Best Kratom for Energy: 5 Top Options and Strains | Pittsburgh City Paper

Need a natural pick-me-up to power through your day? Say adieu to bad-for-you energy drinks and reinvigorate your life with kratom! This near-miraculous leaf from Southeast Asia will work wonders if you're looking for a hassle-free yet legal way to amp up your productivity, focus, and mood. But not all kratom brands and products out there are created equal.

If you want a good dose of energy, there is a strain of kratom out there for you. That's especially true for varieties like Maeng da kratom, which are jam-packed with alkaloid mitragynine for a little extra pep in your step. Some kratom features less of the more sedating alkaloid 7-hydroxy mitragynine. Unless you want something that'll make you feel relaxed and calm, go for these, as they pack a seriously energizing punch.

Alkaloid concentration isn't the only thing to consider when choosing the right kratom for you. It pays for you to think about the reputation of the kratom brands, too. You want a kratom product that'll provide you with a mental and physical jolt to combat afternoon slumps, power through long work days, and enhance stamina for your workouts.

To help you with your search, we've sifted through thousands of options to give you the five best kratom for energy.

Best Kratom for Energy: First Look

If you're looking to buy the best energy-boosting kratom products online, here are five crowd favorites for you to try.

Kraken Kratom – Best Overall Kratom for Energy

Kraken Kratom is a reputable company that makes this highly-rated kratom product. The products undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure they are safe and effective. Kraken Kratom is also a bona fide American Herbal Products Association member.

The White Vein Borneo Kratom Capsules are made in small batches. These little power capsules are rich in mitragynine, veggie cellulose, and nothing else. It’s all entirely natural! This product has gained traction due to its intense energy boost. The best part is you won’t crash or experience the jitters once the 'high' has gone down.

Pros

You can feel the energy jolt

It pumps up your concentration, mood, and focus

No crash at the end of the day

Lab tested with Certificate of Analysis right on the product page

Non-GMO, no caffeine or other additives, just pure kratom powder plus veggie cellulose

Kraken is a member of the American Kratom Association (AKA)

Cons

Available only in capsules

Free shipping only covers orders $199+

Price

The Kraken Kratom White Vein Borneo Capsules come in five sizes. The smallest tub is 28g for $15, while the largest is 455g for $180. Mid-tier packs of 56g, 112g, and 225g will cost you a discounted price of $27.85, $51.10, and $94.99, respectively. You can also count on Kraken Kratom for same-day shipping at no extra charge.

Type of Kratom Strain

Kraken Kratom gives you a myriad of kratom strains to help you zero in on what best works for you. The White Vein Borneo variety is prized for its invigorating and energizing properties.

>> Buy Kraken Kratom Capsules <<

Potency

Kraken Kratom White Vein Borneo Capsules are verified at 1.4% for mitragynine. The recommended single serving is four capsules for a total of 3,000 mg of the kratom powder. At 1.4%, you're pumping 42 mg of pure mitragynine into your body in a single serving. You're advised not to exceed two servings in 24 hours.

Formulation

Kraken Kratom's White Vein Borneo Kratom is available in capsule form. Each capsule packs 750 mg of proprietary kratom herbal tea powder. The brand suggests taking four capsules at a time. You can easily brew these four capsules into a tasty cup of tea.

Not a fan of a brew? You can take the capsules directly.

Customer Reviews

Most customers rave about Kraken Kratom White Borneo Kratom Capsules, saying they give you an energy boost you can actually feel. It's hard to find kratom that gives you an explosion of energy without any of the terrible jitters or crashes.

Most users say just a couple of capsules are all you need for energy to power you through the day without energy drinks and coffee. They also praise the brand for making a Certificate of Analysis available for each batch, ensuring purity and safety.

Super Speciosa – Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules: Best for Transparency

Super Speciosa has made a name for itself thanks to its meticulously sourced kratom leaves and unmatched testing standards. With an American Kratom Association badge, the company truly lives up to its promise to deliver natural, uncompromised kratom.

