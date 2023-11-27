10 Best Cell Phone Tracker Apps To Use In 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Phone tracking apps have become a must in today's era, where much of our everyday lives rely on these platforms.

From helping locate stolen or lost devices to ensuring your kids' safety, these phone tracker apps serve multiple purposes. Mobile Tracker Apps can be used for tracking belongings like luggage while traveling or for sharing your location in an emergency. Even businesses have started relying on such apps for employee monitoring.

However, most importantly, phone tracker apps allow parents to keep track of their kids. They make it incredibly simple to find out details like kids' call history, messages, and browsing history, ensuring their safety at all times.

This guide reviews some of the best cell phone tracking apps for parents in great detail so you can easily find the ideal option.

Best Phone Tracker Apps For Android & iPhone In 2024

1. mSpy: Overall Best Phone Tracking App

mSpy is one of the most popular cell phone tracker apps currently available that can be used by parents to monitor their kids' smartphones. Available on both iOS and Android devices, this app offers some incredibly powerful features, many of which you may not find anywhere else.

For instance, the app allows you to monitor taps and keystrokes, check their social media conversations, and even read deleted messages, all in a discrete manner.

Pros

Does not require special permissions

Provides access to deleted messages

Has over 25 innovative features

Simple to use

Cons

Can only be used on one device at a time

Features

Easy social media chat monitoring for almost all platforms.

Tracking of online activity, including browsing history.

Allows ambient recording, screen recording, and call recording.

Can block websites, contacts, and apps remotely.

Provides access to phone storage, including apps, photos, and videos.

Geo-fencing and GPS tracking for easy location monitoring.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: iOS 11 or later and Android 4.0 or above

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 14-day money-back guarantee

Pricing

The mSpy phone tracker app offers three pricing plans, including a monthly plan, a three-month plan, and a 12-month plan. Its monthly plan costs $48.99, while the three-month option will set you back by $27.99. Finally, the 12-month plan is priced at $11.66.

Compatible OS

mSpy phone tracker app is available on Android versions 4.0 and above and iOS versions 11 and later.

2. Eyezy: Feature Rich Parental Control App

Parents looking for a feature-rich phone tracker app to track phone activity should take a look at Eyezy, which provides detailed information regarding your kids' location and mobile phone use while remaining inconspicuous. The app is easy to install, is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and has a dedicated dashboard that makes monitoring devices simple and effortless.

Pros

Provides numerous features for easy monitoring without jailbreak

Has a free demo and a 14-day money-back guarantee

Can track all major social media platforms

Simple to install and use

Cons

Does not allow listening to conversations remotely

Features

Pinpoint feature allows accurate location tracking.

Can record social media conversations with the Social Spotlight feature.

Allows reading deleted text messages.

Real-time GPS location tracker app with geofencing.

Supports keystroke logging and tracking.

Provides access to all the files stored on the target device.

Can be used to block WiFi networks, apps, and websites.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android versions 4 and later and iOS 7 and above

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: No

Refund Policy: 14-day money-back guarantee

Pricing

The Eyezy phone tracker app has a single pricing plan instead of multiple options offered by competing options. However, users can make monthly, quarterly, or annual payments. The app will cost $47.99 per month, $27.99 for three months, and $9.99 for 12 months.

Compatible OS

Eyezy can be used on Android devices running Android 4 or later and iOS devices running iOS 7 or later.

3. FlexiSPY: Best For GPS Location Tracking

FlexiSPY is another excellent phone tracker app that can help you keep track of your child's or any individual’s smartphone use. Launched in 2006, it is one of the oldest phone tracking apps still in use and comes with 150 mobile tracking features you would expect. These include GPS location tracking, access to messages and social media chats, and phone recording.

Pros

Allows monitoring of several social media apps

Can generate detailed PDF reports

Can even be used to monitor computers and iPads

Allows setting up rules to trigger alerts

Cons

Not very affordable

Features

Allows capturing audio, video, and photos.

Spy Call feature allows the recording of environmental audio.

Provides access to live calls through the Intercept Call feature.

Can access apps like calendars, bookmarks, and notes.

User-set rules can trigger alerts and flag certain events.

GPS tracker that remains hidden from the device owner.

