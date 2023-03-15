Best Feminized Seeds for Sale in 2024: Strong Female Weed Strains (Free US Shipping)

With the popularity of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, a lot of people are asking tough questions - like, “What kind of stash did Eddie really have?”

(Probably Skunk #1, since it was the 1980s and everyone knew Skunk!)

But now, in the 2020s decade, it’s time to broaden our horizons beyond the most obvious marijuana strains. There are a lot of new hybrids that have the world buzzing.

Let’s talk about the most popular feminized seeds you haven’t tried yet.

In this article, we’re going to review 10 of the best feminized weed seeds to grow if you’re just starting out or even if you’re a long-time cannabis connoisseur.

We’ll also discuss why Gelato is our top overall pick and why we trust the seed banks that sell them.

Best Feminized Seeds for Sale − First Look

Here is our selection of the best feminized marijuana seeds from reputable seed banks.

1. Gelato - Best Feminized Weed Seeds Overall

Difficulty Level : Advanced

Origin : Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC

THC : 27%

Indica/Sativa : 55% Indica

Benefits : Energizing, long-lasting

Yield: 500-700g per plant

Flowering Time: 8-10 weeks

Smell/Taste: Grape ice cream

Gelato is a smaller plant that thrives both indoors and outdoors and yet gives a considerable (500-700g) yield for its size. Even better, the buds are highly potent, and it’s the kind of cannabis that will last you a while.

The effects are strong, and the taste is subtle but pleasant with whiffs of grape.

But there’s a catch − this cannabis plant is better suited to advanced growers.

You’ll have to create a warm and humid environment for the best yields, frequently maintaining the plant and adjusting as needed.

That said, with their high THC content and fine indoor growing track record, these are the best feminized seeds for experienced growers who appreciate quality.

Last but not least, Gelato feminized cannabis seeds are available on the famous Seed Supreme − a long-standing company with a reputation for seed variety and free shipping over $90.

Check out Gelato at Seed Supreme

2. Crystal Seeds - Best Female Weed Seed Strain for a Long-Lasting High

Difficulty Level : Fairly easy

Origin: Northern Lights and White Widow

THC : 25%

Indica/Sativa : 60% Indica

Benefits : Cerebral yet euphoric relaxation

Yield: About 700g per plant

Flowering Time: 10 weeks

Smell/Taste: Earthy yet sweet

Crystal Seeds give a strong plant - in flavor, smell, and resiliency when it comes to growing. The plant can get between 3-10 feet tall, depending on indoor or outdoor location.

In terms of effects, these popular feminized weed seeds leave you with a full-body buzz as well as a mental cleanse. The euphoric high is calming and more akin to stress relief than psychedelic. It’s one of the most chill and non-threatening “strong” THC female plants you can grow.

Speaking about growing…

The plant does require trimming and other maintenance, which makes it interesting but not too difficult for new growers. Crystal are among the highest yielding feminized seeds, at about 700g per plant…

And once you see the glimmering crystals, you’ll understand its name.

In short, these are the best feminized cannabis seeds overall because of their combination of high THC potency, good genetics, and ideal growing potential.

As of this writing, it’s available on the well-known I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank, which provides free and discreet shipping to all U.S. states.

Get free shipping on the "glimmering" crystal seeds (ILGM)

3. Bubblegum - Best Original Cannabis Seeds

Difficulty Level : Fairly easy

Origin: Original - Indiana, 1970s

THC : 13-17%

Indica/Sativa : 50/50

Benefits : Chill euphoria with waves of laughter

Yield: 400-450g per plant

Flowering Time: 8-10 weeks

Smell/Taste: Bubblegum, earthy, and fruity

This small plant is original, having been developed in the 1970s.

The Cannabis Cup winner traveled the world, and soon enough, a few seed growers were adding their own spin on the original cannabis strain.

Though THC content is limited, the combination of Sativa and Indica effects makes Bubblegum a very mild and chill experience. It’s relaxing and energizing at the same time.

Growers love Bubblegum for its mild effects, which means lots of laughs and deep conversation.

The scent is a real crowd-pleaser with fruity and almost candy-like overtones. The taste is similar but with earthy and floral properties when you really start to inhale. The terpenes even add a peppery flavor to this mix that’s easy to get used to.

These small feminized plants are easy to grow, but higher yields require more sun and careful supervision.

