Pittsburgh Citiparks pools, ranked

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Moore Pool has a natatorium-style concrete grandstand

Pittsburgh being a river city has its recreational benefits, but one thing our waterways don’t offer is a key summertime activity: swimming. So what do Pittsburghers do when the temps go up and a cool dip beckons? Why, visit one of the city’s many public swimming pools, of course!



Growing up in Pittsburgh meant that the public pool was a home away from home from Memorial Day through Labor Day. As an adult, when the spring of 2020 turned to summer, the chorus of complaints from the kids in my neighborhood had a recurrent theme: the pools were closed. When only eight pools were reopened in 2021, the chorus remained.

Then, in 2022, 12 Citiparks pools opened. I hatched a plan to visit every pool and rate it. This plan was born of two things: a love of public pools and a love of lists. I began posting that content on Instagram and eventually compiled an inaugural rating season for The Incline newsletter in 2022.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner The rubric used to rank 15 pools in 2023

After year one, I adjusted my rubric and delivered another set of ratings for the 2023 season. In 2023, I rated pools across six broad categories, with two to four criteria within each category.

The biggest change ahead of the 2023 season was openings and closures. Four pools that had been closed in 2022 were re-opened in 2023: West Penn, Phillips, Banksville and McBride. Though the addition of these four pools meant an overall increase to the roster, the closure of Bloomfield Pool left a void in the summer landscape that was hard to fill both socially and literally. I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope to see this hipster hotspot open again in 2024.

Continued staffing shortages meant that not all 18 pools could be open, and, of the 15 that were open during the 2023 season, not all of them were open every day. On the brighter side, however, community engagement kept pools such as Sue Murray open as Pittsburghers continued to recognize the importance of having a place to cool down, move their bodies, and generally get outside.

As for what’s changed about the rubric itself, after the 2022 season, I asked my devoted Instagram followers to share any thoughts they had on how the rubric could be improved. The biggest change this led to was the addition of two new categories: Accessibility and Infrastructure & Upkeep. Further, I tweaked a few existing categories to give more weight to General Accommodations and less to Adult Considerations. While proximity to a cold post-swim beer is important to some (including yours truly), I thought items like functioning kiddie areas and an inclusive environment were more representative of how most swimmers use pools.

Making pools more accessible, whether through ease of commute, ADA-compliant facilities, or expanded hours of operation is crucial. A smart person I know once quipped, while floating in one of our city’s pools, “Public pools are for everybody, so they should be accessible to everybody.” As things continue to heat up in both our literal and figurative climates, a great way to mitigate this is to take a dip. Easier access to pools may just be what we need for cooler heads to prevail.

Full rankings ahead of the 2024 season are below. The lowest score a pool could get was 19 (though thankfully none scored that low), and a perfect score would be a 114 (no pool got a perfect, either). The average score was 82.76, with a standard deviation of 8.15.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner McBride pool

15. McBride Pool in Lincoln Place (65 points)

While this pool is close to other recreational amenities (tennis courts, deck hockey, etc.) and situated in a very cute neighborhood, it is the smallest public pool I have ever seen. The bathrooms and locker rooms were not part of the pool area. Instead, they are located across the parking lot. When I went, it was nearly impossible not to make physical contact with another person while in the pool, and the sense that I was in a human soup was very real. But the crowd was friendly and diverse, frequently assisting the staff with skimming the surface of the pool while catching up on neighborhood gossip.

14. Riverview Pool in Observatory Hill (68 points)

This pool feels like a fortress atop a hill and offers a glimpse of the dome of the Allegheny Observatory on a clear day. Accessibility is an issue here, though: In order to get to the pool, you either have to walk up steps from street parking or take a long macadam path from the playground that has no guardrail. But once you’re in the pool area proper, there are lifts and a generous shallow end where you can listen to the wind rustle through the trees in the park, along with a very accessible bathroom.

13. Phillips Pool in Carrick (79 points)

Carrick is truly its own special place, and Phillips Pool lends itself to that community vibe. One of the pools with a separate and functioning kiddie area, its proximity to the local school and park make it no wonder that adults and kids alike are all on a first name basis with each other. Even though it was a little buggy and the liner was folded in the shallow end on the day I visited, this local gem showed the importance of public pools in building and maintaining community relationships.

12. Sue Murray Pool on the North Side (79 points)

The public outcry that kept Sue Murray pool open over the past few years was part of the reason I became interested in pools as a public good. The infrastructure here is in need of some TLC (I saw grit coming out of the filtration system), but the location is great. You can swim a few laps before walking to a Pirates game or grabbing a bite in Deutschtown. I hope repairs are made to this pool soon because the historic feel is great, and the neighborhood definitely benefits from having an open pool during the summer, even if it is only open limited days a week.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Banksville Pool got laurels in 2023 for having the cleanest locker rooms

11. Banksville Pool in Banksville (80 points)

Growing up in the South Hills, I was a regular at Dormont Pool just outside the city limits. I never knew this sweet little pool existed just down Banksville Rd., and that it possessed a certain je-ne-sais-quois retro vibe that I really liked. Similar to McBride pool, Banksville is located in close proximity to other recreational options, but it has its own dedicated locker room (which was officially The Cleanest). Up on Crane Ave, it is not walkable, but it’s worth the drive if you want to go through the tunnel for a dip. Superlative Winner: Cleanest Locker Rooms

10. Ammon Pool in The Hill District (81 points)

I’ve been to this pool a handful of times, and I’d really like to be there when the grill is lit and cooking. This pool’s clean water and overall size lends itself to sport so well that they host water polo practices. There isn’t a good deal of space for wading or kiddie swimming, and the entrance’s accessibility is a little dicey, but the pool, adjacent structures, and fencing are all in good shape and the staff is friendly.

