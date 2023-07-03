5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (Real & Instant) | Pittsburgh City Paper

YouTube has become a dominant social media platform for creators to share their content and connect with audiences worldwide. However, with the vast amount of video content on the platform, gaining visibility and attracting viewers can be challenging. This is where the importance of YouTube views comes into play. Views not only reflect the popularity of a video but also contribute significantly to a channel's success. The more views a video accumulates, the higher the chances of the video being recommended to a wider audience, leading to increased subscribers, YouTube engagement, and monetization opportunities.

While organic growth is valuable, buying YouTube views can offer a strategic advantage in the competitive landscape. But it's essential to approach the process with caution and knowledge. This guide offers insights, strategies, and best practices to navigate the world of purchased views, buying YouTube videos, and growing your YouTube channel. It provides a roadmap for creators looking to harness the power of bought YouTube views and YouTube growth services while maintaining authenticity and long-term success.

Here are the best sites to buy YouTube views:

USEVIRAL - Best for Social Media Growth SIDESMEDIA - Best for Social Media Marketing SocialPlus - Best for Instagram Services FeedPixel - Best for Social Media Enhancement MediaMister - Best for Social Media Solutions

Top 5 Trusted Websites to Buy YouTube Views

Discover the top 5 best sites to buy high-quality growth services and YouTube views.

USEVIRAL- Best for Social Media Growth

UseViral, an expert digital marketing team, offers comprehensive social media campaigns for various popular platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and more. They are dedicated to helping users achieve social media fame and provide a wide array of services, including the option to purchase Instagram followers, Instagram saves, and YouTube views.

With their expertise in YouTube services and other social media platforms, UseViral is confident in their ability to support your social media expansion and enhance your online presence.

Pros

24/7 Customer support team

Offers affordable packages on multiple social media websites

Securely buy YouTube subscribers from their website

Promotional services are customizable

Cons

No free trial for new users

Marketing services are pricier

Be cautious of fake accounts

Features

Let's begin with the user interface, where UseViral excels. You'll notice their website's homepage is well-organized and user-friendly. Finding your way around social media promotion is simple, even if you're new. Simply select the platform you want, and UseViral will classify its services accordingly.

You can choose the option that best meets your needs from various packages and price points available within each category. For instance, select "Instagram" to promote your Instagram account. A wide range of Instagram promotion services, such as followers, likes, views, comments, and engagement, are available from there.

Additional options are provided by each service, allowing for targeted, pertinent, and extremely effective marketing campaigns.

Ease of Use

UseViral provides a user-friendly YouTube views tool with US-based support. They monitor for suspicious activity and allow user targeting by location and interests. Geo-targeted followers may cost more but remain affordable for the quality received.

Pricing

Their pricing ranges from as low as $2, with the final cost depending on the quantity of your order and the specific service you select, potentially reaching $250 or more.

Customer Reviews

Customers highly appreciate UseViral for its impressive user-friendly interface and informative content. The platform's dedication to delivering excellent service is widely acknowledged, as it consistently meets customer expectations and leads to positive outcomes.

Moreover, UseViral's commitment to providing great support further enhances the overall experience, resulting in satisfied customers who appreciate the value they receive. The combination of an impressive website, user-friendly interface, informative content, excellent service, and great support has garnered positive reviews for UseViral.

Customers are pleased with the overall experience, highlighting the platform's ability to deliver good results and affordable services.

Delivery Time

Every order was promptly delivered within a few hours of purchase.

Security

With UseViral's seven years of expertise in social media marketing, rest assured that your brand's reputation is protected, ensuring effective promotion without any risk to your image.

SidesMedia - Best for Social Media Marketing

SidesMedia is one of the best sites to buy social media engagement services, including YouTube views. As an award-winning social media interaction service, they offer real followers and subscribers to help clients grow an authentic following. With competitive prices, SidesMedia ensures that clients can achieve effective engagement without breaking the bank.