Are you a beginner? If so, ILGM teaches you how to grain even difficult feminized strains with its in-depth growing guide for first-timers.

Get the real bubblegum (not the kids' stuff) at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. Bruce Banger - Best Female Marijuana Seeds for a Daytime High

Difficulty Level : Easy

Origin: Original OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel

THC : 15-20%

Indica/Sativa : 75% Sativa

Benefits : Creative pick-me-up with an exuberant buzz

Yield: 600g per plant

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Smell/Taste: Diesel, earthy, and slightly sweet

This Sativa dominant strain has a pleasant taste and produces a creative high that goes on for hours.

In other words…

You could smoke Bruce Banger during the day to get a quick energy boost and feel creative, whether you’re doing some chores or any form of artistic work.

The scent is definitely diesel, but you can feel the potency of the OG Kush strain too. It is one of the best female weed seeds for ease of growth and can thrive in just about any environment. It grows well indoors and outdoors, which makes it ideal to try a few different growing techniques.

The Fast version of the plant has been bred for speedier results, taking 9 weeks to flower compared to the traditional 10 weeks.

Also, I guess you all know Seedsman, so I won’t bore you with all the details, like the fact they sell over 3,000 quality cannabis seeds, have received over 50,000 customer reviews, and…

Oh, wait. I am actually boring you with the details.

Get a quick pick-me-up with Bruce Banger (Seedsman)

5. Chocolope Fem - Ideal Strain for Instant Energy

Difficulty Level : Easy

Origin: Lemon Skunk 256 (Emerald Cup Winning Cut ) x Chocolope

THC : Around 19%

Indica/Sativa : Mostly Sativa

Benefits : Energizing, euphoric, excitement

Yield: 12-14 oz./m2

Flowering Time: 9 weeks

Smell/Taste: Tangy citrus fruits, chocolate cakes, nutty, earthy, musky

Chocolope 256 seeds grow into a dream for beginners. With its origins in the crossing of OG Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze, this strain offers an easy cultivation experience. The plant grows tall and produces heavy buds, yielding 500-600g/m2. The flowering period takes around 9+ weeks, but the results are truly rewarding.

The dense buds are covered in sticky resin, exuding an intriguing scent. Imagine a blend of musky, dank earth with a hint of citrus. Chocolope 256 delivers an uplifting, energetic high that's perfect for daytime use. Users report feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic.

It's an excellent strain for artists, writers, and musicians, providing mental clarity and motivation.

However, due to its impressive THC levels, beginners should consume it in moderation.

Whether you're tackling creative projects or simply need a pick-me-up, Chocolope 256 offers a delightful experience that combines potency with a pleasant aroma.

Check the best prices for Chocolate Fem here

6. Trainwreck - Induces Intense Euphoria

Difficulty Level : Medium

Origin: Mexican x Thai x Afghan

THC : Around 19%

Indica/Sativa : Sativa-dominant

Benefits : Euphoric, uplifting effects

Yield: 550–600g/m² indoors, with 600–700g/plant outdoors.

Flowering Time: 9-10 weeks

Smell/Taste: Strong, citrusy base and notes of pine, herbs and mint

Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that lives up to its name. A combination of Mexican and Thai sativas with Afghani indica, this strain delivers a mind-bending experience that hits like a freight train. With a THC content ranging from 18% to 25%, Trainwreck offers both a cognitive high and a mellowing body buzz.

The first thing that strikes you about Trainwreck is its unmistakable aroma. With hints of pine, lemon, and spice, the scent is both refreshing and invigorating, teasing the senses with its complexity. Breaking open a nug reveals a burst of fragrance that sets the stage for what's to come.

When it comes to effects, Trainwreck lives up to its name. Within moments of consumption, users are hit with a rush of euphoria and creativity that leaves them feeling uplifted and motivated. It's the perfect strain for tackling creative projects or engaging in stimulating conversations with friends. However, this initial burst of energy is often followed by a deep sense of relaxation that spreads throughout the body, soothing muscles and relieving tension.

One of the standout features of Trainwreck is its versatility. Whether you're looking for a daytime pick-me-up or a way to unwind after a long day, this strain has you covered. Its balanced effects make it suitable for a wide range of activities and occasions, making it a go-to choice for many cannabis connoisseurs.

