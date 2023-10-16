Every Sheetz sandwich, ranked

click to enlarge Sheetz photo: J. Michael Jones/Sandwich photo: Emily Catalano Which Sheetz sandwiches reign supreme?

Here in Pittsburgh, we’re Sheetz people. The iconic gas station and convenience store has been fueling (and feeding) our side of the state (let’s not get into that Wawa debate right now), since its first location opened in Altoona in 1952. Now, with more than 700 locations across a handful of states, you can find their bright red signs pretty much anywhere you travel along the Eastern seaboard.



And, they offer pretty decent food. While a Sheetz sub probably isn’t going to win any awards (for our money, any signature sandwich from GetGo is tough to beat), their MTO (Made To Order) menu is fast and filling. Though the sandwich selection is actually pretty standard, there are a few standouts that should be on your must-try list. So in the interest of serious investigative journalism, we taste-tested all 13 sandwiches on Sheetz’s regular menu, ranking them from worst to best — all the while, preparing ourselves for the inevitable culinary discourse soon to follow.



click to enlarge Photo: Emily Catalano A bevy of Sheetz sandwiches

13. Breakfast sub



Oh, I did not like this. I ordered scrambled egg, sausage and cheddar on a white roll, and it didn’t give me the option to toast it, which… honestly, felt like a personal attack. Just order the Shmiscuit, and call it a day.





12. Three Cheese



Please let me know if you have ordered this more than once — I would truly love to talk to you. What three cheeses did you order? What was appealing about three types of cold cheese on a sandwich? I know that if you’re a vegetarian, the choices at Sheetz are few and far between, but I’m sorry to say, this is not great. You deserve better.





11. Pepperoni



Why couldn’t this just be salami? Do you really want to order a pepperoni sandwich? Pepperoni to me is an accompaniment to a sandwich, not the main event, and nothing about this sandwich made me change my mind.





10. Grilled Chicken



This was fine. The chicken isn’t great, but I don’t know if you’re expecting really great chicken from Sheetz.