One standout feature of SidesMedia is their ability to assist clients across multiple platforms simultaneously, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify. This comprehensive approach allows clients to grow their brand across various channels simultaneously, maximizing their online presence.

Pros

Caters to different social media platforms

Affordable packages

Secure and safe.

Cons

Automated systems can generate inappropriate comments

Instagram services may result in inauthentic engagement

Features

SideMedia offers a distinct advantage for those looking to buy Instagram followers. Unlike other companies that provide fake followers, SideMedia guarantees authenticity and long-term presence by sourcing followers from their network of real accounts of people. These active followers engage with your content and help maintain your account's reputation, making it a reliable and risk-free option.

SideMedia prioritizes the expansion of your page, resulting in a high rate of likes and followers. This leads to increased engagement and improved retention rates, setting SideMedia apart from other companies by offering substantial growth opportunities that deliver tangible results.

SideMedia's emphasis on other social media platforms with genuine engagement ensures the acquisition of valuable interactions, high-quality views, and the potential for conversions.

Ease of Use

SidesMedia prioritizes user convenience with an intuitive design, fast and affordable boost services, and robust security measures, utilizing real and high-quality accounts to enhance social media engagement. They also offer the sale of active Canadian followers for Instagram to boost your content's visibility.

Pricing

Sides Media offers various social media engagement packages at competitive prices, including YouTube views starting at $13, YouTube watch hours for $79, and YouTube subscribers for $29. They also offer other services for Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Twitch, and Soundcloud.

Customer Reviews

Customers have expressed satisfaction with SideMedia, praising the quality of followers and the pleasant surprises they experienced. The ability of the company to deliver high-quality services has reassured customers who initially had concerns, leading to a positive and trusting relationship. Additionally, customers appreciate the dedication and care provided by the SideMedia team.

Delivery Time

Choose your desired product, make the payment, and within 72 hours, your likes, followers, or views will be delivered to your account.

Security

SidesMedia guarantees your safety and prioritizes security. Your payments are secure, and your information is never shared.

SocialPlus - Best for Additional Instagram Services

SocialPlus is a reliable site offering immediate, organic engagement for real YouTube views. However, they’re also well known for increasing Instagram followers. Their team of specialists is dedicated to helping you stand out from the crowd and make a lasting impact on your brand. With their expert services, you can achieve long-term results that benefit your brand on a larger scale.

You can count on SocialPlus to provide their services promptly, enabling you to take advantage of hot trends and effectively increase your reach. Their emphasis on natural interaction ensures that all interactions with your content are sincere and authentic, which helps build a devoted following. SocialPlus enables people and companies to create a strong online presence and foster long-term growth by utilizing their expertise.

Pros

Customer support team is open 24/7

You can target specific countries to buy YouTube views

Offers money-back guarantee

Cons

Too many services offered can be a bit confusing

Features

SocialPlus offers several key features to enhance your Instagram and YouTube experience. With SocialPlus, you can easily find your mutual friends with other users. Additionally, you can search for specific individuals within mutual friends lists and apply filters based on followers, following, or both. These features empower you to discover and connect with like-minded users on social media platforms.

Ease of Use

SocialPlus presents users with a user-friendly interface and intuitive features, facilitating easy navigation and utilization of the platform. It also provides the opportunity to target specific countries for enhanced online growth.

Pricing

SocialPlus offers a range of YouTube views packages with competitive prices and fast delivery:

Youtube Comments: 10 comments for $2.95-$19.95

Youtube Comment Upvotes: 50 upvotes for $0.95-$41.95

Youtube Likes: 100 likes for $2.95-$44.95 (6-48 hours).