Can control the device through remote commands.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: iOS versions 6 and later and Android 4.0 or above

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: Refunds are available upon app installation failure

Pricing

The FlexiSpy phone tracker app offers three subscription plans. The Lite Plan costs $29.95 per month and provides access to certain features, while the Premium Plan, for $79 per month, comes with all the features. There is also an Extreme Plan costing $119 monthly, which allows the app to work on rooted devices.

Compatible OS

FlexiSPY is available on Android versions 4.0, iOS versions 6 and later

4. Hoverwatch: Ideal For Anonymous Phone Monitoring

The next phone tracker app on this list is Hoverwatch, which stands out due to its capability of remaining completely hidden while undertaking tracking activities. It is also one of the best free cell phone tracker apps on this list with a 3-day free trial period, despite having powerful features commonly found on paid options, such as a keylogger and geo-fencing.

Pros

Offers a 3-day free trial

Invisible installation on target device

Jailbreak not required

Most features work without root

Cons

Not all features are available on iOS

Features

Hidden trackers can track calls, messages, GPS, etc.

Can track browsing history through a phone history tracker.

Automatic screenshots on the target device.

Allows tracking the camera and taking pictures remotely on rooted devices.

Keylogger can track typed messages and other text.

The front camera can take pictures when the device is unlocked.

Remote settings control.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Unrooted and rooted Android devices

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: Hoverwatch does not offer refunds

Pricing

The Hoverwatch phone tracker app has three plans you can choose from - Personal, Professional, and Business. The Personal plan starts at $29.95 for one month and allows tracking one device. In comparison, the Professional plan starts at $9.99 per month per device while the Business plan costs $6.00 per month per device.

Compatible OS

Hoverwatch can be used on Android, Mac, and Windows devices.

5. XNSPY: Best Mobile Tracker App To Get Instantly Notified

If remote monitoring is a high priority for you, XNSPY might be the best phone tracker app to consider. This is one of the best phone tracking apps that is often used by businesses and delivers better results than any free phone tracker app. Its standout feature is that it can provide instant alerts when certain keywords are used in any app, calls, messages, etc.

Pros

Supports several different platforms

Affordable pricing plans

Easy installation and use

Allows both offline and real-time monitoring

Cons

No free trial available

Features

Can record online activities on multiple internet messengers.

Allows location tracking and monitoring of specific locations.

Provides highly detailed reports regarding calls.

Can monitor emails, WiFi network logs, and browsing history.

Allows recording of phone calls and surroundings.

Provides access to items stored on the device.

Enables remote locking and wiping of the device.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android versions 4 and later and iOS 6, 7, 8, up to 16.5

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 10-day money-back guarantee

Pricing

XNSPY phone tracker app has a Basic and a Premium plan, and payments for both can be made monthly, quarterly, and yearly. The monthly Basic plan costs $29.99, the quarterly one costs $13.99 per month, and the Yearly option amounts to $4.99 per month. Compared to these, the Premium plan is more expensive, at $35.99 per month, $19.99 per month (quarterly), and $7.49 monthly (annual).

Compatible OS

XNSPY is compatible with Android devices running Android 4 or later and iOS devices running iOS 7 or later.

6. uMobix: Best For Real-Time Phone Tracking

uMobix is another of the cell phone tracking apps on this list designed to make it easy for parents to track their kids' phones. It is a great phone tracker app to protect kids from threats on the web, thanks to its impressive features that allow monitoring calls, messages, social media interactions, etc. Umobix also allows real-time tracking through its dashboard.

Pros

Provides detailed contact info and time stamps

Live demo available

Hassle-free installation

Can be used on tablets as well as smartphones

Cons

One subscription supports only one device

Features

Live phone call tracking with timestamps.

Real-time location tracking with location history.

Monitoring of messages, including deleted ones.

Password and keystroke logging.

Allows remote access to the target device.

Audio and video streaming from the device using camera and microphone.

Lets you access deleted phone calls, messages, and renamed contacts.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android versions 4 and all iOS versions

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 14-day money-back guarantee

Pricing

Umobix cell phone tracker app has three pricing plans categorized according to their validity and platform. The Basic package for iOS devices costs $29.99 per month, while more features are unlocked with a Full subscription for $49.99.

For Android devices, the Basic plan costs the same, but the Full subscription costs $59.99. Three-month and 12-month plans are also available for both platforms.

Compatible OS

Android versions 4 or later, and all iOS versions support Umobix.