9. West Penn Pool in Polish Hill (83 points)

This was where I kicked off my pool tour in 2023. Though small, the pool, locker rooms, and surrounding area are very clean. The view to the North of Millvale/Shaler is in contrast to the greenery that hugs it from every other side. If the pool isn’t punk enough for you, you can always walk over to one of the local Polish Hill haunts afterwards for refreshments. Superlative Winner: Best New Pool

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Westwood Pool in Westwood

8. Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights (84 points)

Jack Stack pool was my personal favorite in 2022, with its view of the Observatory (opposite Riverview’s) and cool shower sculpture near the entrance. Unfortunately, 2023 saw this pool closed for a decent portion of the season due to a tragic shooting. After re-opening, the police presence was a reminder of the violence that took place, but the presence of families and older neighborhood regulars was a sign of resilience. While the kiddie pool was not operational, there is an ample shallow area for wading, and the general lack of tree cover makes it a great place to catch some rays.

7. Westwood Pool in Westwood (84 points)

I don’t think I would have ever known the neighborhood of Westwood existed if it weren’t for this pool, and I am glad it brought me there. While parking is a tight squeeze past the elementary school, especially during Little League games, this pool is well maintained and boasts a functional separate kiddie pool. In all of 2022 and 2023, Westwood was the only pool I visited where the snack bar was open, but that was for the adjacent Little League game. If it’s not a game day, definitely pack your own snacks.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Ormsby Pool on Pittsburgh's South Side

6. Ormsby Pool on South Side (85 points)

Even if you’ve never been there, I am sure you know where this pool is, right by the Birmingham Bridge in the South Side. In an otherwise busy urban landscape, it’s a cool respite from the heat of the streets. That said, one of my goals for 2024 is to ask the staff here how you would access the bathroom if you use a wheelchair. The locker rooms and bathrooms are down a poorly lit flight of stairs in the adjacent community building and are in need of some TLC. Otherwise, the pool and surrounding area are clean, welcoming, and just a stone’s throw from many places to catch public transport, or even a post-swim drink.

4. Schenley Pool in Schenley Park (87 points)

This is a great example of accessibility shining as a new category in 2024. The only pool to score perfectly in this category, Schenley has a gently sloping ramp to the entrance located right by ADA parking spots, as well as an accessible shower stall. Being located near two of the city’s busiest campuses, commuter accessibility and proximity to public transport is great, as well. There was no designated adult lap swim time at Schenley due to staffing shortages, but there are nearby bike trails if you want to get your exercise in the park before cooling off with a dip. Superlative Winner: Most Accessible

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Magee pool

4. Magee Pool in Greenfield (87 points)

Magee boasts both concrete and grass sitting areas, along with some extra canopies to add to the shade already provided by the trees. A gently sloping shallow end allows swimmers of all abilities to wade in to a comfortable depth. The adjacent building that houses the locker rooms is an active living center for neighborhood seniors, accessible by both steps and a ramp. You’d never guess that this urban oasis is located on busy Greenfield Ave., but if you work up a hunger while swimming, Rialto Pizza and other tasty spots are nearby for a bite.

3. Moore Pool in Brookline (90 points)

Talk about a Cinderella story! Moore ranked last in 2022 but has made its way up to bronze medal status due to overall accessibility and updated infrastructure. This pool is large and also has bleachers along the side that give it a natatorium feel. While the deep end only goes down to 6’6”, there’s ample space for swimmers of all abilities. Though not walkable to a commercial district, do yourself a favor and drive or take the bus to Red’s Good News or Moonlite Cafe in Brookline after you dry off. Superlative Winner: Glow-Up Award

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Ream’s community garden has a “hobbit vibe”

2. Ream Pool in Mt. Washington (92 points)

You know what they say: “Teamwork makes the Ream work,” right? Well that’s right in this case. I simply cannot get over how adorable this pool is. Even though there is no grass in the pool area proper, there’s plenty of shaded concrete areas to put your towels. The friendly staff has a bulletin board with their bios (“The Ream Team”), and the community garden just over the fence from the pool has an undeniable hobbit vibe. While the locker rooms could use a facelift, the whole facility is clean and welcoming. There’s no separate kiddie area, but a large shallow end helps make up for that. Walkability to Mt. Washington commercial districts makes this charming pool a great way to spend a summer day. Superlative Winner: Most Charming/Rater’s Favorite

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jill Terner Highland Park’s size made it hard to beat in 2023

1. Highland Park Pool in Highland Park (96 points)

With “Bloomfield Beach” closed in 2023, I thought for sure that many of those patrons would flock over to West Penn pool in Polish Hill. But only one pool had the capacity, the idyllic location, and the sheer rizz to draw the crowds from the closed mid-size pool and still have room to spare. Yes, my friends, we are talking about the GOAT and two-time pool-rating champion — Highland Park, the Patrick Mahomes of pools. It’s not my personal favorite, but I can’t deny that size matters. Not only could the main pool likely fit multiple smaller pools in it, there is a separate kiddie pool and splash area with a working mushroom. Especially after fixing the issues that plagued it last year, I have to admit the title is well deserved. Superlative Winner: See and Be Seen