If you're looking to perch on the relaxing kratom side, Super Speciosa's red strain products are your best bet. However, the Green Maeng Da kratom will boost mood and energy while helping you focus – and all without caffeine and energy drinks. This variety has tons of mitragynine and is pretty low on alkaloids.

Pros

From an American Kratom Association GMP-certified brand

Energizing during the day followed by a nighttime full of calming effects

Sold in 60, 180, 320, and 1000-count tubs

Unbeatable levels of transparency from the farm to your doorstep

Customer service is lightning fast 24/7, particularly on live chat

Strong effects coupled with great taste

Capsules lab-tested for purity and potency

Scannable QR codes for easy traceability and transparency

Cons

Super Speciosa doesn't offer a free shipping arrangement

Product descriptions are scanty

Price

A 60-count bottle with 30 grams of kratom tea powder costs $16 a pop. If you want to get even more bang for your buck, opt for the 1000-count tub for $120 bucks and 500g of pure, all-natural kratom. Mid-range shoppers should consider the 180-count and 320-count bottles. They cost $43 and $58.99 a bottle, respectively.

Type of Kratom Strain

These Super Speciosa's kratom powder capsules come from its Green Maeng Da strain.

>> Buy Super Speciosa Capsules <<

Potency

Each Super Speciosa capsule has 500 mg of Green Maeng Da kratom powder. The company recommends kicking off your dosing with a single serving of five capsules.

Formulation

This kratom product comes in 00-size capsules. Each gelatin capsule contains Mitragyna speciosa leaf powder (aka tea powder). That's just 100% leaf extract with no additives or fillers.

Customer Reviews

The majority of happy customers love the untouched nature of Super Speciosa green Maeng da kratom tea capsules. They seem to praise the brand for its impressive transparency. Super Speciosa was also the first American kratom brand to provide Q.R. codes, meaning you just scan and trace the journey of your precious capsules.

Customers say that these power capsules make the smoothest kratom teas. With Super Speciosa, you can rest assured you're getting the cream of the crop every time.

Kratom Country – Vietnam Kratom Capsules: Best for Energy Jolt and Value for Money

Kratom Country has got you covered if you're looking for the most bang for your buck. The Vietnam Kratom Capsules are jam-packed with over 40 alkaloids and stand-out amounts of 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine.

However, the real beauty lies in how versatile these small capsules are. Kratom Country's capsules offer a laid-back vibe with a dash of focus and energy. You can really take them at any time, day or night!

Pros

Free capsules with larger orders

30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Lab-tested for heavy metals, contaminants, and potency

Low barrier for free, fast shipping

A blend of red and green vein kratom

Cons

The company doesn't ship to all states

Energy boost can be subtle for some people, especially at low doses

Higher doses can result in euphoria

Price

You can take your pick from six affordable bag sizes. The smallest bag gives 28g of capsules for $15.94. Of course, you'll get more out of your top dollar if you set your sights on the 1020g bag with four free ounces at $269.99.

The 56g bag will set you back $27.97, while the 500g option will give you two extra ounces at just $179.99.

Bulk orders are available in multiples of 1000 g (36 ounces).

Type of Kratom Strain

These capsules contain a blend of red vein and green vein Vietnam kratom strains. The green vein strain is great for energy-boosting, while the red vein strain gives you nerve-soothing and sleep-inducing effects.

>> Buy Kratom Country Capsules <<

Potency

As with most kratom brands, Kratom Country doesn't provide much in the name of alkaloid potency. However, you'll get 600g of kratom powder in each capsule.

Formulation

The red vein/green vein Vietnam kratom powder arrives in 00-size gel-encased capsules. Each capsule has 0.6 grams of powder.

Customer Reviews

Customers claim this blend is quite an explosion of energetic calmness. You'll enjoy its mood-boosting and energizing effects during the day, but a strong sedation that can help you get plenty of ZZZs come nighttime.

