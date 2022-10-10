5 Best Online Blackjack Real Money Sites 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

It's no secret that most businesses and organizations worldwide have adopted digital strategies and incorporated internet tools in recent years. People from every corner of the globe may now enjoy their favorite casino games without ever leaving the house.

Blackjack is the most played game in the casino. Blackjack is more thrilling and interesting for its players because, unlike many other casino games, it rests more on their decision-making skills rather than sheer luck. Blackjack is also widely regarded as a game with few rules, making it a popular choice for beginners.

Most players are familiar with traditional, progressive, and European versions of blackjack. Spanish 21 and Blackjack Switch are two other variations. If you are a blackjack lover who likes to play real money blackjack casinos, then keep reading. This article will show you the best casino websites for Blackjack games.

Best Websites for Blackjack Online Real Money

Pros:

Welcoming gift packages of up to $3,000

Support for eight distinct payment methods

Withdrawals are handled quickly, usually in under a day

Cons:

Asides from blackjack and poker, the casino has only a few games available

Customer Service: Regarding customer support, Ignition Casino offers a comprehensive help center and encourages its players to sign up for the Ignition Forum.

A member of the Ignition staff is available on the forum within minutes of a query or problem being posted to guide gamers through any issues they may be having. Additionally, they provide an email help desk for customers.

Blackjack game variety: If you want to play blackjack against actual people, Ignition offers a wide selection of live dealer blackjack games, including two early payout tables.

The online casino provides players with access to no less than eight different variations of blackjack, each with its own rules and house edges.

Bonuses and Promotions: All new players who make a deposit using cryptocurrency receive a 150% bonus of up to $1,500 across the board in the casino, plus another $1,500 to users on the poker tables.

Reputation: Ignition Casino, established in 2016, has a stellar reputation as one of the finest offshore gambling establishments. A license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission ensures that the site complies with all applicable laws and regulations.

Banking options: Ignition Casino has eight different payment methods.

Deposits and Withdrawals: Ignition Casino does not permit cashouts to prepaid cards. Without a Bitcoin wallet, blackjack players may only request a courier withdrawal. However, withdrawing bitcoin from the site takes less than 24 hours.

Pros:

Constant blackjack tournaments throughout the whole year

Up to 200% bonus on $1,000 deposit

Cons:

High minimum table limits for live dealer games

Reputation: Big Spin Casino has been well-known since its 2018 debut. The casino also has a gaming license from Curacao. As far as we can tell, the casino has received almost no unfavorable comments.

Customer service: Big Spin Casino has a round-the-clock phone and email support service for its customers. Those willing to wager real money can also use their live chat service.

Blackjack game variety: There are 16 different types of online blackjack available at Big Spin Casino, including several variations on the classic game like pontoon.

Bonuses and Promotions: With the first deposit of at least $45, players can enjoy up $1,000 bonus with a 30x rollover requirement.

Banking options: Big Spin Casino accepts all the standard deposit and withdrawal methods, including Bitcoin. The casino processes withdrawals between two to 10 days. However, the withdrawal time differs depending on the method of withdrawal a player chooses.

Deposits & Withdrawals: Players can deposit cryptocurrencies with a minimum deposit of $20. Players without a crypto wallet can use Visa or Mastercard with a minimum of $45 and a maximum of $2,000.

Pros:

The website provides welcome, daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses

Allows live bets

Cons:

Withdrawals take 48 hours to process, even for cryptocurrencies

Reputation: Tiger Gaming is a reputable online casino that has been open since 1999. It also has an extraordinarily high player approval rating and a gaming license from Curacao.

Customer service: Customer service is available around the clock via email, and those who have deposited funds into their accounts can use the site's live chat feature for instantaneous responses.

Blackjack game variety: The collection of blackjack games at Tiger Gaming is respectable. The blackjack and roulette variants account for more than half of their game selection.

Bonuses and promotions: When you make your initial deposit at Tiger Gaming, you'll be eligible for one of three different bonuses. Players have the chance to get one of three 100% welcome bonuses for a maximum of $1,000.

Banking Options: Tiger Gaming accepts many payment methods, which is fantastic news for gamers. It's a good casino for crypto enthusiasts, but you can only deposit withdrawable coins. You can anticipate a withdrawal within 48 hours when using popular payment options.