7. Spyic: Best Phone Tracking App For Android & iOS

Spyic is unique among apps that track phone activity as it offers basic tracking functionality for free and has a monthly subscription for advanced features. Additionally, the pricing for the advanced features differs depending on whether you use the app on Android or iOS platforms. This best tracking app also offers a free demo, making it similar to free GPS phone tracker apps.

Pros

Basic phone tracking features are free

Free demo available

Can sync recorded data instantly

Highly reliable and accurate tracking

Cons

Lacks geofencing feature

Features

Phone tracker allows tracking calls, messages, and contacts.

Can show and highlight deleted messages.

Allows checking the location of the target device using Google Maps.

Can be used to monitor almost every IM and social media platform.

Has a fast keystroke logger that can even log keys on apps like the calculator.

Provides access to all media files, including photos, videos, and others.

Can record browsing history even in private or incognito mode.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android versions 4 and all iOS versions

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 60-day refund policy

Pricing

This phone tracker app offers a Basic, Premium, and Family Plan for both Android and iOS devices. The plans for the former cost $39.99, $49.99, and $69.99 per month, respectively, while those for Apple devices cost $99.99, $49.99, and $399.99 monthly.

Compatible OS

Spyic mobile tracker app works on all Android versions after 3 and on all iOS versions.

8. Spy Bubble: Best For Monitoring Cell Phones Remotely

Proceeding with this list, we now bring you Spy Bubble, a phone tracker app that can be used through web browsers. It comes with over 25 powerful features, some of which even allow you to control your kids' devices remotely. Spy Bubble features easy installation and operates via a hidden mode, which allows it to remain undetectable.

Pros

Priced reasonably

Easy-to-use interface

Minimal and simple setup

Hidden working mode

Cons

Some functions are only available on iOS

Features

Provides access to incoming and outgoing calls with call duration.

Allows you to see deleted messages and hidden chats.

Provides complete data regarding browser history.

Comes with a powerful keylogger that can even record passwords.

Enables tracking activity on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

All media can be easily accessed through the app.

GPS tracking with location history.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android versions 4 and all iOS versions

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 14-day refund policy

Pricing

Spy Bubble phone tracker app has just three pricing plans, like many other phone tracking apps. The one month plan costs $49.49, while the three-month plan costs $89.99. There is also the 12-month plan that costs $149.99.

Compatible OS

Spy Bubble works on all iOS versions and Android 4 and above.

9. GEO Finder: Best Cell Phone Tracker App

GEO Finder is a web-based cell phone tracker app that works across several mobile networks and can help you accurately locate any phone and any SMS messages sent through it. It works by sending a message containing a link to the target device. When this link is clicked on, it shares the location of the phone with your GEO Finder account.

Pros

The app does not need to be installed on the device

Has a 48-hour free trial

Allows anonymous tracking

Does not require jailbreak or root

Cons

Requires the phone owner to click on the link

Features

GEO Finder works on all mobile networks and phone brands.

Its Geolocation technology provides worldwide coverage

Fully compliant with the recommendations of the Information Commissioner's office.

Allows customizing the SMS message to be sent.

Offers unlimited geolocation requests.

Can provide detailed location history.

Can also track a device by using an image URL.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: All Android and iOS devices

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: No

Refund Policy: No refund policy

Pricing

The Geo Finder GPS location tracking app comes with a one-time payment option of $29.99 and provides complete access to all features. Payment only needs to be completed once, and the account is valid for ten years with support for unlimited locations.

Compatible OS

All iOS and Android versions.

10. Spyzzz: Best For Keeping Track Of Cheating Partners

Designed for keeping track of cheating partners, the Spyzzz GPS phone tracker app can also be used effectively to know about your kids' whereabouts and phone use. With a host of useful features that help in restricting apps and calls and taking screenshots of social media pages, Spyzzz works well in ensuring the complete safety of your kids online.

Pros

Simple installation with clear instructions

Undetectable by the device owner

24/7 customer support available

Has as many as 43 monitoring features

Cons

Does not have a screen recorder

Features

Provides access to the complete web history of the device owner.

Allows viewing all media files stored on the device.

Can share the accurate real-time location.

Provides alerts when the sim card is changed, or messages are deleted.

The app can update automatically, offering the latest features.

Allows you to control settings remotely.

Can provide audio and video streams of the user.

