

Features

Provides access to all media files on the device

Keylogger allows you to track everything that the user types

Monitors over 30 social media platforms and apps

Key Specs

GPS tracking: Yes

Platforms: Android, iOS

Keylogger: Yes

Screen recorder: No

Geo-fencing: No

For this review, we have selected the Spyic mobile number tracker. This is another great software for location tracking and controlling the device remotely. You can track number location, messages, call logs, and browser history without letting the phone’s user know.

Aside from that, you can set a virtual geographic boundary for the device. So, if the user breaches this boundary, you will be notified instantly. In this regard, signing up for the Spyic location sharing app is free, and the tracker is quite easy to use as well, thereby making it a highly convenient option.

Features

Tracks website history, messages, and call logs regularly

Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Easy to set up and use

Key Specs

GPS tracking: Yes

Platforms: Android, iOS

Keylogger: No

Screen recorder: No

Geo-fencing: Yes

mSpy is another reputed brand in the domain of phone tracking and monitoring systems. This particular phone tracker by number offers a high degree of accuracy, which means that you get to know exactly where the phone’s user is located. What’s more, the app’s dashboard displays other key location data, such as address, timestamp, location history, and so on.

Of course, you can do more than track phone location with this app. You can see the user’s texts and social media chats, see what media they have on the phone, find out who they have called, and monitor other activities.

Features

Comes with screen recording and keylogging features

Works seamlessly on almost all devices

Provides bank-grade encryption

Key Specs

GPS tracking: Yes

Platforms: Android, iOS

Keylogger: Yes

Screen recorder: Yes

Geo-fencing: Yes

How To Track Someone’s Location By Phone Number Using uMobix?

In this section, we will be discussing how to track someone location with phone number by using uMobix. Since it is the best app on our list, we believe that you should know how to set up and use this software correctly. So, if you wish to know how to track a phone number with uMobix, then read on!

Step 1: Create An Account

First, you will need to create a uMobix account if you don’t have that already. To do that, go to the uMobix website and sign up by providing all the necessary credentials. Make sure to select the payment plan that best suits your needs.

Step 2: Download The App

When you complete the registration, you will get an app download link. You will need to use this link to download the uMobix location tracking app on the device that you wish to track. Open the link in the target phone’s browser, which will start the app download automatically. Once the download is done, tap the “Install” button.

Step 3: Configure The App

After you install the app, open the uMobix app to access the setup wizard. On the welcome page, tap on “Agree and continue” to proceed with the setup. At this point, you can select all the phone features that you wish to track.

Step 4: Finish The Setup

Once you have enabled all the tracking features on the uMobix dashboard, go to the “Installed services” section on your device. Here, you will need to switch on the “User Accounts” button. Then, go back to the app and tap on the “Setup automatically” button.

When you do that, the setup wizard will complete the rest of the setup process automatically. You can set it up manually, but the automatic setup is much more convenient, especially if you are a beginner.

Step 5: Start Tracking

Now, you can go back to your uMobix account, where you can see all the features being tracked in real-time. From here, you can find location by phone number, track calls or messages, and monitor other phone activity.

Things To Look For When Choosing Phone Number Tracker Apps

When choosing a phone number tracker app, you cannot pick any option that you come across. If you want a good location tracker by phone number, you will need to keep these things in mind:

1. Compatibility

The first and most important thing you need to consider is compatibility, for this will determine the usability of the tracker across different devices. Make sure to get an option that supports most modern devices.

Similarly, it should be compatible with Android, iOS, or any other operating system. That way, you will get a seamless phone tracking experience.

2. Features

It is always wise to check the features of the mobile number tracker before committing to it. Obviously, the core feature that allows you to search phone number location should be present.

Apart from that, many trackers today come with additional features like geofencing, social media monitoring, call and text tracking, screen recording, and others. You can pick an option that has the functionalities you require.

3. Ease Of Use

Apps that have complicated setup procedures, cluttered user interfaces, and unexplained systems can make it very difficult to track phone by number. Thus, if you want a smooth and convenient usage experience, opt for a mobile number tracker that is easy to set up and has a user-friendly interface.

4. Privacy

When it comes to using mobile number tracker apps, privacy is a major concern. Tracking phone number location data without the user’s consent can give rise to serious ethical concerns.

Therefore, you should make sure that the app complies with all the relevant privacy regulations and guidelines.

5. Stealth Mode

It is always a good idea to track a phone number discreetly, as that allows you to see what the phone’s user is really up to. That is why you should opt for mobile number trackers that offer a hidden mode or stealth mode that maintains your anonymity at all times.

6. Reliability

Reliability is another important factor to consider, as it determines the overall value and usage experience you get with the tracker software. Therefore, you should go with a brand that has good reviews and feedback from consumers and is known to offer good support and service.

7. Price

Most mobile number tracker apps available today come with some sort of paid subscription model. There are a few free trackers available, but they are usually very limited in scope or are not that safe to use. In this regard, you should always pick an option that fits within your budget.

8. Data Security

Mobile number tracker apps are vulnerable to hacks and data breaches, just like other online services. However, the presence of robust security measures can reduce the risks posed by such breaches and hacks. Before you get a tracking app, ensure that it has good encryption and data protection systems.

9. Trial Period

Typically, paid cell phone number trackers offer some sort of trial period to the new users. During this period, users can check out many of the tracker’s features for free. This, in turn, helps the customer decide to pay for the service.

We would strongly suggest that you look for brands that offer decent trial periods since that can help you decide better.

10. Legal Compliance

Generally, the legality of using phone number tracking apps may vary across different jurisdictions. In other words, apps that can locate cell phone by number without issues in one region may give rise to legal and ethical concerns in another region.

So, before you get such an app or software, make sure that it follows all the legal guidelines of your state or region.

FAQs: How To Track Someone’s Location With Phone Number

Q1. What Apps Track Someone’s Location With A Phone Number?

The three apps that we have reviewed in this guide - namely uMobix, Spyic, and mSpy - are some of the best apps to track someone’s location with a phone number. Aside from these three, many other apps today offer such a service.

Q2. Is It Legal To Track Someone’s Phone Number?

No law criminalizes mobile number tracking, which means that it is legal to track someone’s location using a phone number. That said, tracking phone number location without explicit consent from the user is considered a breach of privacy, which may have legal consequences.

Q3. How Can I Find Someone’s Exact Location?

In case you are wondering how to find someone’s location exactly, you can do that by using trusted location tracking apps. These apps use different positioning systems like GPS, cell-tower triangulation, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to provide highly accurate location data.

Final Words: How To Track Someone’s Location With Phone Number?

Now that you know how to trace a phone number using location tracking apps, you can finally decide on which brand best suits your needs. Tracking phone number location has never been easy, mainly due to its ethical and technical considerations.

Luckily, the emergence of several phone number tracking solutions recently has made this process more convenient. On that note, many people tend to move towards free tracking solutions, but they are not always safe or reliable.

We loved the uMobix tracker since it offers real-time location and activity tracking. It offers complete anonymity, which makes it a great tool for monitoring the activity of your loved ones discreetly.

So, this app is a great answer to the question, “How can I find my phone location by number easily?”