Check the best prices for Trainwreck strain here

7. Grandmommy Purple - Best “KO” Female Seeds for a Good Night’s Sleep

Difficulty Level : Medium

Origin: Big Bud and Purple Urkle

THC : 28-33%

Indica/Sativa : 80% Indica

Benefits : Strong sedative, medicinal potential

Yield: 400-550g per plant

Flowering Time: 2 months

Smell/Taste: Wild berries and fruity hard candies

You wouldn’t expect your grandma to lift more weights than Dwayne Johnson, but that’s pretty much the story of Grandmommy Purple feminized cannabis seeds.

With an insane 28-33% THC content, it’s going to KO anyone…or at least anybody who’s not Willie Nelson.

With 80% Indica, this weed strain is said to be medicinal and far too powerful to give you any day-long buzz. You’ll be out within the hour.

The hybrid of Big Bud and Purple Urkle is a great sleeping aid, as well as a euphoria booster. The sedative properties, according to users, could also help with anxiety and chronic pain.

The taste is wild berry and subtle candy tones. But the scent is a little much, and many users say it’s more of an outdoor plant − on account of the smell.

Finally, this grandma is available on Herbies Seeds, with a 70% germination guarantee and free cannabis seeds with every purchase.

Get an instant knockout with Grandmommy Purple (Herbies Seeds)

8. Green Crack - Best Female Pot Seeds for Psychoactive Effects

Difficulty Level : Advanced

Origin: Original, Athens, Georgia 1970s

THC : 21%

Indica/Sativa : 65% Sativa

Benefits : Cerebral high with deep concentration

Yield: 600g per plant

Flowering Time: 9 to 10 weeks

Smell/Taste: Fruity but skunky

Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds are a Cush strain rebranded by Snoop Dog, who you’ve probably never seen completely sober.

The powerful effects are Sativa, so expect high energy, cerebral stimulation, and even better concentration. No wonder people love Green Crack when they want to listen to music or even go about daily routines but with more of a buzz.

While the THC level is average, some users do report strong psychoactive effects, including visual distortions. Treat this one like a “Ring of Power,” and don’t give it to a newbie!

The origin is still disputed, though this Georgia-based strain may share some properties with Indica Afghani and Skunk 1.

The taste is somewhat fruity, recalling tones of mango and citrus but with stronger spice. The high THC level gives these female plants a skunky smell, as you might expect.

The plant is also surprisingly easy to grow and one of the fastest growers on our list.

Finally, the weed strain is available on Crop King Seeds - so you know you’re getting high-quality seeds.

Get Snoop Dog's Green Crack on MSNL Seeds

9. Black Gorilla - Best Female Weed Seed Strain for Potency

Difficulty Level : Challenging

Origin: Bright Berry and Gorilla Glue #4

THC : 25-32%

Indica/Sativa : 60% Indica

Benefits : Euphoria, relaxation, and some major tripping

Yield: Medium

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Smell/Taste: Herbal with hints of chocolate

Black Gorilla is just as intimidating as it sounds, with a very high THC level and a strong and almost creamy taste.

It provides Indica-like effects with a fast euphoric high, though the Sativa content doesn’t stop the strong Indica crash from coming.

Expect to be drowsy in no time.

Many users even say it causes tingles and goosebumps when you first feel it kicking in. Translation: if you’re new to Mary Jane and afraid of The Panic, don’t jump face-first into a “Black Gorilla!”

This Crop King’s favorite is a little temperamental and thrives outdoors with a medium yield. It’s a small plant and requires some trimming and pruning. But once you get comfortable with it, you’ll accept no substitutes for this powerhouse.

As mentioned above, you can get these feminized seeds from Crop King Seeds - a reputable Canadian seed bank that’s won the 2017 Cannabis Awards.

Ready to get punched? Snatch these seeds at Crop King

10. Agent Orange - Best Feminized Marijuana Seeds for Energy

Difficulty Level : Moderate

Origin: Jack the Ripper and Orange Velvet

THC : 19%

Indica/Sativa : 55% Sativa

Benefits : Motivating, inspiring, mood booster

Yield: Almost 800g per plant

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Smell/Taste: Sweet, citrus, cheesy

While the name Agent Orange probably doesn’t sound appealing… you know that, if nothing else, it’s got to be potent.

And it is. (Although some might be fooled by its deceptively smallish 19% THC content.)