Key Specs

Supported Phones: Android 6 or later and iOS 9 or above

GPS Location Tracker: Yes

Remote Monitoring: Yes

Refund Policy: 30-day refund policy with a 100% money-back guarantee

Pricing

Spyzzz phone tracker app offers the same basic plan for Android and iOS devices. It costs $49.99 per month for a monthly subscription, $29.99 per month for a quarterly subscription, and $12.49 for a yearly option.

Compatible OS

Android versions 6 and above and iOS 9 or later.

FAQs About Phone Tracking Apps

Q1. What is the best cell phone tracker software?

mSpy is the best cell phone tracker app since it comes with several useful features that make it easy to keep track of your kids. Some of these features include a built-in keylogger, real-time location tracking, call and app restriction, and more. This cell phone tracking app is available on both iOS and Android platforms, which is another major advantage, and it even has a free demo.

Q2. How accurate are phone tracking apps for pinpointing locations?

The best cell phone tracking apps are highly accurate when it comes to pinpointing locations and providing location history. They rely on the GPS system of the device to monitor and track the locations visited and can provide continuous real-time updates regarding the same. Most phone tracking apps with GPS tracking can pinpoint locations within a range of 3 to 15 meters.

Q3. Can I track a phone without the owner's knowledge?

Most apps that track phone activity do so while remaining concealed from the device user. They can generally be hidden from the users, and some even come with features that allow you to disguise the app. However, some apps may require the user to tap or click on a link and do not allow tracking without the owner's knowledge.

Q4. How does a cell phone tracker work?

Cell phone tracker apps use the GPS location of the device to be monitored and provide the real-time location of the phone by accessing its GPS data. This information is provided by various satellites and microwave signals. In most cases, such tracker apps have to be installed on the target device as well as your own device for effective monitoring.

Q5. How to use a phone tracking app?

Whether you use the best phone tracking app free or paid, they work quite similarly. After installing the app on both devices, log in to your account and enable the location services. The app will connect to the GPS satellites to provide accurate information regarding the location of the other device.

Q6. Can you track your phone with the IMEI number?

Yes, you can track a phone with its IMEI number, and this tracking method is often used for recovering stolen or lost devices.

This number is unique for each device, which is why it can be used for tracking purposes. Several phone tracking apps use IMEI numbers to determine their location, and it can also be used to prevent unauthorized use.

Q7. Is it legal to use mobile tracker apps?

Phone tracker apps are generally legal but require proper authorization, such as ownership consent or parental control. The legality of using a paid or free cell phone tracker app depends upon the nature of tracking.

If you are a parent wanting to keep tabs on your kid's phone for their safety and well-being, mobile tracker apps are the best way to do so. However, in other cases, relying on any paid or free phone tracker by number or other means may not be completely legal.

Q8. How do I choose the best cell phone monitoring app?

There are several things you should consider when selecting the best cell phone tracker app. These include the available features, compatible platforms, pricing plans, and refund options. It is also a good idea to check out customer reviews of various apps from multiple sources to get a more accurate idea about them. This will make it easier to search for the best apps to track phone activity.

Q9. Are there any privacy concerns with using phone tracking apps?

There are always certain privacy risks when using a phone tracker app that can track your location in real-time. Such apps can be hacked by unscrupulous agents, resulting in cybercrimes like identity theft. They can also lead to data sharing with third parties, who can then use this information to show targeted ads or even track individual lifestyles, tastes, and preferences.

Q10. Can phone tracking apps be used for cybersecurity purposes?

A phone tracker app may pose a threat as they are susceptible to hacking. However, since they allow paid and free tracking of cell phone locations, they can be used for cybersecurity in certain situations. Thanks to features like GPS tracking, such apps can help identify and locate devices that may be used to commit cybercrimes. Similarly, they can be used to record and stream audio and video.

Concluding Thoughts About The Best Cell Phone Tracking Apps

The popularity of phone tracking apps is growing at a rapid pace, with more and more people using GPS phone tracker free and paid apps. For parents, such apps provide a sense of relief by making it easy to keep tabs on their kids.

We've reviewed the top ten phone tracking apps, including both the best phone tracker apps free and paid options. However, to make things even easier, let's take a look at the top picks. mSpy and EyeZy are the best option that is available on both iOS and Android platforms and has over 25 features. Then, there is FlexiSPY, one of the oldest tracking apps that can generate PDF reports.