Organic Kratom USA – Green Emerald Kratom Powder: Best for Bulk Orders

Organic Kratom USA is no doubt the best kratom bulk dealer out there. The Green Emerald Kratom Powder comes from the brand's emerald green-veined strain. While most kratom focuses on the mitragynine content, this product’s cultivar was especially grafted to give off an immaculately-balanced alkaloid content.

Additionally, Organic Kratom USA offers a thirty-day money-back guarantee on all orders. You'll get 25% off your first order if you sign up for their newsletter.

Pros

Competitively priced kratom

Great bulk-order deals up to 1kg (35 ounces)

Unique green kratom strain

Immaculate customer service, especially for bulk buyers

No crash, no fatigue

Cons

The product description could be better

No information on the potency

Price

The smallest item on the menu is the 50-gram Green Emerald Kratom Powder bag for $12.97. However, the best bang for your buck is the 1-kilogram bag for just $79. The next size down is 500g for $50.

Type of Kratom Strain

The powder comes from Organic Kratom USA's green-veined strain. This strain is from a special type of kratom tree, a perfect graft of red-veined and white-veined strains in Indonesia.

If you're a veteran user, you'll appreciate its perfect balance of alkaloids. It's quite similar in punch and feel to green vein Malay, green vein Bali, and green vein Indo.

>> Buy Organic Kratom USA Powder <<

Potency

Organic Kratom USA doesn't tell you much about the potency of its powders. However, you should expect the powder to punch anywhere between the energizing strength of mid-tier white vein strains and the calming effects of top-tier red-veined strains.

Formulation

The Green Emerald Kratom Powder dissolves quickly, making it convenient for juices, waters, or smoothies. Organic Kratom USA uses industrial grinders to churn out super-fine powder before being packaged in premium bags to withstand rough shipping and repeated use.

Customer Reviews

Customers rave about the high quality of the Green Emerald Kratom Powder. They also love that the brand is heavily focused on customer service and bulk ordering. Overall, customer sentiments are positive, and users are grateful for this product.

Kats Botanicals – Tropical Mango Kratom Gummies: Best for Beginners

If you aren't big on kratom powders, crushed leaves, or capsules, Kats Botanicals’ gummies are your best bet! These yummy, bite-sized kratom gummies are flavorful and potent. The combination of energy-boosting properties and the splash of mango flavor makes for a satisfying kratom experience. These kratom gummies are also available in other tasty flavors, including crowd favorites like watermelon blast, raspberry lime, and mojito splash.

Pros

Travel-friendly, bite-sized gummies

Vegan/vegetarian friendly

GMO-free, vegan-safe, and non-gluten

Packs a punch: 15mg of pure mitragynine per gummy

Best-in-class rewards program for returning customers

30-day, money-back guarantee

Cons

Free shipping only for $100+ orders

Price

The 10-count resealable bag costs $19.99 for 150 mg of mitragynine. The brand offers free shipping if you spend at least $100.

Type of Kratom Strain

The Mitragyna speciosa extract that gives the gummies their energy jolt comes from a 4:1 blend of Green Maeng Da kratom and White Vein Borneo kratom. The balance is designed to help you feel naturally supercharged without crashing or feeling jittery at night.

>> Buy Kats Botanicals’ Gummies <<

Potency

Each gummy boasts 15 mg of pure mitragynine, totaling 150 mg of energy-boosting potential per bag.

Formulation

There are ten gummies in each bag, and each gummy is comprised of an energy booster (Mitragynine) and a proprietary blend of organic flavors, citric acid, pectin, vegan sucrose/glucose, and purified water. The formulation is 100% vegan and vegetarian-friendly.

Customer Reviews

Customers enjoy the natural flavoring of Kats Botanicals kratom gummies. Many reviews highlight the energy boost received during the day and restful sleep without crashing at night. These gummies are ideal for anyone new to kratom and looking for a fast-acting, delicious product.