But what makes AO interesting is its uplifting effects. It’s more energizing than spacey and enhances your mood, which makes it perfect for social occasions.

Some say it tastes cheesy, some say citrusy…

But most smokers agree it leaves behind a feeling of euphoria without the usual paranoia that accompanies high THC seeds.

While the plant is somewhat difficult to grow for newcomers because of its finicky health requirements, it has the capacity to get tall (almost five feet) and excels in warm temperatures indoors or outdoors.

Finally, this is yet another free shipping deal from ILGM, which needs no introduction.

Check out the deceptively potent Agent Orange at WeedSeedsExpress

How to Buy Feminized Seeds Online − Beginner’s Guide

There are a few factors to consider when buying cannabis seeds that produce quality flowers.

1. Germination Guarantee

Growers that sell the best feminized cannabis strains should stand by their product.

Ideally, the company should replace any “dud” marijuana seeds that did not grow after following all recommended guidelines. Unfortunately, even the best seed banks don’t give customers free refunds with no questions asked.

Instead, you have to provide evidence that you followed all growing instructions as listed on the site or even return the cannabis seeds for lab analysis.

That’s one of the reasons why we think Seed Supreme is the best seed bank to buy feminized cannabis seeds because they offer a 100% germination guarantee.

2. Genetics and High-Quality Seeds

Online seed banks should provide plenty of information regarding the genetics of their finest feminized seeds. This not only means reporting the facts, like the type of seed (feminized weed seeds, auto-flowering seeds), but also the origins of the strain.

Is the strain a hybrid between two successful other strains? If so, it will bring qualities of both to the new plant. You can anticipate the effects by reading the genetic history, and generally, the best feminized cannabis seeds come from popular parents.

3. Discreet (And Free) Shipping

If you want to buy cannabis seeds online, know that in many U.S. states, weed seeds are illegal. Obviously, you need discreet shipping, which means cannabis seeds are put inside fake gift items like cards, cheap gadgets, books, and toys.

But even in states where cannabis seeds are legal, you still might want to be discreet about company names and logos.

That’s why we gave a special mention to feminized marijuana strains that came with free and discreet shipping.

How to Choose the Best Feminized Weed Seeds for You

Growing Difficulty

Some of the best cannabis seeds thrive in all environments, and that’s why beginner growers love them. But some female marijuana plants are finicky - especially the ones people like for high THC or heavy Sativa/Indica dominance.

Certain female plants require more sunlight and get very large, making indoor growing problematic, while others stay small and discreet.

Beginners may also want to consider autoflower pot seeds − since they don’t need any particular light cycle to flower.

Sativa vs. Indica (and High-THC Seeds)

Sativa cannabis seeds tend to give growers a cerebral high, which means they feel energized and creative and have better concentration overall. You are more eager to work because you have better focus and less anxiety. Sativa has even been called a daytime head high.

Indica female plants are the opposite in that they have sedative effects, including pain relief, relaxation, and helping you to fall asleep.

Sativa and Indica strain hybrids may have one strain that’s dominant, or even a balance of both, leading to some very unique mental effects.

Higher THC usually does mean more psychoactive effects. But by choosing between Indica and Sativa genetics, you can get very different effects.

High-Yielding Seeds

Some feminized marijuana seeds are very easy to grow, but in return, they only give meager yields of 10-15 oz.

On the other hand, you can get hard-to-grow female cannabis seeds that give 30+ oz yields, but only experts can grow these.

That said, some female seeds give huge yields while still being easy to grow.

Indoor vs Outdoor Growing

Most high-quality cannabis seeds can be grown indoors or outdoors without any issues.

However, some are more disease-resistant than others, which makes them perfect for outdoor growing.

You’ve also probably noticed that even the best feminized cannabis strains have very different yields if grown indoors or outdoors, sometimes as much as twice less.

Flowering Time and Growing Season

If you live in a place with bad weather that starts in October, you need a fast cannabis strain that flowers in less than 7 weeks.

On the other hand, if you have great weather and plenty of time, going for feminized plants that flower in 9-10 weeks will give you higher yields.

How To Grow Feminized Marijuana Seeds? - FAQ

Before you buy feminized cannabis seeds, consider some important questions.

What Are Feminized Cannabis Seeds? (Male vs. Female Weed Seeds)

Feminized cannabis seeds are bred to produce female-only weed plants. Most pot smokers prefer female cannabis seeds because of their high THC potency and yield. In contrast, male plants are ideal for specialized breeding but not for selling or smoking.