If you choose to get your funds via wire transfer, you may have to wait up to 15 business days.

Deposit and Withdrawals: Tigergaming accepts 16 different deposit methods, including wire transfer, ClickandBuy, EcoPayz, and many more. There are seven different withdrawal methods available on the site.

Withdrawal limits for fiat currencies are between $1,000 and $5,000, while those for cryptocurrencies are $10,000.

Pros:

New players receive a massive blackjack bonus

Eleven types of Blackjack

Superb adaptability to mobile devices

Accepts 18 different banking methods

Cons:

Emails to customer service aren't answered promptly

Reputation: Wild Casino is a newer genuine cash online casino launched in 2018. Several countries have restricted access, so not everyone can enjoy the perks of playing at Wild Casino with real money.

Customer service: Wild Casino's helpful customer service is available in 26 different languages. Wild Casino does not have a phone number for players to call, but they have a live chat feature and an email address for players to use whenever they need help.

Blackjack game variety: Wild Casino has 11 blackjack games, including their unique multi-hand blackjack, for real money.

Bonuses and promotions: Blackjack gamers at Wild Casino can take advantage of many attractive bonuses and promotions, and the casino often holds thrilling tournaments.

Banking options: Wild Casino allows 18 deposit methods, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and deposits are free of charge.

Deposits & withdrawals: There are fewer withdrawal options compared to deposits. Your wins can still be cashed out by the same methods you used to deposit, such as a bank wire or a paper check. There are fees associated with using checks and wire transfers.

Pros:

Fabulous incentives and benefits

Accessible with a live dealer

Superb mobile system

Numerous banking choices are available

Cons:

There's no trial version to try out

Reputation: Super Slots has a stellar reputation among online gamblers despite being a relatively new addition to the industry (established in 2020). The parent company has been operating for about 20 years.

Customer service: Customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chat.

Blackjack game variety: If you're looking for a wide assortment of blackjack games, look no further than Super Slots. They provide a wide variety of blackjack games, including 12 excellent ones for real money, so players of all skill levels can discover a game they enjoy.

Bonuses and Promotions: The casino offers a 250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus and 100% up to $1,000 on deposits as part of their bonus and promotion structure. Additionally, they provide a cryptocurrency-exclusive bonus of 400% up to $4,000. Plus, they offer reload bonuses, cash back, crypto bonuses, free spins, and more throughout the week.

Banking options: You can choose from more than 20 different banking alternatives. They prioritize cryptocurrencies, although players can utilize USD, EUR, and other fiat currencies.

Deposits & withdrawals: Regarding deposits and withdrawals, the site has a fixed withdrawal limit of $500 in fiat currency. You should expect to receive your money within 48 hours.

Selection Criteria for the Best Online Blackjack Casinos

Varieties of blackjack for real money:

Casinos provide a wide variety of blackjack games for real money, and we have explored each one. You need to play for real money if you intend to win big cash. To ensure you have the best possible gaming experience and maximum winnings, we have analyzed and ranked the finest online blackjack games for real money.

Banking options:

If you can't withdraw your winnings from the site, there's no purpose in playing blackjack. When searching for the top online casinos, we prioritize those that accept deposits fast without fees and those that process withdrawals quickly, ideally within 24 hours. For convenience, we selected casinos that accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, Bitcoin, e-checks, and wire transfers.

Promotions and bonuses:

There are a lot of online casinos that provide blackjack and offer substantial welcome bonuses to new players. We've selected the most reputable and rewarding blackjack games available online, with generous bonuses for both new and experienced players. As a result of careful review, we only included promos that will benefit blackjack players and enhance their time at the casino.

Customer support:

Any blackjack site worth it's salt will treat its customers with the respect they deserve. That's why we're only recommending trusted, reputable, and user-friendly sites for real money blackjack where players can get their questions answered quickly and in a helpful manner.

Get Started with Online Blackjack

So, where are you playing blackjack online? Let's get started by opening an account. It is not the same for all websites, but it is generally not hard. The following are the basic steps to get started on a casino website.

Register:

After deciding on a blackjack real money website from our list, visit the website. On the website, click on the casino's “register,” “signup,” or “log in” button.

Enter personal information and email:

After you click the register button, you will be asked to provide your name, phone number, email address, and date of birth. For security purposes, you will also need to create a personalized password.