What Is Kratom for?

Kratom has recently gained recognition and accolades in the Western world. But why?

Mitragyna speciosa (aka kratom) is a tree native to Southeast Asia. For centuries, people in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have munched on the leaves of this plant for therapeutic, calming, or energizing effects. Some have used the mysterious leaf extract to replace painkillers, caffeine, and energy drinks.

In modern times, most people find kratom online and buy tablets, capsules, or gummies. The majority of kratom extracts come in fine-ground powder. You can brew this powerful plant into your favorite cuppa tea, chew the leaves, or even smoke it.

Potential Benefits of Kratom

Potential benefits of the stimulative and sedative effects of kratom are multi-pronged:

Ease pain - Alkaloids in this concoction can help fight inflammation and chronic pain. It's particularly useful if you want to avoid opioids.

Mood-enhancing effects - You can count on primarily green kratom strains to help jolt your creativity, mood, and focus. It all comes down to how it affects your dopamine.

Energy boost - This pick-me-up effect is mostly found in white vein strains. Kratom is perfect if you want to eliminate caffeine and energy drinks.

Kratom can also help perk up your workouts, improve your ZZZs, and even beat insomnia.

Risks Associated With Kratom

Kratom is a double-edged sword. It interacts with your brain like opioids, and we know how things could go south quickly with those strong sedatives.

If you consume it in high doses, Kratom could potentially pose a risk to your health. You're more likely to develop a nasty addiction due to opioid-like effects, according to a warning statement released by the FDA in 2018.

You may also experience:

Constipation

Hallucinations or euphoric effects

Itching

Nause

Liver damage

Breathing difficulty and other respiratory issues

Death could also result. Kratom from shady vendors has been linked to near-deadly salmonella outbreaks.

So is kratom legal? The answer depends on where you live. In the U.S., kratom is legal at the federal level, but some states and cities have banned it. Most vendors will not ship kratom to you if you live in a state like Wisconsin, Vermont, Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, or Alabama.

The DEA considered classifying kratom as an illegal drug in 2016 and 2019 but ultimately decided against it both times due to public outcry.

How Does Kratom for Energy Work?

Kratom is loaded with psychotropic compounds. That's a fancy word for chemicals that alter your mind. Think of them as distant cousins of your favorite cannabinoids like CBD.

Picture them 'sweet talking' your brain to produce more feel-good hormones. That's why taking kratom ushers a sense of calm, relaxation, and tranquility. You'll feel these sedative effects, especially at higher doses.

Kratom is a powerhouse that contains an array of alkaloids like mitragynine. At low doses, these compounds serve as a natural stimulant. And that's exactly what you want: an energizing punch of concentration and alertness.

Kratom Dosage for Energy

Kratom gives you an explosion of energy at low doses. As a newbie, you want to start low and go slow. Taking 2-4g of kratom powder should do the trick for you. You should always monitor how you feel before you take more. As a rule of thumb, you should stick out 30-60 minutes before you increase your dose by 1-2g.

Green vein kratom strains like Green Borneo, Green Maeng Da, and Green Malay are quite forgiving and perfect for beginners. They give you a subtle balance of energy without being overly sedating.

Once you've earned your kratom stripes, you can up the ante to 4-6g. You can also lemon tek your kratom dose to get the most energy boost from your precious powder or capsules. Here’s how:

Blend your powder with the tarty juice of a single lemon

Allow the mixture to sit for around 15 minutes

Take your cocktail and chaise it with lukewarm water

The citric acid in the lemon will help break down the alkaloids in your kratom. Don't forget to hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate around the clock. It'll help you keep the side effects of kratom at bay.

How to Choose the Best Kratom for Energy?

You'd be surprised to know that kratom has already ballooned into a multi-billion industry. And unfortunately, the sector is teeming with sloppy products and shady brands. Don't let the flashy packaging photos or dirt-cheap prices fool you. This is an unregulated industry where everything goes. It all comes down to your due diligence.

