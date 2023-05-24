Pittsburgh’s top events: May 25-31 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of A24 Showing Up at the Harris Theater

Thu., May 25

ART • WEST END

Within and Without and Cluster: New Spring Group Show. 5-8 p.m. Continues through July 7. James Gallery.413 S. Main St., West End. Free. jamesgallery.net

FILM • POINT BREEZE

Shakespeare on Screen, 1990s Style: Shakespeare in Love. 6:30 p.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org

THEATER • OAKLAND

Kinetic Theatre presents the Pittsburgh premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, described by director Andrew Paul as a “comedy about depression.” Staging at the Univerity of Pittsburgh’s Rauh Studio Theatre, the “hilarious and heart-warming interactive play” by Duncan MacMillan tackles the difficult subject of suicide with the story of a child who looks for beauty in the world after the death of a parent. Volunteers from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also attend performances as a way to inform and educate audiences on the show’s subject matter. 8 p.m. Continues through June 11. 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $20-45. kinetictheatre.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Citizen Cope. 8 p.m. Door at 7 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $38-58. librarymusichall.com

Fri., May 26

ART • NORTH SIDE

Andrea M. Smith: Praying for Wings. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through June 17. here, Gallery. 527 N. Taylor Ave., North Side. Free. gallery-here.com

LIT • DOWNTOWN

Lit Fridays presents Antonio Howard. 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. awaacc.org

Sat., May 27

ART • OAKLAND

.

LIT • FRIENDSHIP

Broken Glass Reading and Book Signing with author Rebecca Ann Miles. 1 p.m. The Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Over 20 artists from 13 American states, as well as Ukraine, will convene on the North Side for the Pittsburgh Riverwalk & Chalk Fest. Taking place on Allegheny Landing, the family-friendly event showcases incredible chalk artistry, as well as local musicians and vendors. Grab a drink from the Shorty’s “Chalk-tail Bar,” partake in games and activities, and more. A percentage of food and beverage sales will benefit Riverlife’s work to support Pittsburgh’s riverfronts. 1-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 28. Isabelle Street, North Side. Free. riverlifepgh.org

MUSIC • ALLISON PARK

WonderWorks Festival with Hozier and Jason Mraz. 1:30-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 28. Hartwood Acres. 4000 Middle Road, Allison Park. $60-175, plus service fees. wonderworksfest.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Sweat Album Release Party with Stupid Head, OutsideInside, and DJ Hot Wheels. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sun., May 28

Sun., May 28

OUTDOORS • NORTH SIDE/SOUTH SIDE

Dust off your bike, rollerblades, wagon, or other wheels for an activity-filled, car-free journey with OpenStreetsPGH. The annual series, which encourages people to explore the city on foot or manually-powered transportation, kicks off with North Shore to South Side. As the route progresses, participants will find stops featuring free yoga, dance classes, art-making activities, music, and more, all presented by local organizations and businesses. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations, North Side and South Side. Free. openstreetspgh.org

MARKET • HOMESTEAD

I Made It! Market presents Summer Series Under the Bridge. 12-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 24. High Level Bridge at The Waterfront, Homestead. Free. imadeitmarket.com

Mon., May 29

FILM • DOWNTOWN

A24 fans should head to the Harris Theater for screenings of Showing Up. The latest film from celebrated filmmaker Kelly Reichardt stars Michelle Williams as a sculptor caught up in the drama of her personal and professional lives. Described as a “captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft,” the film marks yet another collaboration between Reichardt and Williams, who also worked together on Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women. 5 p.m. Continues through June 1. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

Tue., May 30

Tue., May 30

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

David Throckmorton. 5 p.m. Liberty Magic. 5 p.m. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Wed., May 31

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

The Grandeur of Power. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through June 24. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/power