‌This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Jan. 11

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Camping World of PGH RV Show. 4-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Free. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Delana Flowers. 6 p.m. Lounge at the Greer Cabaret. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

COMEDY • STANTON HEIGHTS

Comedian Open House. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Steel City Arts Foundation. 4721 Stanton Ave., Stanton Heights. Free. Registration required. facebook.com/SteelCityAF

OUTDOORS • PLUM

Women & Nonbinary Beginner Snowboarding. 6:30-9 p.m. Boyce Park Ski Lodge. 901 Centerview Dr., Plum. $40-60. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org

LIT • ONLINE

Mystery Lovers Bookshop Virtual Event: Stephen Spotswood with Lev AC Rosen. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. mysterylovers.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Villagerrr, Bugcatcher, Gina Gory, and Clear Creek SP. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com

Fri., Jan. 12

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

Steph Tolev. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. Pittsburgh Improv

166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. improv.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra welcomes conductor Petr Popelka and pianist Yulianna Avdeeva for Pictures at an Exhibition at Heinz Hall. Hear the titular piece by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, as well as “Piano Concerto No. 3” by Sergei Prokofiev and the Pittsburgh premiere of Bohuslav Martinu’s “Thunderbolt P-47.” The evening also includes a Mussorgsky-inspired art exhibition and other activities. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. pittsburghsymphony.org

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Cult-O-Rama: Maniac Cop and Samurai Cop. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinemas.com

Sat., Jan. 13

EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Into the Mist. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 3. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Frick Pittsburgh Winterfest at The Frick Pittsburgh

Don’t resent the cold weather — embrace it during the third-annual Winterfest at The Frick Pittsburgh, a weekend of family-friendly fun presented by various local arts organizations. Enjoy tours of the historic Clayton home, live performances by the South Hills Children’s Choir and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks, and demonstrations by the Pittsburgh Glass Center. There will also be scavenger hunts and art-making, as well as treats like cookies and hot chocolate. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/Winterfest

MUSIC • HOMESTEAD

MLK Day Celebration: Park Place Ministries presents Music & Memories. 10 a.m. Park Place AME Church, 215 E. 10th Ave., Homestead. $25 suggested donation. battleofhomestead.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Wick Monet International Film Festival. 12:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 13. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Sounds for the Season: Renaissance City Choir. 2 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org

ART • SHARPSBURG

The Nonie Series: A Second Look Artist Reception. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

South Side Stories Revisited. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 18. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $40-76. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

FILM • OAKMONT

The Real Will Wood. 7-9 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $22-95. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of BLKNVMBR Erika Denae J, part of Soon as I Get Home at Thunderbird Music Hall

BLKNVMBR & VMG present Soon as I Get Home featuring Local Vocalists: Anqwenique, Erika Denae J, INEZ, and Simone. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $40-50. thunderbirdmusichall.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The O’Reilly Theatre hosts the Pittsburgh premiere of godguys, described as a “powerful narrative” that delves into the lives of “six African American men — five godbrothers and their godfather.” Produced by uNiqu’ Arts and Expected End Entertainment, the play, which originally staged in Atlanta, Ga., seeks to, with “inspirational, humorous, and thought-provoking content,” uncover the various struggles faced by Black men. 8-10 p.m. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50. godguysPiDsburgh.eventbrite.com

Sun., Jan. 14

MUSIC • MILLVALE

An Evening with Lotus. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30-35. mrsmalls.com

Mon., Jan. 15

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Twenty | The Tour with Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC/DANCE • EAST LIBERTY

Kelly Strayhorn Theater honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Justice in Action, a day of live performances for guests of all ages. Enjoy activities in the KST lobby and then head into the venue’s performance space to see work by the Hill Dance Academy Theatre, Jacquea Mae, the K-Theatre Dance Complex, and the Alumni Theater Company. The community event is described as celebrating Dr. King and “Pittsburgh activists past and present.” 12-3 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

Tue., Jan. 16

LIT • NORTH SIDE

We Wait for a Miracle with Muhammad Zaman. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum-Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Robert Glasper. 9:30 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Continues through Wed., Jan. 17. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $60-68. citywinery.com/pittsburgh

Wed., Jan. 17

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Pamela Neal/Courtesy of Fantasy Records Grace Potter at Stage AE

Grace Potter with Rett Madison. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Side. $35-75. promowestlive.com

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Derek Hughes in Bag of Tricks. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 4. Liberty Magic.

811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org