That's why you should know the ins and outs of the products and the brands behind them. With that said, here are some crucial steps you should keep in mind to zero in on the perfect kratom for you.

Understand the Difference between Kratom Strains, Their Benefits, and Risks

It pays to understand where your kratom starts its journey. That's where your knowledge of the various kratom strains comes in especially handy. Each strain will tell you its story of alkaloid levels and their effects.

White vein kratom strains are loaded with the energizing mitragynine. You should focus on something like White Maeng Da kratom if you want an explosive dose of energy. That's especially the case if you want to enhance your creativity, focus, and mood.

Green vein kratom strains are a happy middle. You should stick to green-veined kratom leaves if you're after an energizing day followed by a night of calm and relaxation. They're perfect for mild pain relief with a relaxed, energetic vibe.

You've probably noticed that red vein kratom strains are popular across the board. That's thanks to their sedative effects. Think of something like Red Maeng Da kratom for pain relief, reduce anxiety, and get more ZZZs.

Bottom line: White vein kratom varieties are the undisputed champs for natural energy. These are the strongest kratom strains and contain higher alkaloid mitragynine levels, giving kratom its peppy effects. Compared to red and green strains, whites have less of the more sedating alkaloid 7-hydroxy mitragynine. The result? White vein kratom packs a seriously energizing punch.

Choose the Form That Better Fits Your Needs and Daily Routine

You should gravitate toward the form that's most convenient for you.

Powder is widespread and provides the quickest route to an energy haven

Capsules are convenient if you plan to take kratom on the go

Crushed kratom leaves make sense if you want to steep them into a powerful brew

Kratom extracts offer a more punchy, concentrated energy jolt

Gummies are great for taste and discretion

Compare Brands, Prices and Reviews

You'll quickly realize that finding reputable kratom brands is like looking for a needle in a haystack. You should look for the big reputation indicators:

An American Kratom Association membership or accreditation

A clear-to-see Certificate of Analysis from a trusted third-party lab

The ownership is traceable

Preferably a U.S. office with a verifiable physical address

A modern website with the latest security protocols

Responsive and helpful customer service

Certified manufacturing process

From there, you can start looking at prices to get more bang for your buck.

Don’t forget to read reviews! These will help you sift out pretenders from the contenders. As a general rule, you should take reviews and testimonials that sound too good to be true with a grain of salt. Expand your horizon to review sites like TrustPilot, Google, and Yelp (if available).

Check User Recommendations

Reddit is your BFF here. You can also use Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other kratom forums online to get unbiased recommendations. Colleagues, friends, and loved ones who use kratom are also unbiased sources of information. These close kratom users likely know the best kratom product from a brand they already trust. That can save you hours of research.

Related Content

Conclusion on Best Kratom for Energy

The world of kratom is exciting yet slightly confusing. It's important to do your due diligence and find the right product for you.

To review, customers rave about Kraken Kratom's White Vein Borneo Kratom Capsules because they check all the right boxes. These capsules give a serious mental and physical jolt that helps combat afternoon slumps so that you can power through those long workdays.

Think of Kratom Country's Vietnam Kratom Capsules as Mother Nature's espresso shot! They pack a punch yet give you the most bang for your buck. The Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules are an equally potent crowd favorite with a smooth taste. As a beginner, try the Tropical Mango Kratom Gummies from Kats Botanicals. For those seeking bulk-order deals, try Green Emerald Kratom Powder from Organic Kratom USA.

Do your homework, read reviews, and consider your preferences to zero in on high-quality kratom. Make sure it's the right brand, strain, form, and dose to match your unique energy needs.

Disclaimer: This article provides educational-only information intended to increase your awareness about the health and possible benefits of using the products set forth below. It should not be misconstrued as medical advice, diagnosis, and/or treatment. Kratom use in some extreme capacities may pose health risks and should be discussed with a healthcare provider or a qualified medical professional before consumption.