Verify via email:

After filling in your personal information, the website will send you verification for safety and confirmation of your identity via email.

Log in:

Most casino websites allow you to log in as a verified user after the email verification process. Most online casinos request only names, emails, and passwords to get back in after the first registration process. You can begin your gaming as soon as you log in successfully.

Deposit with preferred method:

As soon as you log in, follow the deposit instructions and deposit any amount in your preferred currency and available payment method on the website.

Get into the game:

Now you are finally in! Get into the game and enjoy all the fun and ease of your game. As long as you choose a blackjack real money site from our list, you should expect to get a welcome bonus.

Variations of Online Blackjack

Blackjack is a card game in which players try to outdo one another by comparing their cards. Due to the low 5% house edge, blackjack is the most lucrative online casino game. The house edge over a novice player in blackjack is close to 2%.

The house edge means that for every $100 you risk in blackjack, you can expect to lose $2. Naturally, there are huge fluctuations in the near term. You may end a session and win several hundred dollars, or you could lose $50 in a matter of hands if you hit a terrible streak.

However, the house edge in blackjack is only 2% over the long run. The following are the available types of blackjacks, their house edges, and basic rules. Note that the house edge, the variations, and the effects of the blackjack rules can all vary depending on the type of blackjack you play.

Classic Blackjack:

The original blackjack came in the classic format. One card is dealt face-up to the player, and one is dealt face-down to the dealer. The game's goal is to reach or come near the number 21. To win, one must have a larger value than the other players. However, a bust occurs if the player's total goes beyond 21. For this game, a player has a Blackjack if their first two cards total 21 using a 10 or any face card and an ace.

Progressive Blackjack:

The rules of progressive blackjack are the same as those of classic blackjack. However, if you want to increase your chances of winning, you might try your luck at a slot machine with a progressive jackpot.

European Blackjack:

Like traditional blackjack, the rules are simple: a player must beat the dealer's hand without exceeding 21. The player will show his two cards, while the dealer will only show a single card face up and hide the other cards from the player. After looking at their two cards, the player will make a choice. The player has a slight edge over the dealer in European blackjack.

Blackjack Switch:

This is similar to the classic Blackjack, but with two decks instead of one. Each player and dealer will receive four cards and can exchange them for constructing a five-card hand. However, if a player does win, the payout will be 50/50 instead of 60/40 for standard blackjack games.

Spanish 21 Blackjack:

In Spanish 21 blackjack, participants can redouble their bet two to three times. After splitting, players are also allowed to double down. The deck count will range from six to eight, and none of the decks will have cards with the number 10.

Online Blackjack Real Money Tips

Note that the online blackjack game is founded on mathematical probability before delving into strategies for winning. The casino wants you to guess and toss money away, which is what happens when you don't use a simple technique.

No matter how many hands of poker you happen to win when you don't know what you're doing, you might as well just toss your money away. Please study up and familiarize yourself with fundamental strategies before playing blackjack seriously. Take note of the following tips when playing a blackjack game:

Use a strategy:

Use the standard blackjack strategy whenever you play a blackjack game online. Card counting is largely rendered ineffective as card decks are typically reshuffled after each hand played at virtual casinos. If you want to minimize the casino's advantage as much as possible, you may use the composition-based fundamental playing strategy.

Right bet size:

Having a betting structure that specifies your objectives is crucial to your success at blackjack. Since both the dealer and the player have equal odds, the optimal strategy is to start wagering $2 or $4 if you've already wagered $100 using your account and intend to play more.

After a string of bad bets, increasing your bet is a solid plan for getting back in the game. If you've recently won a larger wager than your previous one, it would be prudent to reduce your stake to keep yourself in the game for as long as possible. Stick to the guidelines because the game can be addicting, and players frequently lose sight of what's truly important, ultimately leading to a disappointing ending.

Avoid side bets:

A blackjack side bet is an extra wager put alongside the main wager in a regular blackjack game. You must guess what cards the dealer or the player will get. Bets on the side can pay off at significantly larger odds, perhaps as high as 5,000 to 1. However, it's important to remember that the house edge increases dramatically for blackjack side bets, having a house margin of 10% or more.

The house edge is around 0.5% for good players and stays below 2% even if you play poorly. Even while the likelihood of suffering a significant loss is low, achieving a favorable outcome is even lower. It is important to remember that the house edge for blackjack side bets is typically 10% or higher. Avoid side bets as much as possible because they are the easiest way to go broke at blackjack!

