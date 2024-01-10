‌This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Jan. 11
CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE
Camping World of PGH RV Show. 4-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Free. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Delana Flowers. 6 p.m. Lounge at the Greer Cabaret. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
COMEDY • STANTON HEIGHTS
Comedian Open House. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Steel City Arts Foundation. 4721 Stanton Ave., Stanton Heights. Free. Registration required. facebook.com/SteelCityAF
OUTDOORS • PLUM
Women & Nonbinary Beginner Snowboarding. 6:30-9 p.m. Boyce Park Ski Lodge. 901 Centerview Dr., Plum. $40-60. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org
LIT • ONLINE
Mystery Lovers Bookshop Virtual Event: Stephen Spotswood with Lev AC Rosen. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. mysterylovers.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Villagerrr, Bugcatcher, Gina Gory, and Clear Creek SP. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Fri., Jan. 12
COMEDY • HOMESTEAD
Steph Tolev. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. Pittsburgh Improv
166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. improv.com/pittsburgh
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra welcomes conductor Petr Popelka and pianist Yulianna Avdeeva for Pictures at an Exhibition at Heinz Hall. Hear the titular piece by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, as well as “Piano Concerto No. 3” by Sergei Prokofiev and the Pittsburgh premiere of Bohuslav Martinu’s “Thunderbolt P-47.” The evening also includes a Mussorgsky-inspired art exhibition and other activities. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. pittsburghsymphony.org
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Cult-O-Rama: Maniac Cop and Samurai Cop. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinemas.com
Sat., Jan. 13
EXHIBITION • OAKLAND
Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Into the Mist. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 3. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE
Don’t resent the cold weather — embrace it during the third-annual Winterfest at The Frick Pittsburgh, a weekend of family-friendly fun presented by various local arts organizations. Enjoy tours of the historic Clayton home, live performances by the South Hills Children’s Choir and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks, and demonstrations by the Pittsburgh Glass Center. There will also be scavenger hunts and art-making, as well as treats like cookies and hot chocolate. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/Winterfest
MUSIC • HOMESTEAD
MLK Day Celebration: Park Place Ministries presents Music & Memories. 10 a.m. Park Place AME Church, 215 E. 10th Ave., Homestead. $25 suggested donation. battleofhomestead.org
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Wick Monet International Film Festival. 12:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 13. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Sounds for the Season: Renaissance City Choir. 2 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
ART • SHARPSBURG
The Nonie Series: A Second Look Artist Reception. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
South Side Stories Revisited. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 18. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $40-76. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org
FILM • OAKMONT
The Real Will Wood. 7-9 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $22-95. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
BLKNVMBR & VMG present Soon as I Get Home featuring Local Vocalists: Anqwenique, Erika Denae J, INEZ, and Simone. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $40-50. thunderbirdmusichall.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
The O’Reilly Theatre hosts the Pittsburgh premiere of godguys, described as a “powerful narrative” that delves into the lives of “six African American men — five godbrothers and their godfather.” Produced by uNiqu’ Arts and Expected End Entertainment, the play, which originally staged in Atlanta, Ga., seeks to, with “inspirational, humorous, and thought-provoking content,” uncover the various struggles faced by Black men. 8-10 p.m. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50. godguysPiDsburgh.eventbrite.com
Sun., Jan. 14
MUSIC • MILLVALE
An Evening with Lotus. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30-35. mrsmalls.com
Mon., Jan. 15
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Twenty | The Tour with Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com
MUSIC/DANCE • EAST LIBERTY
Kelly Strayhorn Theater honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Justice in Action, a day of live performances for guests of all ages. Enjoy activities in the KST lobby and then head into the venue’s performance space to see work by the Hill Dance Academy Theatre, Jacquea Mae, the K-Theatre Dance Complex, and the Alumni Theater Company. The community event is described as celebrating Dr. King and “Pittsburgh activists past and present.” 12-3 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
Tue., Jan. 16
LIT • NORTH SIDE
We Wait for a Miracle with Muhammad Zaman. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum-Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Robert Glasper. 9:30 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Continues through Wed., Jan. 17. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $60-68. citywinery.com/pittsburgh
Wed., Jan. 17
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Grace Potter with Rett Madison. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Side. $35-75. promowestlive.com
MAGIC • DOWNTOWN
Derek Hughes in Bag of Tricks. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 4. Liberty Magic.
811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org