Best CBD for Sleep: How to Choose the Best CBD Oil for Sleep | Pittsburgh City Paper

A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures for anything. There is nothing like a good night's sleep to put you in the right mood and spirit to conquer the day. If you find it difficult to sleep or stay asleep through the night, you may have insomnia. People have tried prescription drugs, white noise machines, and even weighted blankets to fight sleep deprivation but all in vain. The consensus amongst those with insomnia is that CBD oil for sleep gave them much better results.

A good night's sleep improves general body wellness and helps your body function properly. Experts say CBD goes a long way to helping you ease into a restful sleep. Discover the benefits of CBD for insomnia and the best CBD products to use. Here is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the best CBD for sleep.

Here’s a quick look at the six best CBD oils for sleep:

1. A-Plus CBD Oil - Most Powerful CBD Oil for Sleep

2. Diamond CBD Unflavored Oil - Best CBD Unflavoured Hemp Oil

3. 3Chi Calm CBD Oil - Best CBD Oil for Easy Absorption

4. Verma Farms Sleep - Best CBD Oil for Staying Asleep

5. Penguin CBD Oil - Best CBD Oil for Relaxation

6. CBDfx Calm Oil: Best CBD Oil for Physical Restlessness

Best CBD Products for Sleep



: Most Powerful CBD Oil for Sleep

Brand Overview

A+ Formulation CBD oil is one of the most potent full-spectrum CBD oils, designed to help you sleep better and feel good all day long. It works by flooding your system and taking over your natural neurotransmitters. Doing this inhibits discomfort in your body, ending anxiety and promoting good sleep. Transform your health with the A+ Formulations – an oil with superior absorption properties compared to other CBD products.

What We Like About A+ Formulation CBD Oil

You can use A+ Formulation CBD oil to treat various ailments in the body. It supports overall body wellness, positive mood, relaxation, and helps you sleep better. It also soothes various body aches. Apply it to any painful part and experience relief. It further improves your skin and cognitive health — and can soothe the complications of diabetes.

Product Quality and Safety

It is 100% safe with no side effects, 100% CBD oil, and has a 100% non-habit formation. The formula is all-natural, with all products passing through third-party lab testing. The company uses a triple filtration system to remove THC hence no psychoactive properties. Additionally, a CO2 extraction system is to ensure it is pure. This product is legal in all 50 states in the US.

Hemp Source

The hemp is grown in Europe and made in the USA.

Customer Reviews

Many customers have reported increased sleep length and quality after using A+ CBD oil. It also helps them with aches and pains in different body parts. Customers love it, and so do we.

Price and Purchase Options

One bottle goes for $59 minus shipping fees, with free shipping for orders above $150. They have several 'rush my order' discounts running at different times. You can find them on their official website to see what discounts are running. They also have discounts on large purchases — anything over three bottles.

Pros

Improves sleep quality

Unrefined and cold-pressed CBD oil

Triple filtration technology to remove THC

Full spectrum cannabinoid

Reduces anxiety and stress-related ailments

Improves cognitive health and performance

All-natural formula

No side effects

No prescription

Enhances mood

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No information on the location of the hemp source in Europe.

: Best CBD Unflavoured Hemp Oil

Brand Overview

If you are looking for an unflavoured CBD hemp oil, there's no better product than Diamond CBD Full Spectrum Oil. This is an ultra-premium CBD-infused liquid product. It can be taken topically as oral drops, CBD tinctures, or vape liquid. Diamond produces all-natural supplements containing organic CBD flavors. The CBD liquids are of the most premium quality and have seven times higher concentration than other brands.

This product is available in concentrations of 25mg, 250mg, 350mg, 450mg, 550mg, 750 mg, and 1000mg.

What We Like About Diamond CBD Unflavored Oil

Diamond Unflavored CBD oil is an all-natural and full-spectrum CBD oil. It is of the best quality and has several benefits for the body. It is potent, pure, and incredibly effective, bringing a therapeutic experience to all who use it. The oil is also quite effective in pain relief, so feel free to apply it on painful muscles.

