Blackjack Online Real Money USA: Top 6 Blackjack Sites in 2024





Blackjack is one of the most popular and iconic casino games in the United States, and it is easy to see why. With its mix of skill, strategy, and luck, it is a game that players of all experience levels and backgrounds can enjoy.

In recent years, the popularity of blackjack has only grown with the rise of online gambling. There are now a lot of different online blackjack games, each with its own take on the classic game.

If you want to try your hand at online blackjack, there are so many options that it can be hard to know where to start. That is where this article comes in. We will tell you which online casinos are worth trying and provide tips to improve your chances of winning real money.

Here is a first look at the best casinos to play online blackjack games:



Red Dog Casino - Best Tournaments For Real Money Bitsler Casino - Best For Online Gambling With Cryptocurrency Wild Casino - Biggest Blackjack Bonus For First-Timers Ignition Casino - Top Online Blackjack Site in Europe Bovada - Best Variety Of Casino Games BetOnline - Best For Live Dealer Blackjack

Best Online Blackjack Casinos For Real Money

The following list of regulated online blackjack casinos has great customer service, a good reputation, generous bonuses, and various blackjack games for real money.

Red Dog Casino - Best Tournaments For Real Money

Red Dog Casino was established in 2019, making it one of the more recent casinos to the already sizable pool of online gaming companies. It is owned by ArbathSolutions OU, an Estonian business with a gambling license from Curacao. It is made for players from all over the world, especially those who like casinos in the US.

Red Dog offers a varied assortment of casino games, as well as generous online blackjack bonuses to entice new players and encourage returning business from existing customers.

Pros

There are no payout fees

Excellent mobile blackjack games

A wide variety of casino games to choose from

Cons

No mobile app

Reputation

Red Dog Casino is licensed by the government of Curacao, which keeps an eye on how it runs. You will be assured knowing that the website you are using to gamble is reputable and holds a license issued by a regulatory agency.

Customer Service

Even though Red Dog Casino is a relatively new site, it offers customer service options that are standard in the industry. These include email, phone, and even live chat support.

Blackjack Game Variety

You'll be able to play several versions of blackjack games, including Standard Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, Pontoon, Match Play 21, Face Up 21, European Blackjack, and Super 21. Blackjack games with a live dealer are also available at Red Dog Casino.

Bonuses and Promotions

When you sign up for an account at Red Dog Casino, you can choose one of the following four welcome bonuses:





1. Purrfect Pets players can receive up to 150 free spins

2. Up to 175 free spins on the Fu Chi slot machine

3. 200% bonus + 30 free spins on Coyote Cash

4. 225% bonus for slot games (you will receive an additional 20% if you make your initial deposit using Neosurf or Bitcoin)

Payment Methods

Red Dog Casino accepts the following payment methods:

PayID

Bitcoin

Wire Transfer

Credit and Debit Cards

Vouchers

Bitsler Casino - Best For Online Gambling With Cryptocurrency

Bitsler Casino is a digital gambling platform that is accessible online and supports all of the most prominent cryptocurrencies. The casino is home to various top games from well-known software companies, including Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Thunderkick, Red Tiger Gaming, Playtech, Yggdrasil Gaming, and more.

The casino can be accessed through a web browser or installed on a desktop device as an application for even easier access. The site also works well on the most up-to-date mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Pros

Live chat support options for members who have signed up

Mobile-friendly games

Safe and secure platform for playing blackjack online

Cons

There is no live chat option for people who are not registered

Reputation

In the world of crypto casinos, Bitsler Casino has a good reputation among avid blackjack players. The fact that the casino possesses complete licensing and is subject to regulation by the Government of Curacao gives players a sense of security.

Customer Service

The casino's customer service team can provide support to anyone who needs it. After successfully creating an account, players have access to the live chat service, where a support person can assist them quickly.

If a player requires extra help, they can email the casino or use the "Submit a Ticket" option in the support center.

