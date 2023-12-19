Congress is holding up $10 million in Pittsburgh projects | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Jared Wickerham U.S. Rep. Summer Lee

Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, which includes Pittsburgh,

in the form of community project funding (CPFs)

. Democrats

these politically popular allocations, formerly

called "earmarks,"

in 2021 after a decade-long freeze over ethics concerns. Lee plans to use those millions to, among other things, tackle inequity, improve infrastructure, and

the Tree of Life building. In spite of

and partisan rancor, Lee

was able to marshal the CPFs, carefully worded so as not to fall afoul of Republican rule changes, through the House Appropriations Committee and into the FY2024 federal budget.





click to enlarge Screenshot from Dec. 19 press conference Donta Green speaks about the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh's plans for community project funding

Lee said it's "important that we transcend the politics" to fund local investments that are "not just superficial fixes." She's hopeful the budget will pass before next year's looming deadlines after the holidays.



Community leaders say sooner is better for all concerned — Grady said the Y has twice had to update its plans due to price increases but remains ready to get to work.



Addressing Lee, she said, "We do very much hope that your colleagues [in Congress] are able to come together, come to a swift agreement, and help us ... get about the business of what we, frankly, love to do, which is serving others."