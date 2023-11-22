 Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 23-29 | Pittsburgh City Paper

By

click to enlarge Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: (2)
Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate
Twilight Fest at Row House Cinema

Thu., Nov. 23

OUTDOORS • NORTH SIDE

YMCA Turkey Trot presented by UPMC Health Plan. 8 a.m. West General Robinson St., North Side. $12.49-54.99, free for kids 4 and under. Registration required. p3r.org

Fri., Nov. 24

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

The Science of Santa with Doktor Kaboom. 2 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 25. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25.75-40.75. trustarts.org

ZOO • HIGHLAND PARK

Neon lions and tigers and bears, oh my! See the annual Zoo Lights show when it returns to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. The festive event invites guests to bundle up and walk or drive through an array of light displays depicting various animals, from bright pink flamingos to blue sharks. Add some color to your gray Pittsburgh winter with this fun, family-friendly outing. 5:15-9:45 p.m. Continues through Dec. 30. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $15-18 for walk-through, $40-45 for drive-through. pittsburghzoo.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Melinda and the Night Sky with Rocket Loves Blue. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $15-25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

The Drin, Crime Of Passing, The Gotobeds, and Difficult Customer. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Select Start: Cookie Swap. 9 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sat., Nov. 25

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Twilight Fest. 12-10:25 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.46-45. rowhousecinemas.com

click to enlarge Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: (3)
Photo: Courtesy of Julia Netzer
“Carnival” by Julia Netzer, part of Be My Bruise at Iron City Circus Arts
ART • SOUTH SIDE

Be My Bruise by Julia Netzer. 5-9 p.m. Iron City Circus Arts-The Brew House Lofts. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Donation accepted. brewhousepgh.com

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-76. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

WRESTLING • OAKLAND

See some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling when the AEW Collision makes its Petersen Events Center debut. The three-hour televised event, which also includes AEW Rampage, will deliver “more of what fans and viewers tell us they want — athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and authentic wrestling action,” according to a statement by AEW CEO Tony Kahn. Be there when this major brawl slams into Pittsburgh. 6:30 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $10. peterseneventscenter.com

MUSIC • OAKMONT

Sounds of Christmas with The Latshaw Pops Orchestra. 7 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd. Oakmont. $40. theoakstheater.com

BURLESQUE • LAWRENCEVILLE

Naked & Crazy Burlesque Holiday Aftermath VI. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Lawrenceville Distilling. 5410 Harrison St., Lawrenceville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. facebook.com/ncburlesque

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Dan Radin with Sunflurry. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

FASHION • DOWNTOWN

Experience styles by leading Black and African designers during AFRICANISM at the Pittsburgh Public Theater‘s O'Reilly Theater space. The inaugural gala from FashionAFRICANA promises “African-inspired fashion, culture and the creative arts in a glamorous evening filled with style and elegance.” Meet the artists, enjoy African cuisine, and take in a live musical performance. Stick around for an after party featuring music by DJ Femi. 8-11 p.m. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50-150. fashionafricana.com

Sun., Nov. 26

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance. 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $39.50-499. trustarts.org

Mon., Nov. 27

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Better Off with Valleyheart, Daisyhead, Sign Language, and Luke and the Second Coming. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $15-18. preservingconcerts.com

Tue., Nov. 28

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Book Launch: Sheila Squillante’s All Things Edible, Random & Odd with Marissa Landrigan. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com

click to enlarge Now Hiring in Pittsburgh:
Photo: Joan Marcus
Mrs. Doubtfire at the Benedum Center
THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Mrs. Doutbfire. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 3. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $38-120. trustarts.org

FILM • ALLENTOWN

Grease Sing-Along Party. 7:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. RSVP required. bottlerocketpgh.com

Wed., Nov. 29

FILM • SOUTH SIDE

Reel Q presents Belonging: A Trans Immigrant Story. 7 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. reelq.org

