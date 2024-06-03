Tension rises at Pitt as new Gaza protest encampment goes up

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Pro-Paelstine protesters build their encampment on the lawn of the Cathedral of Learning around 5 p.m. on June 2
On Sunday evening, student groups re-established a Gaza Solidarity Encampment on the University of Pittsburgh campus at the base of the Cathedral of Learning. Almost as quickly, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department moved in
, forcing the camp onto a small piece of land facing Fifth Ave. while confiscating food, erecting a barricade, and setting up floodlights to illuminate the camp at night.
On Monday, the situation remained tense. No one was allowed in or out of the encampment, and one of the protesters outside the barricade told Pittsburgh City Paper
that police had moved the fencing farther away from the encampment’s perimeter to make it more difficult for those assembled to throw in food, water, and supplies. A nearby trashcan brimmed with empty water bottles and food containers.
Meanwhile, as a protester vaulted over the barricades and onto the Cathedral lawn, a Pitt police officer consulted his supervisor via walkie-talkie asking if he should pursue before telling a group of students they could not enter the encampment.
“Nobody’s going in,” he said. “Try to jump over and you will be arrested.” Police and staff kept the Cathedral mostly cordoned off, only permitting those with a valid Pitt ID to enter via the building’s northeast entrance while keeping other doors locked.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Colin Williams
A trash can at the Cathedral of Learning overflows with discarded supplies
In spite of the tight perimeter, City Paper
was able to contact one of the protest organizers via phone — this person asked to remain anonymous to candidly discuss a volatile situation. Comparing this newer encampment with the previous one, which remained relatively peaceful, they described Pitt police as “violent” and said the situation had “escalated” quickly.
“We’ve seen multiple officers bringing rifles. In the past hour, there was a push to arrest people,” the organizer alleged. “Pitt Police have been militarized. They’re excited to be violent.”
While CP
could not immediately confirm details, another person involved with the protest said on Twitter that a filmed incident
of a Pitt officer pushing a protester down the Cathedral stairs had resulted in that person needing medical attention. The organizer who spoke with CP
said they had seen similar incidents the evening prior, but that protesters were undeterred from their goal of concessions from Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel.
“We have seen students attempt to negotiate and talk to [Chancellor Gabel], directly emailing her, and escalating our concerns,” they said. “She has consistently not talked to students [protesting the violence in Gaza]. With the ongoing escalation of this genocide, it’s time for Joan Gabel to talk to us.”
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Colin Williams
Police maintain a wide perimeter between the protest encampment (left) and sympathetic demonstrators on June 3
Groups including Students for Justice in Palestine and Pitt Divest from Apartheid have been calling
for Pitt’s divestment since Israel invaded Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on a rave in the Negev Desert. Some students who have been involved with the ongoing demonstrations have personal ties
to Palestinians killed in the decades-old conflict.
However, in a statement issued to the Pitt community (the author was recipient), Gabel pushed back on the idea that the current demonstration had been carried out by students in good faith and said Pitt Divest from Apartheid was not a registered campus group.
“The protesters originally claimed to be a group of autonomous students supported by Pitt Divest from Apartheid, which is not a registered student organization and is not affiliated with the University in any capacity,” Gabel wrote. “Now, a group of self-proclaimed leaders is emerging and insisting on meetings.”
While reiterating a commitment to “free expression and critical inquiry,” Gabel alleged property damage at the Cathedral and “antisemitic graffiti” on the Frick Fine Arts Building. “What we saw last night, and continue to see, are attempts to destroy property at the historical core of our campus, as well as accompanying action that in no way elevates open inquiry or allows for peaceful advocacy.”
Gabel said the university’s ultimate goal is “a peaceful resolution.”
After some protesters alleged that Pitt police had used City of Pittsburgh barricades to fence in the encampment, the city appeared to distance itself from law enforcement’s actions Sunday evening. In a statement to media at an unrelated press conference on Pittsburgh’s public swimming pools
, mayor Ed Gainey said the city had been “monitoring the situation” but was not actively engaged since the protest was taking place on private property.
“We must support our local Jewish community,” Gainey said, “and we cannot ignore the innocent Palestinians who have lost their lives.” He said the city’s number-one priority was keeping people safe and urged national leaders to find a way to end the conflict.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Protesters watch as Police surround the encampment the morning of June 3
The protest seemed likely to continue at least into a second night.
In spite of dwindling supplies, the anonymous organizer said some provisions had made it over the barricade. When asked about how things would progress, they said that was up to Pitt police.
“They’re attempting to starve us,” the organizer said as others chanted in the background. “But we will stay as long as it’s safe to do so.”