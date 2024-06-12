 Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation that liberated the last Black enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865. There’s a variety of ways to observe this second Independence Day in Pittsburgh this year, ranging from family-friendly parties to musical celebrations.

JUNE 13
Rankin Community Juneteenth Cookout. 5-7 p.m. Rankin Community Center. 235 4th Ave., Rankin. Free

JUNE 14-16
The annual Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration returns to the Golden Triangle along Liberty Ave. between Point State Park and Market Square. Featuring three days of outdoor live music, a jubilee parade, a hip-hop showcase, a festival market with food vendors, and more, the three-day celebration has a little something for everyone in an exciting central location. Market opens 11 a.m. June 14. Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com

JUNE 15
Juneteenth Fest featuring musical performers, giveaways, and vendors. 21+. 8-11 p.m. 210 E 7th Ave., Homestead. $10.

JUNE 19
Coraopolis NAACP 3rd Annual Banquet featuring Carlow University President Kathy W. Humphrey as keynote speaker. 5:30-9 p.m. Montour Heights Country Club. 1491 Coraopolis Heights Rd., Coraopolis. $35-65.

HBCU & Greek Juneteenth Happy Hour. Drink specials from 7-9 p.m. 6-11 p.m. Infinity Bar & Hookah Lounge. 2612 Brownsville Rd., Carrick. Free.

JUNE 22

click to enlarge Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh
Credit: CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Frzy will host the Sewickley Juneteenth Community Fun Day
Sewickley Juneteenth Community Fun Day MC’ed by Frzy. Features bounce houses, vendors, yoga, and a paint & sip (registration required). 12-5 p.m. Sewickley Community Center. 15 Chadwick St., Sewickley. Free. sewickleycommunitycenter.com/juneteenth

JUNE 29
The City of Pittsburgh’s first official Juneteenth party, FusionFest, will take over the Greenwood Plan Building indoors and outdoors for a celebration of Black culture and ingenuity. The day will include a walking tour of historic Black Pittsburgh, a fashion show, maker market, spoken word, musical performances, and more. Celebrate in this recently inaugurated Black business incubator while enjoying food and drink. Schedule TBA. Greenwood Plan Building. 213 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. juneteenthfusionfest.com