Product Quality and Safety

Diamond products are 100% safe and have undergone independent third-party lab testing. You can find the official report on their website. They sell non-gmo and organically grown premium quality hemp products.

Hemp Source

Hemp is obtained from Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia.

Customer Reviews

Customers say Diamond Unflavored CBD oil adds a therapeutic experience to their lives. It helps relax their minds and sleep much better through the night. Users also love the timely deliveries and great customer service. They also have great discounts that consistently keep the customers happy. According to reviewers, products arrive in good shape and in a timely fashion.

Price and Purchase Options

Get a one-time purchase of $135, discounted at 20%. All orders above $100 warrant free 2-day shipping. Get a 40% off coupon when you sign up for their email service. You can cancel your subscription anytime.

Pros

All-natural hemp-derived cannabinoids

Promotes better sleep

Has the entourage effect

Pain-relief properties

It is an analgesic

Has undergone independent third-party lab testing

Great customer service and feedback

Cons

Not suitable for persons under 18 years of age

Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers

: Best CBD Oil for Easy Absorption

Brand Overview

Sometimes you need something to help you calm down and relax your mind. The 3Chi Calm CBD oil is highly recommended for its calming relief. It contains a proprietary blend of calming terpenes and cannabinoids. You can get it in different concentrations according to what you like. The 3Chi also contains a blend of coconut-derived MCT. It contains less than 0.3% of THC, so it has no psychoactive properties.

What We Like About 3Chi Calm CBD Oil

3Chi combines powerful ingredients in its formulation. The MCT makes it so much easier to absorb in the body. This makes it much more fast acting than some CBD oils. It has less than 0.3% traces of THC, the recommended level for CBD products. We love that you don't have to use too much of it to get desired results.

Product Quality and Safety

It has undergone independent third-party lab testing and has less than 0.3% THC. The brand uses a CO2 extraction method to prevent solvents or pesticides from ending up in the final product. It is as pure as pure can be. They also use plant-based terpenes, so it is all-natural.

Hemp Source

3Chi used USA-grown hemp.

Customer Reviews

Based on customer reviews, there is a 4.9 rating on the product. Reviews say a little of the product goes a long way in getting maximum benefits. Users love it for its analgesic, calming, and anxiety-reducing effects. Many report getting better sleep after starting to use the product. Many give it a 5 star for its calming effects. They also like how affordable it is compared to some CBD products. While some viewers have concerns about the quality, most genuinely enjoy this CBD oil.

Price and Purchase Options

Get a bottle for as low as $49.99. Higher strengths of the oil come at higher prices. You can also earn reward points when you make a purchase and redeem the points towards future orders.

Pros

Comes with a metered dropped for easy and accurate dosage

Calming relief and promotes relaxation

Promotes better sleep

Helps to reduce anxiety

Fast-acting formula

Comes in a range of strengths

Includes terpenes

CO2 extraction

Cons

Not suitable with certain prescription medications. Consult your physician if you take prescription medications

Has different laws in different states. Check with your local laws

Must be refrigerated

: Best CBD Oil for Staying Asleep

Brand Overview

Wind down, clear your head, and rest with the special Nano CBD formula from Verma Farms. Drifting off to sleep has never been easier. This unique formula is infused with chamomile, Ginseng, and Melatonin — all ingredients that will help you sleep better and improve your mood. The ingredients are grown in US soil and are some of the freshest and most trusted.

What We Like About Verma Farms

Verma Farms Sleep is a Hawaiian-inspired CBD oil. The company’s products perfectly balance the wellness of your mind and body. It helps you connect to your emotions, balancing them to help you sleep better and stay asleep throughout the night. They use unadulterated ingredients grown on US soil. We love that we can trust their products and appreciate their transparency.

Product Quality and Safety

The product is passed through independent third-party lab testing — these results can be viewed on the company's official website. They are transparent about the ingredients used, making it easy for customers to trust that all products are safe. This oil is free from harmful substances like pesticides and has undergone CO2 extraction to ensure purity. Only hemp of the highest grade is used to make the product.

Hemp Source

Verma Farms hemp is USA-grown.

