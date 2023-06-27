 A month of ice cream deals, a bizarre beer promotion, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

A month of ice cream deals, a bizarre beer promotion, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photo: Courtesy of Commonplace Coffee
Commonplace Coffee

Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Multiple locations. brusters.com

Gear up for National Ice Cream Month in July with Bruster’s. Beginning on Sat., July 1, the chain, which has locations throughout the Pittsburgh region, will hold a sweepstakes awarding 10 winners free ice cream for a year. Cold treat fans can also enjoy a new flavor for the month, the Peanut Butter Cup Overload made with dark chocolate ice cream, peanut butter swirls, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Members of Bruster's Sweet Rewards loyalty program can also earn double the points for purchases made during the weekend of National Ice Cream Day (Sun., July 16). Become a Sweet Rewards member prior to National Ice Cream Day and receive a $3 reward just for signing up.

Leinenkugel’s
leinie.com/canoebicle

The company that popularized the summer shandy has a wet new way to work from home. The Wisconsin-based Leinenkugel’s brewing company introduced the Canoebicle, a combination canoe/cubicle workspace set to float on waterways in Denver and Milwaukee, and on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. A press release touts the Canoebicle as having everything an office drone needs to stay productive, including a desk and chair, onboard WiFi, and shade to keep the sun off your monitor. Locals interested in the concept can, for $16, book a session on the Canoebicle when it debuts on Mon., July 3. Each booking will also include a free Summer Shandy six-pack following the session. If one session isn't enough, you can also enter to win the Canoebicle.
click to enlarge A month of ice cream deals, a bizarre beer promotion, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Leinenkugel’s
Rendering of the Leinenkugel’s Canoebicle

Mattress Factory
505 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org

Mattress Factory has a delicious new way for people to interact with artists. The museum launched Artist Dinner Party, a new series showcasing exhibiting artists and local chefs. Taking place on Thu., July 13, the first Artist Dinner Party pairs chef Jared Miller with artist Lydia Rosenberg, with dishes inspired by Rosenberg's new exhibition, Do this while I wait, now on view in MF's Monterrey Annex space. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale at $45, $75, or $100.

Commonplace Coffee
428 S. 27th St., South Side. commonplacecoffee.com/southside-works

The Southside Works added a perky new tenant with the opening of a new Commonplace Coffee location. The local roaster will serve customers daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the new location. A big grand opening celebration is being planned with the neighboring storefront, The Speckled Egg.

Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com

Hungry for Scratch and Co. but not willing to make the drive? The Troy Hill favorite now offers delivery on its website (for a flat $8 fee) and through Uber Eats on select weekday mornings only from Wednesday through Friday.

Necromancer Brewing
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer

Local beer fans can now enjoy the Necromancer space while sipping one of the company's handcrafted brews. Necromancer announced that its taproom has reopened for good after undergoing renovations. Customers can expect food pop-ups and more in the taproom, along with happenings in Necromancer's warehouse area.

Aslin Beer Company
1801 Smallman St., Strip District. aslinbeer.com/pittsburgh

The kitchen at Aslin's Pittsburgh location will close for the time being. "At Aslin, our core values are Quality, Integrity, Community, and Innovation," reads an Instagram post from the Aslin Pittsburgh account. "With that in mind, after reviewing your feedback and our kitchen's current capabilities, we have decided to *close the kitchen* for the short term to refocus our team’s efforts on providing the best possible guest experience." The post goes on to say that Aslin's taproom will "continue operating as always" even as the business sets about retraining its staff over the next few weeks. Until the kitchen returns, Aslin says it is "working to get food trucks in," and that customers are free to bring outside food.

