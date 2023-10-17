A week of coffee, a new North Side taproom, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Square Cafe
Pittsburgh Coffee Week at Square Cafe
An entire week of events in Pittsburgh will set out to prove that coffee makes everything better. Pittsburgh Coffee Week, happening now through Sat., Oct. 21, brings together local roasters, shops, and cafes for drink specials, info sessions, competitions, and more. Find happenings at Reginald’s Coffee, Commonplace Coffee, White Whale Bookstore, De Fer Coffee and Tea, and others, including Square Cafe where, on Thu., Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m., the eatery will, along with Redstart Roasters, host a Coffee & Cocktails happy hour where all ticket proceeds will benefit Humane Animal Rescue.
Hometown-Homegrown
1212 Smallman St., Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org
More than 40 local vendors will appear at Heinz History Center for Hometown-Homegrown
, an opportunity to sample some of the region's tastiest food and drinks. Now in its 10th year, the expo presented in partnership with GoodTaste! Pittsburgh is described as featuring both established and emerging culinary voices in the region with live cooking demonstrations and other activities across six floors. On Nov. 4, experience coffee roasters, urban gardens, grocers, bakeries, distilleries, and so many other names working to make Pittsburgh delicious.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
This tiki bar announced a new menu full of tropical-themed eats and cocktails. The bar's website
now boasts a lineup of small plates, salads, entrees, and desserts, with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available. The drinks combine bold seasonal flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, coffee, and allspice with spirits like rum, gin, and tequila. Tiki fans should also check out the updated Hidden Harbor merchandise, which includes new pins, glassware, and more.
CP Photo: John Colombo
Hidden Harbor
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Phipps has a very Pittsburgh challenge for visitors this season. Look closely at the Garden Railroad: Pennsylvania Through the Four Seasons
model train set, on view through March 3, 2024, and you may see a tiny Hein Ketchup bottle hidden among the display's tiny scenes. A Phipps Instagram post
reads that the bottle "could be in the summer cookout, the fall fair or in the ski lift. Try your luck and see if you can spot it during your visit!"
Solera Wine Co.
4839 Butler St., Lawrenceville
The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that two former members of a popular Downtown restaurant will open a new venture
in Lawrenceville. Tyler Borne and Aaron Gottesman, both of whom worked at Meat & Potatoes, announced plans to open Solera Wine Co. at the former site of a Budget Blinds store. Slated to open "early in the new year," the project will include a curated wine list, as well as a food menu "focused on items without as much need for intense cooking, such as hot and cold sandwiches, small plates and snacks, charcuterie and cold vegetables." The pair also plan to host wine dinners and "focus on wine education as well."
Allegheny City Brewing
East Ohio Street, North Side. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Allegheny City Brewing will expand its presence into the North Side with a new taproom and beer garden. The brewery broke ground on an upcoming space opening behind its current Foreland Street facility. The Pittsburgh Business Times reports
that the new space, set to open in "late spring of 2024," will feature a 16-tap draft beer system and a second-floor mezzanine and balcony with views of Downtown.