Youtube Subscribers: 100 subscribers for $6.95-$73.95

Youtube Views: 1,000 views for $4.95-$206.95

Customer Reviews

Customers are happy with SocialPlus for its reliability and effectiveness in helping their YouTube channels grow. They appreciate the top-notch customer service, which is responsive and prompt. The customers' trust and positive experiences are evident from their desire to have a verified check on their pages. Customers also emphasize SocialPlus' legitimacy, highlighting the high retention rate and excellent customer service. Timely and helpful responses from customer support are valued.

Delivery Time

SocialPlus guarantees a delivery time ranging from 6 to 48 hours for its YouTube marketing services.

Security

This company collaborates with trusted third-party service providers to ensure secure checkout for its customers.

FeedPixel - Best for Social Media Enhancement

FeedPixel is one of the best sites to buy YouTube views and enhance social media presence on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. While they offer options to purchase TikTok fans, likes, and views, it is worth noting that there is limited information available on their other promotional services.

In addition to TikTok offerings, FeedPixel caters to other prominent social media channels, allowing users to broaden their reach and visibility beyond a single platform. This flexibility can benefit individuals and businesses aiming to enhance their online presence across multiple social media platforms.

Pros

Safe and secure

Offers affordable packages

They target the best sites to increase online presence

Cons

Limited information about their other services

Features

FeedPixel provides various features that aid clients in enhancing their YouTube channel performance and achieving success with their Youtube shorts and video content. They offer authentic subscribers, comments, and views, contributing considerably to higher engagement levels and improving the content's credibility.

FeedPixel helps clients increase engagement on their YouTube channel by obtaining genuine interactions, thereby improving audience interaction and overall engagement metrics. With FeedPixel's services, clients can expect real accounts, comments, and real YouTube views that positively impact their YouTube channel.

Ease of Use

FeedPixel prioritizes user convenience through its user-friendly interface, allowing clients to effortlessly acquire YouTube subscribers, comments, and views. It also provides a range of country-specific options for targeted online advertising campaigns, enabling users to precisely select their audience based on location, language, and time zone for optimal ad customization and effective reach.

Pricing

According to their pricing, they offer YouTube views starting at only $4.49, subscribers from $9.99, likes and dislikes from $2.99, and comments starting at $14.99.

Customer Reviews

FeedPixel's support team is praised for helping new users grow their accounts, with gratitude expressed specifically towards the digital marketing team. The customers appreciate how they are treated and highlight the service provider's responsiveness, despite occasional delays.

Most have not encountered any issues and commend FeedPixel for delivering organic growth at a steady and natural pace, avoiding instant, potentially suspicious activity. These positive experiences are leading the customers to consider continuing their usage of FeedPixel's services.

Delivery Time

Depending on your geographical location, expect your order to be delivered within 48-72 hours or even sooner.

Security

The service provider ensures a secure browsing experience with SSL encrypted payment gateway.

MediaMister - Best for Social Media Solutions

Media Mister provides social media growth services for various platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. It aims to enhance social media interaction and generate high-quality engagement to boost the social media presence of companies, brands, influencers, and the average internet user.

Anyone worldwide can use Media Mister to improve their social media growth and buy YouTube views, regardless of their social media goals or budget. By using Media Mister, you can benefit from real engagements by real people, affordable pricing, improved social proof, demonstrated credibility and value, and increased social authority, among other advantages.

Pros

Live chat support

SSL encrypted payment gateway

YouTube views packages offer money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not offer free trial

Orders can take several days to complete

Features

Media Mister is one of the best sites to buy YouTube campaigns and offers a wide range of features to enhance your YouTube channel, including YouTube likes, shares, views, watch time hours, subscribers, dislikes, favorites, and comments. With their assistance, achieving organic growth on your channel becomes easier and more manageable.

By specifying your goals and selecting the appropriate feature that aligns with your brand or current objectives, Media Mister provides the necessary tools to help you succeed in your YouTube endeavors.

Ease of Use

Media Mister ensures a user-friendly experience, targeting individuals interested in your content across various regions, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United States.

