 Pittsburgh will open 15 public swimming pools on June 15 | Infrastructure | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh will open 15 public swimming pools on June 15

By

click to enlarge A large, empty swimming pool with fresh white paint and black lane markers
CP Photo: Colin Williams
Bloomfield Pool is ready to reopen in 2024
It’s official: 15 of Pittsburgh Citiparks’ swimming pools will open Sat., June 15.

Happily, for the hot and hip, that number includes the freshly renovated Bloomfield swimming pool (Bloomfield Beach to locals), which was the chosen location for a press conference earlier today. Pittsburgh officials announced the full schedule to a crowd of Bloomfield locals, Citiparks staff, and reporters as sunlight reflected off the Bloomfield Pool’s freshly painted floor.

The opening times for each pool are still being determined while the Aquatics Office trains and finalizes schedules for the 140 lifeguards hired during the offseason.

Of the city’s 18 Citiparks pools, only Homewood, Ream, and Sheraden will remain closed. The Homewood pool is scheduled to reopen in 2025, and Department of Public Works director Chris Hornstein said Ream will likely reopen then, as well, once the city has addressed deteriorated concrete. Sheraden, closed since the end of the 2019 season due to COVID-19, needs more complex electrical and safety upgrades before reopening.

(See Pittsburgh City Paper's ranking of the city’s pools open in 2023 for an overview of each one’s different amenities.)

Hornstein said year-round swimmers should also have access to another amenity: the Oliver Bath House, slated to reopen later this year as scheduled. Pittsburgh’s director of parks and recreation Kathryn Vargas said this will benefit both swimmers and staff.

“Having Oliver Bath House when it does reopen is going to be pretty transformational to us to be able to have a full-year lifeguard team that allows us to kind-of cultivate and build up management,” Vargas said at the press conference. “We anticipate that being something else that will help us recruit even more lifeguards because when we get all of our 18 pools in great shape, we need about 200 folks.”

The pools have become important oases as the climate warms and Pittsburgh weather gets hotter and less predictable. This is especially true in older neighborhoods like Bloomfield, where many homes lack central air.

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey acknowledged the pool’s importance and thanked locals for their patience as nearby residents cheered the news of Bloomfield Beach’s imminent reopening.

“I know how valuable this pool is to the Bloomfield community,” Gainey said. “I hope you enjoy and teach these young babies how to swim so they can love it just like you.”

Gainey also acknowledged the need for more maintenance of other aging swimming pools and rec centers.
click to enlarge A man in a blue suit stands before several lifeguards and a freshly painted pool
CP Photo: Colin Williams
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanks lifeguards for making the pool season possible
Vargas said the full pool schedule will be available online soon and encouraged swimmers to pick up their season passes during the June 15 opening day. Tags run $60 for a group of four and $30 for an individual adult, and children under 15 swim free. Non-residents can also purchase a pool pass for $45.

In the meantime, the Aquatics Office said they would be happy to onboard new lifeguards. Shelley Terlecki, Pittsburgh’s aquatics supervisor, said those interested can fill out an online form or call 412-323-7928 to apply.

“We welcome anyone who wants to join our team,” Terlecki said. “It's a great summer job.”

Gainey shared memories of walking to the Highland Park pool from his childhood home in East Liberty and thanked the lifeguards in attendance for their commitment. “At the end of the day, this is why it's possible for us to be able to open the pools,” he said.

