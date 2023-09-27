Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Matt Polk Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Evil Dead The Musical

Thu., Sept. 28



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sylvan Esso No Rules (Tour) with GRRL. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $29.50-85. promowestlive.com

THEATER • WEST END

Get ready for dancing, singing, and torrents of blood when Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Evil Dead The Musical. The live stage show combines elements from its cult namesake and sequels to follow its hero Ash on a musical fight against the Candarian Demons. Enjoy what director Nick Mitchell described as a “crazy, campy piece” under the stars at the West End Canopy. 8:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 22. 327 South Main St., West End. $41-46. pmt.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., Sept. 29

PARTY • GREENSBURG

Live! Casino Pittsburgh heads outside for a three-day, community-centered event in the venue’s parking lot. The first-ever Live! in the Community Block Party invites everyone to experience carnival games and rides, live music, beer, food trucks, and over 70 local artisans hosted by the Downtown Greensburg Project. The event will also feature a firework display, a 5K fun run, and free, kid-friendly activities. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 1. 5260 US-30, Greensburg. Free. All ages. pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com

DANCE • HAZELWOOD

Open Air with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and Hazelwood Local. 6-9:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 1. Hazelwood Green. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. awc.culturaldistrict.org

click to enlarge Photo: Aviana Adams Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, part of Open Air at Hazelwood Green

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Gino Vanelli with Joseph Jones. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $44.75-84.75. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

Dan Koshute Record Release Show with Sweat and Crush Curl. 9 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Sat., Sept. 30

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Various venues join forces with area Latino organizations to present the Hispanic Heritage Festival. The event kicks off at the Heinz History Center with a Community Festival that promises to “celebrate Pittsburgh's vibrant Hispanic community” with authentic cuisine, live music, vendors, and family-friendly activities. The festivities continue at the Roberto Clemente Museum with an open house honoring the legendary Puerto Rican baseball player. An after-party at Cavo will conclude the busy weekend. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Multiple locations. Fees apply to some events. Registration required. pmahcc.wildapricot.org/HispanicHeritageFestival

OUTDOORS • SOUTH SIDE

Pedaltopia: Pedal for a Purpose Bike Ride and Fundraiser. 10 a.m-2 p.m. The Highline. 46 S. Fourth St., South Side. $45. communitopiapgh.org

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

POGOH End of Summer Roll Up Community Day with NASH.V.ILL. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7052 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. Registration required for some events. pogoh.com

FESTIVAL • WEST NEWTON

A Final Huzzah: Oktoberfest. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 1. Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. 112 Renaissance Lane, West Newton. $12-25, free for kids under 5. pittsburghrenfest.com

FILM/DANCE • FOX CHAPEL

Shana Simmons Dance combines choreography, film, and nature with the premiere of Living Landscapes at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Take part in nature walks where live performances by Shana Simmons dancers will take place at sites along the trail. Screenings of the 20-minute-long Living Landscapes film will take place in the covered barn area. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 614 Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel. $10-30. shanasimmonsdance.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Shana Simmons Dance Living Landscapes at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Andy Frasco & The U.N. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $24. roxianlive.com

click to enlarge Photo: Stephanie Parsley Andy Frasco & The U.N. at the Roxian Theatre

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Nick Offerman. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.75-79.75. pittsburghsymphony.org

Sun., Oct. 1

CONVENTION • CHESWICK

Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Harmar House. 1321 Freeport Road, Cheswick. $6, free for kids under 4. facebook.com/PittsburghReptile

Mon., Oct. 2

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Jerusalem Quartet. 7:30 p.m. PNC Theatre. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Mauricio Martínez. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60. trustarts.org

Tue., Oct. 3

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Lost & Found in Translation: Storytelling with the World Affairs Council. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livesteam available. cityofasylum.org

Wed., Oct. 4

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

The Consortium presents Asian Music Series: Tengger. 7:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh. 605 Morewood Ave., Shadyside. $30. wyep.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Bre Kennedy with Jess Nolan. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. livenation.com