Pricing

For a global audience, purchasing 1000 YouTube video views will cost $16, while acquiring 1000 likes will require a budget of $149.

Customer Reviews

The service provider has received positive feedback from its customers, who vouch for its authenticity and dependability. Customers claim to receive legitimate and genuine interactions from verified active accounts. The company has also always delivered its promises without any glitches or flaws, ensuring consistent and remarkable service. This site has made a positive impression, with some customers placing repeat orders to continue enjoying the benefits.

Delivery Time

When you purchase YouTube views, you can expect to receive them within 48-72 hours.

Security

Media Mister ensures a safe and secure experience without requesting your account login details; they only require the URL of the account or post you wish to promote.

Why Buying YouTube Views Can Benefit Your Channel

When you buy YouTube views, it can provide several benefits that contribute to the success of your channel:

Increased Visibility: when you buy YouTube views, you can enhance the visibility of your videos. By increasing your view count, your content becomes more likely to appear in search results and recommended video sections, exposing it to a wider audience and increasing the chances of gaining organic views and engagement.

Social Proof: Having a high number of YouTube views gives your videos social proof, indicating popularity and value to viewers. Users are more likely to view content as credible and worthwhile when they see a high view count. In addition to increasing organic views and engagement, it can persuade new viewers to subscribe and take part in discussions.

Organic Growth: When you buy YouTube views, it can act as a catalyst for organic growth. The purchased views provide increased visibility and social proof, drawing the attention of genuine viewers who are more inclined to engage with your content through comments, likes, and subscriptions.

This organic engagement sends a positive signal to YouTube's algorithms, indicating the value of your content and potentially resulting in higher recommendations and broader exposure.

Jumpstart for new channels: Buying real YouTube views can give you a jumpstart, establishing an initial presence and overcoming the challenge of starting from scratch.

Boosting your views count makes your channel more attractive to potential viewers, enticing them to explore your content. This can extend beyond YouTube, attracting attention on other social media platforms and increasing the chances of high-quality YouTube views.

Improve search rankings: When you buy YouTube views, it can boost search visibility by increasing your video's rankings in YouTube search results. YouTube's algorithm considers view count and other factors when determining rankings. This heightened exposure attracts more organic traffic.

Brand recognition: A higher view count on YouTube enhances brand recognition. Viewers encountering your videos with a substantial number of views are more likely to remember your brand and perceive it as credible and authoritative.

This recognition extends beyond YouTube, positively impacting your online presence and reputation. It distinguishes your channel from spam accounts and resonates with real YouTube users.

Opportunities for sponsorship and compensation: A substantial views count on your channel increases its appeal to potential sponsors and advertisers. When seeking sponsorship or monetization opportunities, a large view count showcases your YouTube reach and influence, making it more attractive to brands seeking collaborations or advertising with popular content creators. The key to enhancing this is to get high-quality services from one of these sites.

Understanding YouTube's View Count System

YouTube's view count system is designed to accurately track real YouTube views and filter out invalid or artificial views. YouTube also filters out views from bots, spammers, and autostart-embedded videos. This means that buying YouTube views from a service provider is not an effective strategy for boosting view counts on its own.

Creators are provided with real-time analytics to monitor their videos' progress and detect fraudulent activities such as purchasing views. Buying real YouTube views may temporarily boost view counts, but creators need to focus on organic growth and genuine audience engagement for long-term success on the platform. YouTube's strict view count policy ensures that only real YouTube views are counted, which helps maintain the platform's integrity and provides creators with a more accurate representation of their audience.

When buying views, it is important to also focus on producing high-quality content that encourages real YouTube views. While purchased views may seem like a quick fix for boosting view counts, they are not a sustainable strategy for long-term success on the platform. By following YouTube's guidelines and focusing on organic growth, creators can build a loyal audience and achieve success on the platform.