Blackjack Game Variety

Bitsler Casino is one of the best crypto-focused casinos to play online blackjack. The site offers several blackjack variations, including:

Live Blackjack

Power Blackjack

Red Queen Blackjack

Bonus Blackjack

Bonuses and Promotions

The site does not provide traditional casino benefits such as welcome or deposit bonuses. Instead, the casino also provides players with rake-back bonuses, cash-back bonuses, weekly prizes, and daily promotions.

Payment Methods

Bitsler Casino only accepts cryptocurrency as a form of payment. You can make deposits using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, Digibyte, EOS, Stellar, Tron, Dash, Neo, and Qtum.

Wild Casino - Biggest Blackjack Bonus For First-Timers

Wild Casino is regarded as one of the best online casinos, with 12 different blackjack games and 6 live dealer blackjack options. Even more impressive, Wild Casino allows players to place maximum bets of up to $20,000 per hand on some games.

Blackjack at Wild Casino is handled by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming, the two leading software developers in the industry. Additionally, the quality of their customer support is exceptional. Wild Casino provides one of the best casino experiences available, particularly regarding the available live dealer games.

Pros

Large variety of blackjack tables are available

Generous bonuses

Offers popular casino games

Cons

No demo mode for blackjack games

Reputation

Wild Casino is completely reliable, reputable, and legitimate. It is owned by the same people behind top online casino sites like BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag. It is licensed and regulated in Panama.

Customer Service

Customer support is available around the clock via email and live chat. Wild Casino's customer service department does not provide a phone number.

Blackjack Game Variety

Wild Casino offers players 12 unique types of blackjack games that can be played for real money online, in addition to 6 other live dealer blackjack games. There is also a large selection of blackjack tournaments to choose from, some of which have minimal buy-in requirements and huge prize pools.

Bonuses and Promotions

Wild Casino has some exciting bonuses and promotions, such as:

Welcome Bonus: Up to $5,000 for credit card deposits and $9,000 for crypto payments

VIP Reload Bonus: On Sundays, you can get a 50% match bonus up to $500 on deposits

Hump Day Special: Receive a match bonus of up to 50% on deposits made on Wednesdays

Additional $50 deposit bonus on Tuesdays with the "Tuesday Top Up" promotion

Prizes for the Tournament Totaling of up to $1,000,000

Payment Methods

Wild Casino provides players with various banking options, including:

Bank Transfer

Crypto

Credit Card

Debit Card

Ignition Casino - Top Online Blackjack Site in Europe

Ignition Casino is a full-service gambling site with a poker room and a live dealer casino. In addition to that, they provide wagering on virtual sports.

Pros

Clean site layout and style

Some free games

Poker room and live dealer games

Cons

There are no electronic wallet banking choices

Reputation

Even though the casino has only been around for six years, the poker room at Ignition Casino has already established itself as a top choice for players worldwide.

This fully licensed, safe, and secure website and app can be trusted to honor winning bets.

Customer Service

You can connect with customer support with an email submission form. The estimated response time is 72 hours. Live chat is also available 24/7. Unfortunately, phone support is not available.

Blackjack Game Variety

The sheer number of gaming options does not compete with most of the online casinos on this list. Still, Ignition provides eight blackjack variants, which shows that they prioritize quality over quantity. Their standard blackjack game is one of the best you'll find online, thanks to its sleek, contemporary face cards and lightning-fast, multi-hand play capability.

Bonuses and Promotions

Ignition Casino offers some of the industry's best bonuses, which is especially true of their sign-up bonus. They provide an outstanding welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000. If a new player makes their first deposit using Bitcoin, they are eligible for either a 200% or a 300% welcome bonus. The welcome package is distributed between the poker room and the casino.

Payment Methods

Ignition Casino provides a diverse selection of payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, casino vouchers, and MatchPay.

Bovada - Best Variety Of Casino Games

Bovada is another one of the best online blackjack casinos. The site gives its customers a great gaming experience across desktop and mobile devices. Not only can you play blackjack online, but you can also get generous promotions and bonuses just for signing up.