Regular marijuana seeds have a 50/50 chance of being male seeds or female seeds. This is why growing only female cannabis seeds are the best idea indoors since you won’t be using space for ”useless” males.

Is It Worth Buying Feminized Seeds?

Yes, it’s worth buying feminized seeds because you won’t get any “useless” males.

But perhaps more importantly, feminized cannabis seeds are better to avoid males from pollinating all your female cannabis plants. If that happened, you’d lose 90% of your crop.

Who Makes the Best Feminized Seeds?

Seed Supreme makes the best feminized seeds. Not only do they provide superior genetics, but they’re also backed by a germination guarantee and free shipping to the US.

What Is the Best Feminized Strain?

Gelato is the best feminized strain because of its high potency and effects.

That said, taste and potency are very personal things. This is why the best feminized cannabis seeds are the ones that really “speak” to you personally, giving you the cerebral and emotional high that you’ve been craving.

What Is the Difference Between Regular, Feminized, and Auto-Flowering Seeds?

Regular cannabis seeds can be either male or female.

What are feminized seeds, then?

Feminized seeds are almost always female because of special breeding techniques that produce only female plants. Both types are called photoperiod cannabis.

Autoflowering seeds do not require any particular light cycle, unlike other cannabis seeds. The female plant automatically flowers after 6-8 weeks of growth, though it depends on the strain.

Autoflowering seeds are easier to grow but shorter in size. They also cannot be cloned, so you have to buy marijuana seeds every time you’re ready to grow.

Are Feminized Seeds More Potent?

Yes, feminized seeds are generally more potent than regular cannabis seeds and autoflower seeds.

If you want an extra-potent cannabis plant, we recommend you purchase cannabis seeds like Grandmommy Purple, with its 28-32% THC content.

Where Can I Buy Feminized Seeds Online?

You can buy marijuana seeds online from top cannabis seed banks like ILGM, Crop King Seeds, and Seedsman at good prices, averaging $120 for 10 seeds.

Is There a Way to Identify Feminized Seeds Based on Looks?

Unfortunately, no, you can’t tell feminized seeds from regular cannabis seeds based on looks.

However, female marijuana plants will eventually have stigma shapes that help to catch the pollen that the males create. On the other hand, male plants will eventually show small pollen sacs.

What Is the Highest Yielding Feminized Seeds?

Agent Orange is known for its high yield potential (around 800 g per plant) among feminized seeds.

Its genetics combine Orange Velvet with Jack the Ripper, resulting in a potent and productive strain favored by many growers.

Which Is Better Autoflowering or Feminized?

The choice between autoflowering and feminized seeds depends on various factors such as growing conditions, time constraints, and personal preferences.

Autoflowering seeds have a shorter life cycle and don't rely on light cycles to flower, making them suitable for beginners or growers with limited space or time.

However, feminized seeds offer more control over the growing process, potentially leading to higher yields and potency, but they require more attention and care.

Are Regular Seeds Better Than Feminized Seeds?

Regular seeds are not necessarily better or worse than sativa feminized cannabis seeds; it depends on the grower's objectives. Regular seeds offer genetic diversity and the potential to breed new strains, but they require sexing plants to eliminate males, which can be labor-intensive.

Feminized seeds, on the other hand, produce only female plants, eliminating the need for sexing and reducing the risk of accidental pollination.

Final Thoughts - What Are the Best Feminized Seeds?

All the feminized strains we mentioned have a huge online following, with many growers standing by their quality.

But if you want to know what popular feminized seeds have won our hearts…

Then Gelato is definitely #1. With its fruity taste and strong buzz, it will also be a great opportunity to improve your growing skills to try and get a higher yield.

Then Crystal Seeds is probably your jam. With its huge THC content, big yields, ease of growth, and free shipping to the US (from ILGM), it’s a solid first choice for any wannabe grower.

With all that said…

As you become a sophisticated marijuana connoisseur (don’t let your friends call you a “pothead”), you will find that the more you smoke, the more nuances you will start to notice.

This is why you should try all these popular feminized seed strains at least once.

Why not start buying feminized cannabis seeds now and grow yourself a glorious stash worth sharing?

Disclaimer: This article does not encourage readers to grow marijuana where it is not legal to do so.