Never split 10s:

Players in a blackjack game can increase their chances of winning in the long run by placing more chips on the table by splitting their cards in two. You can split it in two when you have a good feeling about the dealer's strength. Those first learning the game may be tempted to always split 10s in the hopes of completing a blackjack or at least having two high-finishing hands.

The odds of winning are doubled when you split cards, but you should never split 10s. Don't split 20s, even if the dealer is showing a weak card like a five. You have a good hand with 20, so why take the chance of losing it all if the dealer gets lucky? You probably have the best hand, so just stand with what you have.

FAQs for Online Blackjack Real Money

Are Online Blackjack Games Legit?

Yes, they are. Blackjack has one of the lowest house edges (about 2%) of any casino table game. But that 2% is reliable, and blackjack is a good source of income for casinos as long as the game is played quickly, and the betting limit is high enough. Online and video blackjack machines in traditional casinos use software based on a random number generator (RNG).

Random number generators are complicated algorithms that get their randomness from a "seed" number. The program next performs a series of calculations to generate a truly random number for use by the card-dealing algorithm. The casino does not develop RNG-based blackjack games. Software companies create them and then grant licenses to the casinos that use them. RNG pros with years of expertise have a solid basis for believing that any rigging action on their part, deliberate or not, might lead to legal trouble for them.

Therefore, the online casino cannot alter that algorithm. This feature is built into the game's code and cannot be disabled. Like their brick-and-mortar counterparts, online blackjack sites have had their doors shut due to unethical business methods. The sites recommended above, however, have all passed third-party audits to ensure they are safe and fair. In addition, virtual gambling establishments would not benefit from manipulating blackjack games. The average house edge in the game is 0.5%, so adding more is pointless.

What Are Real Money Blackjack Games?

Blackjack is played at tables and can be played by one player with one hand or several players at once. Six or eight standard decks of 52 cards are used in playing this game. Players can place additional wagers on the split, insurance, or double options. Adding the word "casino" to a search for "blackjack" on the internet will typically provide results for real money sites. Still, it is crucial to read reviews like this to ensure they are legitimate and secure. Moreover, some offer practice or sample games for free before you commit to playing for real money in a blackjack game.

Can You Play Blackjack Online For Real Money?

Yes! The good news is that you can play online blackjack for real money and, with enough practice, maybe even make a living at it. You can play the blackjack games for real money at any gambling websites we discussed.

Is There An App To Play Blackjack For Real Money?

Yes. There are many applications to playing blackjack for real money. Playing blackjack for real money can be done through various mobile apps. AbZorba games' Blackjack 21 app is compatible with both Android and iOS. Regarding user experience and sleek design, AbZorba games' Blackjack 21 app is in a class of its own, allowing you to experience the spirit of Las Vegas with the tap of a finger. More than 20 variations of the game are available, and there are even live dealer tables. Another great real-money blackjack app for Android is BetUS Casino. The iOS version is equally fantastic.

What Are The Most Popular Online Blackjack Games?

Even though there are countless blackjack variations, the most popular ones are European Blackjack (dealer starts with one card) and American Blackjack (dealer starts with two cards). Popular variations of blackjack also include "Blackjack Switch," in which players can swap the top two cards of their two hands, "Blackjack Burn," in which players can swap out their second card for a new one; and "Free Bet Blackjack," (free doubles and splits on nine and 10).

Is Live Blackjack Real Money?

Yes, it is. Blackjack is the most exciting casino game in the world, and you can play it online for real money winnings. If you want to feel like you're at a casino playing blackjack online, you need to choose a site with live dealers. Casino websites with live dealers use cards in the games streamed to your computer from a casino studio. You can only play blackjack with a live dealer with real money.

Conclusion

This was such a long read, right? But now you’re here! For your sake, we have reviewed the best real money blackjack sites. You will surely have a great time playing blackjack at any of the online casinos we've recommended. So, go with your gut and choose your most preferred option. But play safely!

DISCLAIMER

Betting and gambling both involve some degree of monetary risk and have the potential to become addictive. Only users above 18 are permitted on gambling websites and guides.

Before using any of the websites listed above, you should make sure that online gambling is not prohibited in your region.