You can play some free games or online blackjack for real money. Every blackjack game has a side panel with information about how to play.

Pros

Ideal for mobile use

Fast payouts

You can play some blackjack games for free

Cons

Fewer banking choices compared to other blackjack casinos

Reputation

Bovada was founded in 2011 and is currently one of the highest-ranked online gaming sites in the United States. The SSL encryption on the website keeps your information safe, and many players claim to love the blackjack games available on this site.

Customer Service

The customer service team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can be reached by phone, email, or live chat.

Blackjack Game Variety

You will not find a more extensive list of live dealer blackjack games anywhere else on the internet. There are 28 different live blackjack games to select from, one of which is Early Payout Blackjack, which has the highest RTP available online.

Bonuses and Promotions

At Bovada, new players can get a great welcome bonus for either real money or cryptocurrency deposits. You can also earn rewards points, which can be redeemed for cash incentives at one of six loyalty levels, beginning with "Rookie" and going up to the "Hall of Fame" level.

Payment Methods

Bovada offers various payment methods, including:

MatchPay

Crypto

Credit Card

Debit Card

BetOnline - Best For Live Dealer Blackjack

BetOnline is a well-known and comprehensive gambling website. They provide a full-service online casino with a sportsbook, card room, and racebook - all under one virtual gaming roof.

Pros

One-stop shop for casino games

Sportsbook available

Intuitive interface

Cons

Some fees for fiat deposits

Reputation

The company's website has been up and running for more than 15 years, and the casino itself has an excellent reputation. The gaming commission in Panama licenses and regulates BetOnline.

Customer Service

BetOnline's customer service is considered the best in the industry because of the company's comprehensive support options, which include live chat, email, and phone.

Blackjack Game Variety

There are over 30 distinct varieties of online blackjack games to select from, but the Evergreen Single-Deck Las Vegas game is the one that caught our attention. It has a minimum stake of only $1 and is an excellent option for players with limited bankrolls. In addition to this, there are also the Black Switch and the Blackjack Double Exposure gaming options.

Bonuses and Promotions

New users can claim a $3,000 casino welcome bonus and 100% on their first three deposits up to $3,000. There is also a 50% deposit match for the sportsbook.

Payment Methods

BetOnline offers the following banking options:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Crypto

Selection Criteria for Best Blackjack Casinos

Below are our choosing criteria for the best online blackjack sites:

Game Selection: Make sure the casino offers a wide range of blackjack games,

including the classics and blackjack variations such as a single deck, double deck,

and European blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions: Many online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to

attract new players. Look for a casino that offers a generous welcome bonus and

ongoing promotions for blackjack players, such as deposit bonuses.

Payment Options: Choose a casino that provides a range of convenient and secure

payment options, such as credit and debit cards, e-wallets, crypto, and bank transfers.

Customer Support: An online blackjack casino is only as good as how it treats its players.

That’s why we selected real money blackjack sites with the quickest and most

varied avenues to have your inquiries answered professionally.

Mobile Compatibility: If you plan to play blackjack online on your mobile device,

look for a casino that offers a mobile-optimized website or app. This will ensure

that you can play blackjack on the go and enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

Security: Look for a casino that takes security seriously and uses the latest encryption

technologies to protect your personal and financial information.

Reputation: Choosing a reputable and trustworthy casino is essential to ensure

a fair and enjoyable gaming experience. Look for a casino that is licensed and

regulated by a reputable organization.

Getting Started With Online Blackjack In The USA

Here are the steps to get started with online blackjack in the USA:

Determine If Online Blackjack Is Legal In Your State

Right now, you can only play blackjack online in a few U.S. states that have laws about online gambling. These states include Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Choose An Online Casino

Once you have determined that online blackjack is legal in your state, you will need to choose an online casino that is licensed and regulated by the state.

Create An Account

To play online blackjack, you must create an account with the online casino you chose. This typically involves providing some personal and financial information, such as your name, email address, and payment details.

