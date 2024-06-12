Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation that liberated the last Black enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865. There’s a variety of ways to observe this second Independence Day in Pittsburgh this year, ranging from family-friendly parties to musical celebrations.

JUNE 13

Rankin Community Juneteenth Cookout. 5-7 p.m. Rankin Community Center. 235 4th Ave., Rankin. Free

JUNE 14-16

The annual Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration returns to the Golden Triangle along Liberty Ave. between Point State Park and Market Square. Featuring three days of outdoor live music, a jubilee parade, a hip-hop showcase, a festival market with food vendors, and more, the three-day celebration has a little something for everyone in an exciting central location. Market opens 11 a.m. June 14. Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com

JUNE 15

Juneteenth Fest featuring musical performers, giveaways, and vendors. 21+. 8-11 p.m. 210 E 7th Ave., Homestead. $10.

JUNE 19

Coraopolis NAACP 3rd Annual Banquet featuring Carlow University President Kathy W. Humphrey as keynote speaker. 5:30-9 p.m. Montour Heights Country Club. 1491 Coraopolis Heights Rd., Coraopolis. $35-65.

HBCU & Greek Juneteenth Happy Hour. Drink specials from 7-9 p.m. 6-11 p.m. Infinity Bar & Hookah Lounge. 2612 Brownsville Rd., Carrick. Free.

JUNE 22



click to enlarge Credit: CP Photo: Mars Johnson Frzy will host the Sewickley Juneteenth Community Fun Day

MC’ed by Frzy. Features bounce houses, vendors, yoga, and a paint & sip (registration required).

JUNE 29

The City of Pittsburgh’s first official Juneteenth party, FusionFest, will take over the Greenwood Plan Building indoors and outdoors for a celebration of Black culture and ingenuity. The day will include a walking tour of historic Black Pittsburgh, a fashion show, maker market, spoken word, musical performances, and more. Celebrate in this recently inaugurated Black business incubator while enjoying food and drink. Schedule TBA. Greenwood Plan Building. 213 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. juneteenthfusionfest.com