Factors to Consider When Buying YouTube Views

When you buy YouTube views, several important factors should be taken into account to ensure a positive outcome and avoid potential pitfalls:

Delivery Speed: Choose reliable sites that offer gradual and organic delivery of purchased views to avoid triggering YouTube's algorithms and potential penalties.

Retention Rate: Opt for high-quality providers that sell YouTube views with a high retention rate, as YouTube's algorithm prioritizes videos with good audience retention for recommendations.

Target Audience: Ensure the purchased views align with your target audience to increase the chances of attracting genuine viewers who may engage with your content and contribute to long-term growth.

Provider's Reputation: Research and choose a reputable provider based on reviews, testimonials, and feedback to minimize the risk of getting fake or low-quality views that could harm your channel's reputation.

Quality Views: It's critical to evaluate the caliber of the views that were purchased. Real accounts should submit genuine views, not bots or fictitious accounts. The likelihood of engagement and long-term growth is increased by high-quality providers who make sure that the views are real and from YouTube users who are actively using the platform.

Cost and Value: Take into account the provider's pricing strategy and value proposition. While it may be tempting to choose the least expensive option, it's crucial to strike a balance between cost and quality. Look for service providers who offer YouTube growth services while maintaining reputable services and competitive pricing.

Customer Support: Analyze the expert digital marketing team quality offered by the best sites to buy YouTube views. Any questions or problems that might arise during or after the purchase should be handled by an attentive and helpful customer support team from a reputable supplier.

Long-Term Impact: Think about how buying YouTube views may affect your account in the long run. Although they can give a quick boost, it's crucial to have a thorough plan for long-term growth beyond the purchased views. To develop a devoted and active YouTube user base, focus on producing high-quality content, interacting with your audience, and using organic growth services.

Tips for Buying YouTube Views Safely and Effectively

To avoid potential risks and get the results you want, it's imperative that you buy YouTube views safely and wisely. Here are some helpful pointers to remember when choosing YouTube growth services:

Set Realistic Goals: When you buy YouTube views, establish achievable goals that view purchases should complement, rather than relying on them as the sole strategy for long-term success.

Monitor Analytics: Keep a close eye on YouTube analytics, tracking metrics like watch time, engagement, subscriber growth, and audience retention to evaluate the impact of purchased views and adjust your content strategy accordingly.

Avoid Scams: Exercise caution when choosing a site to buy YouTube views. Select reputable ones with positive reviews and testimonials. Be wary of unrealistic promises, excessively low prices, or offers that may involve spam accounts, as these could indicate fraudulent or low-quality services.

Diversify Growth Strategies: When you purchase YouTube views, it can offer a temporary boost and diversify your growth strategies by focusing on high-quality content creation, audience engagement, search optimization, google ads, and legitimate marketing techniques. This comprehensive approach will attract a few thousand views, genuine engagement, and foster a loyal subscriber base.

Mind the Terms and Conditions: Familiarize yourself with YouTube's terms and conditions regarding purchased views. Select a service provider that aligns with these guidelines to prevent potential penalties or account suspensions, safeguarding your Youtube account's integrity and sustained growth.

The Importance of Quality Content and Engagement

Creating high-quality content and engaging with your audience are indispensable for achieving long-term success in any popular social media platform or online venture. Your digital presence requires a consistent and compelling message to attract and retain your audience's attention. By delivering valuable insights, solving problems, and entertaining your audience, you can establish your brand as a credible and authoritative source of information.

Engaging with your audience is equally critical for cultivating a loyal following and building a community around your brand. Responding to comments, feedback, and messages from your audience shows that you value their engagement and care about their opinions.

This fosters a sense of belonging and creates a two-way communication channel that allows you to tailor your content to better serve your audience's needs, preferences, and concerns. Engaging with your audience also provides valuable insights into their behaviors and interests, enabling you to refine your content strategy and drive more traffic to your social media platform.