Make A Deposit

Before you can play blackjack for real money at most online casinos, you have to make a deposit. This can usually be done using a credit card, debit card, crypto, or an electronic payment service like PayPal.

Choose A Blackjack Game

Once you've made an account and deposited money, the online casino will let you choose from different blackjack games. These may include other variations of blackjack with varying rules and betting limits.

Variations of Online Blackjack

There are many different kinds of online blackjack casinos, each with its own rules and game play. Some of the most popular variations include:

Classic Blackjack

This is the traditional version of the game, also known as 21. The goal is to beat the dealer by having a hand value of 21 or as close to 21 as possible without going over. The game is played with one or more decks of 52 cards, and the dealer must draw to 16 and stand on 17.

Single Deck Blackjack

This variation is played with a single deck of cards rather than multiple decks. This can give the player a slightly higher advantage, as it is easier to track the cards that have been played.

Double Deck Blackjack

As the name suggests, this variation is played with two decks of cards. The rules are similar to those of classic blackjack, but the house edge is slightly higher due to the increased number of decks in play.

European Blackjack

In this variation, after the player's turn is over, the dealer gets a hole card, which is a card that is turned over. This can affect the player's strategy, as they must make decisions without knowing the full strength of the dealer's hand.

Blackjack Surrender

This variation allows players to "surrender" their hand and give up half of their bet if they feel they have a weak hand.

Spanish 21

This variation is played with a Spanish deck consisting of 48 cards (the four tens are removed). The game has several additional rules that give the player an increased chance of winning, such as the ability to surrender half their bet after the dealer checks for blackjack.

Blackjack Switch

In this variation, the player is dealt two hands and can switch the top cards of each hand to improve their chances of winning. The game is played with six or eight decks, and the player must place two equal bets.

Progressive Blackjack

In this variation, a small portion of each bet is added to a progressive jackpot, which can be won by getting a specific hand (such as a suited blackjack).

Live Dealer Blackjack

This variation allows players to play against a live dealer via video stream, giving a more authentic casino experience. By understanding the rules, house edge, and variations of different online blackjack games, you can make informed decisions about which games to play and how to strategize your gameplay. Research and choose fair games that offer good odds for the player.

Online Blackjack Real Money Tips

Here are some tips for playing at real-money blackjack casinos:

Use A Basic Blackjack Strategy

Using a strategy while playing online blackjack can help you make better decisions and improve your chances of winning. A basic strategy is a set of guidelines that tell you the best possible action based on your hand and the dealer's up card. These guidelines are based on statistical analysis and the probabilities of specific outcomes.

Here is an example of a basic strategy for a single-deck game where the dealer stands on a soft 17:

If your hand is a hard 17 or higher, stand.

If your hand is a hard 16 or lower, hit.

If your hand is a soft 17 or higher, stand.

If your hand is a soft 16 or lower, hit.

Of course, this is just a basic example, and the specific strategy will vary depending on the rules and variations of the game you are playing. It is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the basic strategy for the specific game you are playing and practice using it before playing for real money.

Using a basic strategy can help you make better decisions and minimize the house edge, but it is essential to remember that no strategy can guarantee a win. Gambling is always a game of chance, and it is vital to remember to gamble responsibly and within your means.

Right Bet Size

The right bet size is important in any gambling game, including online blackjack. Bet size refers to the amount of money you are betting on each hand. There are a few things to consider when determining the right bet size for online blackjack:

Your Budget: It is crucial to set a budget when gambling and stick to it.

Only bet what you can afford to lose.

The House Edge: The house edge is the casino's advantage over the player.

The lower the house edge, the better the odds are for the player.

Betting smaller amounts may be more suitable for games with a higher house edge,

while larger bets may be more appropriate for games with a lower house edge.

Your Experience Level: If you are a beginner, starting with smaller bets may be a

good idea until you get a feel for the game and build up your skills and strategies.

As you become more experienced, you can gradually increase your bet size.