Customer Reviews

Verma Farms has excellent reviews from both users and known brands. Amongst the many company reviews, both Forbes and The Observer have given the products glowing reviews for ease of daily use and Hawaiian inspiration, respectively.

Customers say that Verma Farms Sleep helps them sleep much better at night. It puts them right to sleep even when there are environmental distractions. It is quite helpful if you stay in a noisy neighborhood or sleep with someone who snores.

Price and Purchase Options

Get a one-time-only purchase at $124.99. You can save 25% when you subscribe to their monthly subscriptions and get free shipping. Get 20% off on your first order when you sign up for emails and join the Verma Farms family.

Pros

Helps you drift to sleep and stay asleep

Made with high-quality CBD

High-grade hemp foundation

Brings on feel-good vibes

Balances your mind and body

Chef-inspired flavors

CO2 extraction

Undergone independent third-party lab testing

Cons

Not suitable for children under 18 years

Not suitable for pregnant mothers

: Best CBD Oil for Relaxation

Brand Overview

If you know penguins, then you know they like to keep calm and just waddle about. This is what inspired this popular CBD company’s name. After a stressful day, all you need is the perfect CBD product to help you relax your mind. Penguin CBD Oil is arguably one of the finest CBD brands for relaxation. It brings a balance to both your mind and body. The brand was founded in 2019 by specialists and experts in different fields, from farming to lab tech. The penguin team works enthusiastically to bring you the best CBD product to help you unwind. Join the penguin family today, and let them show you how to relax.

What We Like About Penguin CBD Oil

Life can throw a lot at you and derail your physical and mental health. We love that Penguin CBD oil helps bring calmness amidst life's chaos. Despite whatever life throws at you, you can relax with penguin CBD oil. It also rejuvenates your spirit to face whatever challenges you may have. It is said that a positive attitude helps you achieve much more — and Penguin works hard to make CBD that sets you in a positive and relaxed mood.

Product Quality and Safety

The products all pass through independent third-party lab testing to ensure safety. The final product has no harmful chemicals. They use the CO2 extraction process to ensure the product is pure. This process preserves the natural state of the compounds, including the terpenes. This helps you get the most out of the product.

Hemp Source

Penguin’s hemp is naturally grown in the great state of Oregon.

Customer Reviews

Relaxation is what the Penguin CBD oil is best at, and the customers can attest to that. Reviews say the product delivers exactly what it promises. You cannot sleep if your mind is troubled. This product takes users’ troubles away for the moment and helps them get some sleep.

Price and Purchase Options

A bottle of CBD oil goes for $45. When you join the penguin family, you can get 20% off. If you subscribe to their email service, you’ll also enjoy the great discounts that come with it. Users also receive free shipping on orders above $75.

Pros

Promote relaxation and sleep

Naturally grown ingredients

High-quality CBD

Grown in the USA

Organic hemp

Zero pesticides

A third-party lab has tested the products

CO2 extraction process

Cons

Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers

: Best CBD Oil for Physical Restlessness

Brand Overview

Being a restless sleeper is perhaps one of the worst things you can experience. No matter how you position yourself on the bed or how many pillows you use, sleeping is hard. Cbdfx Oil Sleep Tincture is the answer to all your troubles. This compound combines the powerful effects of cannabinoids, terpenes, and melatonin. This formula will put even the most restless sleeper to sleep. This CBD tincture includes MCT, which enhances the bioavailability of the product. This means it's easily absorbed in the body, making it work faster.

What We Like About CBDfx Oil Sleep Tincture

Do you normally experience physical restlessness when you're about to sleep? Doctors call it the restless leg syndrome. If you have it, you know how difficult it is to drift to sleep. You may toss and turn till the crack of dawn. We love this product because it takes away body restlessness. You sleep like a baby when you take it at least 30 minutes before bed.

Product Quality and Safety

The product has undergone third-party lab testing to ensure safety. You can view the official report on their website. The brand uses a CO2 extraction process to ensure a highly pure product.

Hemp Source

CBDfx uses hemp grown in the USA.