Additional Resources and Tools for YouTube Channel Growth

Utilizing the appropriate resources and tools, consistent effort, and strategic planning are all necessary for organically growing a YouTube channel.

Here are some suggestions for additional social media automation tools and software ton help users on their path to YouTube channel growth.

Keyword Research Tools: Use various social media platforms like Google Keyword Planner, TubeBuddy, and VidIQ to optimize video titles, descriptions, and tags. Incorporating relevant keywords improves search visibility, attracts a larger audience, and provides insights into popular search terms and competition levels.

Video Editing Software: Enhance the visual appeal and professionalism of your videos with third party services like Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or iMovie. These tools offer features for trimming, transitions, graphics, and audio optimization, enabling you to create engaging videos that captivate your audience and drive channel growth.

Social Media Management Tools: Increase Youtube presence and attract new subscribers by leveraging social media platforms. Tools like Hootsuite, Buffer, or Sprout Social help schedule and automate social media posts, ensuring consistent promotion of your YouTube content. These tools also provide analytics for tracking performance and making data-driven decisions to optimize promotional efforts.

FAQs About Buying YouTube Views

In this section, we will address common questions and concerns surrounding the purchase of YouTube views.

Is It Safe To Buy YouTube Views for My Channel?

It is recommended to prioritize organic views and real users engagement for the long-term success and credibility of your channel. Buying YouTube views violates YouTube's terms of service, potentially leading to penalties, restrictions, or even termination of your channel.

How Do Purchased Views Affect My Channel's Performance and Analytics?

Purchased views can artificially increase the number of people who watch your YouTube videos, but they have no bearing on actual social media interaction. Purchased views do not increase watch time, likes, comments, or subscribers, though they might momentarily increase your view count.

By manipulating the data and deceiving potential advertisers, sponsors, or collaborators about your actual reach and engagement levels, they can harm your channel's performance and analytics. Long-term success on YouTube ultimately depends on concentrating on organic growth strategies and producing high-quality content that connects with your target audience.

Can Buying YouTube Views Result in Penalties or Account Suspension?

Yes, buying YouTube views can result in penalties or account suspension.

Will Purchasing YouTube Views Guarantee More Subscribers and Engagement?

Yes and no. When you buy YouTube views it may temporarily increase the view count, but it does not guarantee more subscribers and engagement. Genuine audience engagement and subscriber growth are achieved through the creation of high-quality content, implementing effective promotion strategies, and building organic connections with viewers. By focusing on these aspects, you can cultivate a loyal and engaged subscriber base for your channel.

How Long Does It Take to See the Impact of Purchased Views on My Channel?

Buying views for your YouTube growth can have an immediate impact on your view count, but it's crucial to understand that it doesn't lead to genuine engagement or long-term growth. Although purchased views can make your channel look more popular, they don't translate into increased watch time, likes, comments, or subscribers.

Relying solely on purchased views is not a sustainable strategy for channel growth. To make a real impact, you need to prioritize creating high-quality content, interacting with your audience, and using organic growth strategies. This approach takes time, but it delivers meaningful, lasting results.

Final Thoughts on Buying YouTube Views

To sum up, its can be a valuable tactic to amplify your channel's visibility and attract viewers when you buy YouTube views or subscribers. However, it is crucial to exercise caution and informed decision-making when opting for this approach. This piece highlights the significance of organic growth and provides insights, strategies, and best practices to leverage bought views effectively.

Readers are advised to make informed choices by opting for reliable providers with positive reviews and testimonials. It is essential to be wary of unrealistic promises, unusually low prices, or offers that involve spam accounts, as they may signify fraudulent or low-quality services. Verifying the provider's credibility is critical to avoid adverse consequences.

By adhering to the guidelines and comprehending the unique aspects of YouTube services, creators can utilize the power of purchased views and growth services while preserving authenticity and long-term success. With the right approach and website, you can accelerate the growth of your channel, increase audience reach, and unlock potential monetization opportunities.