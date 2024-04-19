AG candidate Keir Bradford-Grey wants to be "the People's Lawyer"

In 1996, Bradford-Grey received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Albany State University. She then earned her law degree at Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law. She currently serves as a partner at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, a Philadelphia-based law firm. Specializing in litigating white-collar crimes, government investigations, and criminal defense, she brings extensive experience to her practice.
Bradford-Grey says after witnessing her mother wrongfully lose her job as a parole officer at only 12 years old, the intervention of a Black female lawyer who helped fight against racial discrimination inspired her. This experience planted the seed for her future career aspirations.
Overcoming adversityBradford-Grey's family faced adversity when her mother lost her job, leading to financial hardship and a sense of loss within their home. “When she lost it, it was really devastating to our home because my mom then had to work two jobs, and do some things on weekends to make up for the income that she had,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “I lost my mom during that time — I didn't see her as often because she had to work so much. I knew that I was missing something, as well.”
The resilience her mother displayed in fighting for her job back with the support of a dedicated lawyer left a lasting impression on Bradford-Grey and fueled her aspirations to effect change within the legal system. She says she had never met a Black female lawyer and was fascinated by the comfort and support this woman exuded. Her mother won her case and returned to her job with the help of the lawyer who exposed racial discrimination in the workplace. “This woman actually did something about it, and it benefited my family,” Bradford-Grey says.
Black representation in law gave Bradford-Grey confirmation she could achieve her career goals. She says civil rights lawyer Barbara Arnwire also left a profound impact on her desire to pursue a law career. “It was me going into environments that really pushed me and inspired me to be all that I wanted to be,” she says.
From public defender to statewide candidateBradford-Grey began her career as a public defender in Philadelphia to ally herself with those who are often mischaracterized and overlooked. “I decided to do my work as a public defender in Philadelphia, because I believed that Philadelphia was … where the Constitution was birthed,” she says. “If there's anywhere that's going to give freedoms and protections, it's Philadelphia.”
After being appointed by Governor Josh Shapiro and successfully leading Montgomery County as a chief defender starting in 2012, she saw how leadership offered opportunities to ensure the government is meeting the needs of the people. She became interested in the role of attorney general and the disinvestments it could tackle that people have often brought to the criminal justice system.
“The attorney general's office is one that actually looks at systems and forces systems to improve, forces systems to do the work that they're supposed to do, and forces systems to make sure you're taking care of the needs of the people,” Bradford-Grey tells CP. She refers to the attorney general as “the People’s Lawyer” because of the AG's ability to help people fight against powerful interests such as banks, healthcare institutions or housing authorities, noting that “as a private lawyer, I get a lot of phone calls asking for help in all of these areas where the attorney general has jurisdiction.”
She says many people view the attorney general role as a prosecutorial role, causing it to be underutilized by the Commonwealth. However, she says it is also a role that can protect rights. “It protects your access, it protects your opportunity, and it protects your security,” she says.
Her approach to justice and the law was driven by a lack of collaboration within the system and the people. As a public defender, she acknowledges a pivotal moment when she recognized the broader dimensions in which she could protect people beyond the courtroom. This realization positioned her to address threats to communities, not only in policy, but also in narratives, awareness, collaboration, and engagement in Montgomery County. She plans to use that approach if she becomes Pa.'s AG.
Big plans for Pa.If elected, Bradford-Grey says she will prioritize efforts to combat illegal gun trading as well as advocating for businesses across various industries to enhance the quality and safety of their products. This includes e-cigarettes, social media platforms, automobile manufacturers and gun manufacturers. Additionally, she says she is committed to ensuring that institutions effectively provide resources to the community when sought, all with the goal to enhance the community's well-being.
Bradford-Grey does not want companies capitalizing off of products that are harmful to the community. “You cannot keep producing a product making money off of my communities, all while my communities are being harmed by it,” she says. “I am going to really go after policies that make products more safe.”
She looks forward to further collaborating with elected officials such as mayors, state representatives and senators, and community leaders across Pennsylvania to improve local communities. Bradford-Grey says she can provide data that informs legislative efforts and ensures bills address pertinent issues. “I can give them data that can help them inform their bills, and make them more poignant because some of these bills get passed, and people don't understand the collateral damage of those bills,” she says.
Bradford-Grey says she wants Black residents across Pa to feel represented and for them to know that their challenges are understood. “As a Black woman, I live through those challenges myself,” she says. “I want every young girl or anybody who has ever felt overlooked and invisible, to see what's possible because they see the good work of this office.”
She says her husband's unwavering support and sacrifices, her mother's constant prayers, and her children's successes are the driving forces behind her campaign. She also values the support of friends and a broader network, which keeps her motivated during challenging times. “Those are the things that keep me going, even when some days I'm like, this is hard. I think of them.” Bradford-Grey wants to use the role of attorney general to empower people and create lasting change.
“I know the role of the attorney general has the opportunity to do a lot of good, there's no other role like it,” she continues. “There's no other role that can use the law as a catalyst for social change the way this can.”