Customer Reviews

Customers are really loving the physical relaxation they get after using this oil. Many reviews say they have been able to sleep faster because of it. They even note that the product is more relaxing than most CBD oils. Another reason most love it is because it brings no groggy feeling in the morning. They wake up feeling fresh and energized.

Price and Purchase Options

The CBD oil sleep tincture goes for $69.99. They have great discounts on multi-orders and free shipping on all orders above $75.

Pros

Promotes better sleep and reduces restlessness

60-day money-back guarantee

USA made

Solvent free

Third-party lab testing

Made with broad-spectrum CBD oil

Has the entourage effect

Non-Gmo and vegan-friendly

Cons

Contains added sugars

How to Choose the Best CBD Product for Sleep

If you plan to buy CBD products for sleep, you need to know what to look out for. The CBD market is slowly becoming saturated. Here are key qualities to help you find the best products for you.

Types of CBD Products

Different types of CBD products include oils, capsules, edibles, vapes, and other products.

Full Spectrum CBD

This contains CBD and any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or compounds that were extracted from hemp. It contains up to 0.3% of THC. Full spectrum combines the properties of various compounds to be more effective.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

A broad-spectrum CBD product has 0 traces of THC in it. It still contains the beneficial properties of hemp terpenes. If you want a product with no THC, then this should be your pick.

CBD Isolate

CBD Isolate is only CBD with no other compounds. If you want a pure CBD product with no hemp odor, this is the product for you.

Dosing Method

CBD products can be taken in different forms. The best form varies from one person to another. It is all a matter of preference. Every dosage method has its pros and cons. Here are the different ways you can take CBD products;

Cbd Oil and Tinctures

CBD oils are some of the most popular ways of using CBD for sleep. They are good because they normally come with a metered dropper. This gives you more control over your CBD oil dosage.

They also work fast because they are easily absorbed into the body. They can be absorbed between 15- 30 minutes. The cons of CBD oil products is that its effects don't last long.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are perhaps the second most popular way of taking CBD for sleep. They are good because they are easy to swallow. They also contain no added sugar. A con is they leave little to no room for dosage adjustments.

CBD Edibles

CBD gummies come in many flavors and can be quite tasty. Their effects also last longer on the body. However, it takes longer for the effects to kick in. They can take anywhere between one to two hours. It is also difficult to get a specific dosage. Another con is most contain added sugar.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are applied to different areas of the skin. You can rub it on your temples, forehead, shoulders, jaw, and neck. You can also rub it on painful parts of the body. They are easily absorbed into the skin, and their effects can last up to 6 hours. The con to CBD topicals is that people with sensitive skin can experience certain side effects.

CBD Vapes

CBD vapes work fast to help make you feel sleepy or tired. They interact with anything inhibiting your sleep, like restlessness or anxiety. It also has anti-inflammatory and pain-relief properties. All these work together to help you get a good night's sleep. The con to using CBD vape is that getting the right dosage for your body size is difficult. Taking more than the recommended dose can lead to dizziness, fatigue, and even diarrhea.

Third-Party Lab Testing

It is essential to check if the product has undergone third-party lab testing before buying. The lab should also be independent. Third-party lab testing is done to determine how safe a product is. It also helps to determine the amount of CBD and other cannabinoids in the product. CBD products that have undergone third-party lab testing have a certificate of analysis to show for it. Brands should also provide a report of the analysis on their website. This way, consumers can be sure of what they are taking.

Ingredients and Formulation

Another thing to pay attention to is the ingredients that make up the product. The best CBD for sleep contains ingredients that are natural sleep aids. These are ingredients such as melatonin, chamomile, CBN, and 5-HTP. These ingredients work together to ensure the product is effective.

It is also important to consider whether the ingredients are organic. The best products with no side effects use organic ingredients.

Brand Reputation

You may also want to consider the reputation of the brand you are buying from. A brand's reputation speaks for itself. Stay away from brands that have been involved in controversies. This is especially if they have been known to sell harmful products. To be safe, buy from known brands.