Your Risk Tolerance: Different players have different risk tolerance levels in gambling.

Some may be comfortable with larger bets, while others prefer to play it safe

with smaller bets. It's important to choose a bet size that feels right to you and

fits with your overall gambling goals.

Avoid Side Bets

While side bets can be tempting, they are generally not a good idea for players trying to maximize their chances of winning. Here are a few reasons why:

Higher House Edge: Side bets often have a higher house edge than the main game,

meaning the odds are not in the player's favor.

Distraction From Basic Strategy: Side bets can be distracting and may cause players

to deviate from basic strategy, increasing the house edge and decreasing the chances

of winning.

Lower Expected Value: The expected value of a bet is the average amount of money

a player can expect to win or lose over a long time. Side bets often have a lower

expected value than the main game, meaning players are less likely to come out

ahead in the long run.

If you want to win more often at online blackjack, don't make side bets. Instead, focus on the main game. Stick to simple rules and be careful with your money to give yourself the best chance of winning.

Manage Your Bankroll

As the saying goes, it's easy to lose track of time when you're gambling in a closed environment. Because of this, if you play blackjack online, you might spend more money than you had planned. Because of this, it's important to keep track of your money before, during, and after you gamble.

FAQs: Blackjack Online Real Money USA

Can You Play Blackjack Online In The USA?

Yes, you can play blackjack online in the USA. Many online casinos offer blackjack games for players in the USA to play for real money. It is important to note that online gambling is regulated at the state level in the USA, and the laws and regulations regarding online gambling can vary from state to state. Some states have legalized and regulated online gambling, while others have prohibited it.

What Are The Most Popular Online Blackjack Games?

Some of the most popular online blackjack games include:

Classic Blackjack

European Blackjack

Blackjack Surrender

Blackjack Switch

Live Dealer Blackjack

What Blackjack Variation Is The Easiest To Play?

The easiest variation to play in blackjack is classic blackjack. This version of blackjack is the basis for all the others. If you know how to play classic blackjack, it will be easier to learn any other version.

What Are Real Money Blackjack Games?

Real money blackjack games are versions of the card game blackjack played for actual money. In these games, players place bets using real money, and the outcome of each hand is determined by the rules of the game and the decisions made by the players.

Real money blackjack games can be played either online or in a physical casino. Online versions usually have a wider variety of bet sizes and game types. At the same time, physical casinos may have fewer games, but they can be more fun and social places to play.

In Which US State Is It Legal To Play Blackjack Online?

It is legal to play online blackjack in a few states that have regulated online gambling within their borders. The states that currently offer regulated online gambling include:

Delaware Nevada New Jersey Pennsylvania West Virginia

Is There An App To Play Blackjack For Real Money?

Yes, there are many apps that allow you to play blackjack for real money. These apps can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and can be played on a smartphone or tablet. Some apps may also offer free-to-play versions of blackjack, where you can practice and get a feel for the game before risking your own money.

How To Transfer Money In Online Blackjack?

If you play blackjack on many different sites, you'll have a lot of different ways to pay. These often include credit cards, bank wire transfers, and online services like PayPal.

Can Online Blackjack Be Trusted?

Playing blackjack online for real money can be trusted as a safe activity. So, the answer is yes. The vast majority of gaming software comes from trustworthy companies. Some apps may also let you play blackjack for free, so you can get used to the game before putting your money at risk.

Bottom Line

Blackjack is a popular casino game in the United States and players can now participate online. If you want to try online blackjack, there are many casino options that give you a chance to win real money.

While all the online casinos in this article are worthwhile, our top recommendation is Red Dog Casino. This is a reputable casino, with an excellent game variety and generous bonuses to boost your bankroll.

Disclaimer: Betting and gambling involve financial risk and can be addictive. If you choose to engage in these activities, do so at your own risk. All gambling sites and guides are intended for audiences aged 18 years and over. The reader is responsible for making sure that online gambling is legal in their country.