Keanu boosts Coffee Tree, Kennywood eats worms, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood
Rick Sebak (far left) poses with the winners of the first-ever Phantom's Worm Challenge at Kennywood
Coffee Tree Roasters
Matrix f
Multiple locations. coffeetree.store
ans are aware that Keanu Reeves knows kung fu. The movie star also knows coffee, apparently, as he recently boosted a local chain during a Millvale tour stop with his rock band, Dogstar. Coffee Tree Roasters shared a Facebook post
on Oct. 5 showing Reeves with one of its reusable travel mugs. The post includes a photo, taken outside of the Downtown Kimpton Hotel Monaco, of the John Wick
star holding his mug chalice-like with the caption "Coffee Tree Roasters — Keanu Reeves APPROVED!" Dogstar, for which Reeves plays bass, played a sold-out show on Oct. 6 at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
Screenshot
Keanu Reeves on Coffee Tree Roasters' Facebook page
Kennywood
800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
If you feel like nobody likes you, everybody hates you, then you probably competed in Kennywood's recent worm-eating challenge. Hosted by WQED documentarian and noted foodie Rick Sebak, the first-ever Phantom's Worm Challenge invited five people to each eat 10 worms as fast as possible for the chance to win four 2024 Season Passes, a Kennywood merch pack, and other prizes. The eating contest, which took place on Oct. 6., kicked off the third weekend of Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
, described in a press release as featuring "six horrifying haunts, four sinister scare zones and 13 terrifying rides in the dark," including the new mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed
attraction.
Target x Starbucks
Multiple locations. target.com
Need a caffeine fix without leaving your car? Too afraid to head into Target for fear of making impulse purchases? Target announced that its Pittsburgh stores now offer drive-up ordering at its on-site Starbucks locations. Customers can take advantage of the new service, which began rolling out nationwide this summer, by downloading the Target app
, placing a beverage or food order from a location's Starbucks Café menu, and clicking “Add for Drive Up." Once you arrive, click "I'm here" and a Target team member will deliver your order to your car.
Photo: Caliente Pizza & Draft House/Morgan Christman
Fall pizza box illustrations for Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Multiple locations. worldsbestpizza.com
Caliente Pizza kicked off spooky (and hockey) season with new pizza box designs and fall brews. Patrons can enjoy the Dough Daddy Paw-fest Oktoberfest Beer (part of the proceeds from which will benefit Paws Across Pittsburgh) and the Dough Daddy Bone-Daddy Pumpkin Beer. Caliente also debuted two limited-edition pizza box illustrations — a hockey one for its PPG Paints Arena location, and a Halloween-inspired zombie one for its main locations — designed by local artist Morgan Christman.
Speaking of the spooky season, Wigle just released a new bourbon with a terrifying twist. Wigle customers can now pick up a bottle of Vampire Bourbon, described in a release as a "tantalizing blend of red corn and malted barley that will leave your taste buds thirsting for more." The bourbon, priced at $58, also comes in a Gothic-inspired bottle perfect for showcasing at your next Halloween. Order Vampire Bourbon online
, or find it at Wigle's Strip District or Ross Park Mall locations.
Photo: Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey
Vampire Bourbon by Wigle Whiskey
The Lawrenceville Corporation announced via Instagram
the winners of its Lawrenceville Outdoor Dining Grant
, an initiative described as supporting infrastructure that "allows restaurant activity to occur safely outdoors in preventing or mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus on a permanent or semi-permanent basis." The recipients include Row House Cinema
, Mi Empanada, Parlor Dim Sum
, Senti, Coven Brewing
, and several others. Each winner received up to $10,000 to purchase items and services necessary to improve or expand outdoor dining amenities.