Customer Reviews

Real-life testimonials will go a long way in helping you know good products. Read or ask about the experiences of people who have used the products. This way, you can learn the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Science Behind CBD and Sleep

The human body has an endocannabinoid (ESC)system responsible for keeping the body in a state of homeostasis. The endocannabinoid system is a widespread network of receptors in the body. ECS regulates mood, energy, sleep, appetite, memory, and pain.

Researchers have found out that the CBD compound supports the endocannabinoid system. The CBD interacts with the ECS receptors in the body positively. The endocannabinoid system naturally produces its endocannabinoids. When you take CBD products, the cannabinoids present in the hemp plant help to enhance the ECS functions.

Endocannabinoids help the ECS to run optimally.

The ECS has two main receptors (CB1 and CB2) that help to call it into action. When the ECS has finished doing its job, it releases a special enzyme to stop further regulation. This is where CBD products come in to support ECS functions further.

Your mind and body need to be in a balanced state for you to sleep well. Research shows a great correlation between the quality of sleep and stress levels in the body. Medical professionals note that when your cortisol levels are elevated, it can prevent you from sleeping. CBD works by reducing cortisol levels and keeping your body balanced. This way, you can easily fall asleep throughout the night.

How to Use CBD for Sleep

We have established by now that CBD is highly beneficial to sleep. You may be interested in CBD to aid sleep but don't know where to begin. It is important to remember that CBD works differently for different people. There is no one set dose. With patience and consistency, you will find a dose that works perfectly for your body. That said, some general tips will help you learn how to use CBD for sleep.

Here are the tips;

Choose the right CBD product: Many different types of CBD products are taken in different forms. We have CBD oils and tinctures, capsules, gummies, and topicals. For sleep, it's best to go for products designed specifically for this purpose. Such products include CBD oils or tinctures with added sleep-promoting ingredients like melatonin or chamomile. With this, you know you can never go wrong. Start with a low dose: Dosages can be tricky because it's different for everyone. It's important to start with a low dose of CBD and gradually increase it until you find the right amount for you. The recommended starting dose is 5-10mg of CBD, which may vary depending on your needs and body tolerance. Take CBD at the right time: Timing is also an important factor to consider. For sleep, it's best to take CBD 15-30 minutes before bedtime. This gives the CBD time to take effect and helps you relax and fall asleep. Use CBD consistently: Consistency is key when using CBD for sleep. It's important to use it regularly and simultaneously each night to establish a routine and give your body time to adjust.



Monitor your response: Everyone responds differently to CBD products. It's important to pay attention to how your body responds to it. If you do not see the desired results, you may need to adjust your dose or try a different product.

CBD and Sleep: Frequently Asked Questions

Is CBD Safe to Use for Sleep?

Yes, studies have proven that CBD oil is safe to use for sleep. It has other benefits that promote overall body wellness too. A few mild side effects are related to using CBD oil for sleep. Some of the potential side effects include;

Nausea

Diarrhea

Tiredness

Dry mouth

Mood changes

Appetite changes

Remember you should exercise caution if you are taking certain prescription medications. Always speak to your doctor before taking CBD products. Pregnant and lactating mothers are also advised to stay away from CBD products. Their usage is yet to be tested in this group of people.

Can I Take CBD With Other Sleep Aids?

It is advisable not to take CBD alongside other sleep aids. CBD interaction with other sleep aids may lead to oversleeping, fatigue, drowsiness, and other side effects. If you want to supplement CBD with other sleep AIDS, speak to your doctor first.

Conclusion

An increased number of people are looking towards using the best CBD for sleep. Many consumers have had effective results after taking CBD for sleep. It is much better than taking prescription medicine which can be addictive. The CBD industry is growing daily, and more brands are emerging.

Choosing the right CBD product that will help you sleep is important. We have outlined all the important qualities you need to look out for to make a choice. Take time to analyze your needs and compare them to the products listed above. Do not wait any longer. It is time to take charge of your sleep cycle and make the most out of it. The brands above stand out and will not disappoint you.

Disclaimer

It's important to note that CBD is not a cure for sleep disorders or insomnia and should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment. If you have a sleep disorder or other medical condition, it's important to talk to your doctor before using CBD or any other supplement.