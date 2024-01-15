Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Summer Art Camp Director, Ballet Dancers, Balloon Artist, and more

Nonprofit

Seasonal Summer Art Camp Director. The Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media is a contemporary visual and media arts non-profit organization that offers classes year-round in a variety of mediums. They are looking for a dedicated Seasonal Summer Art Camp Director. This position is responsible for directing the season’s entire educational program, and ensuring that all curricula runs smoothly as programmed, which includes 10 weeks of immersive studio and media arts camps serving up to 850-900 students annually. Click here for more details

Artist Service Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Lectures is also hiring an Artist Service Coordinator to be the point of contact and communication for artists involved in their markets, exhibitions, and events. The Artist Service Coordinator will also oversee their retail shop that represents 50 local artists. The Coordinator will track inventory needs, communicate directly with shop-represented artists, re-merchandise the shop on a regular basis for continued visual interest, and input inventory into the POS system. Click here for more details

External Union Organizer. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania is the largest and fastest-growing union of caregivers across the continuum of healthcare, representing nurses, professional and technical employees, direct care, and service workers in PA. They are looking for an excited, creative, and motivated full-time External Union Organizer with 0-2 years of base-building organizing experience. This position requires very frequent travel around western PA. Responsibilities include leadership identification, recruiting, organizing, and mobilizing workers to participate in the movement. Pay is $55,600-66,600/year. Click here for more details

Certified Recovery Specialist. Life’sWork of Western PA is a non-profit organization empowering people to live the life they choose. They are seeking a full-time Certified Recovery Specialist to work in their substance use disorder program. The CRS will work with individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders as they prepare for entering the workforce. Life’sWork focuses on job readiness, job placement, and job retention, as well as other additional items to support the individual on their recovery path. Pay is $36,000-38,000/year. Click here for more details

Director of Development. Allies for Health and Wellbeing is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that empowers individuals and communities through high-quality integrated medical care and supportive human services. They are seeking a full-time Director of Development, responsible for formulating strategic and operational goals designed to raise awareness of Allies, to secure funding, foster donor relations, as well as translating the Mission and Vision into actionable objectives specific to area of expertise. Salary is $100,000-110,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Auditions. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is in search of talented, versatile ballet artists who are interested in joining the organization and its commitment to collaboration, community, and the creation of extraordinary ballet experiences. They are holding company auditions for the 2024-2025 season both in-person on Sunday, March 3rd on location in the Strip District, and online with applications accepted until March 3rd. Artist salary rates vary, based on rank and experience, but begin at no less than $618.50 per week plus benefits for an Apprentice I contract. Click here for more details

Retail Sales Associates. Lawrenceville’s Wildcard has been consistently voted one of Pittsburgh's best gift shops since 2009, offering a curated selection of unique cards and gifts from small independent makers and artists from Pittsburgh and beyond. They are hiring for both full-time and part-time Retail Sales Associates. Responsibilities include greeting and assisting customers in finding the perfect gift, processing transactions using POS system, stocking/replenishing merchandise, and more. Previous retail experience preferred. Click here for more details

Various Positions. Steel City Improv Theater in Shadyside is Pittsburgh’s original home for longform improvisational comedy. They have multiple positions open right now, including a part-time Front-of-House Manager and part-time House/Box Officer Managers, whose role is to help create a positive environment for the performers, provide above-and-beyond customer service, and help other staff with weekly assistance. They are also seeking a part-time Education Director to administer all classes. The Front-of-House Manager and Education Director positions both pay $20/hour with about 20 hours per week. The House/Box Office Manager position pays $12/hour to start. Click here for more details

Sewing Production Assistant Contractor. Otto Finn is a sustainable fashion brand in Lawrenceville that transforms vintage blankets into wearable pieces of art. They are seeking a part-time Production Assistant Contractor (2-3 days a week, with room for growth) to join their team. Ideal candidates will have experience in small batch sewing production, are dependable, self-motivated, detail-oriented, and passionate about sustainable fashion. You will learn all aspects of the process, from sorting and cutting to sewing and selling. Availability for 1-2 weekends a month in the storefront or for shows is required. Perks include flexible hours, a clothing allowance based on hours worked, and a 20% discount after 3 months. Click here for more details

Balloon Artist. Lawrenceville’s Von Walter + funkBALLOON makes organic balloon artwork for events across the greater Pittsburgh region. They are seeking a part-time Balloon Artist to support the retail and event staff. Duties include prepping and building balloon artwork, blowing up helium balloons, and assisting with event set-up, as well as general retail store operations. Ideal candidates should have balloon experience, but they are willing to train the right person. Pay is $15/hour after a paid training period, plus monthly bonuses/tips, store discount, flexible scheduling, and a fun and creative work environment. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartenders/Waitresses. Woodpeckers Pub & Grub in Upper Burrell is seeking Bartenders and Waitresses to start immediately— part-time and full-time available. Must have experience. Click here for more details

Pizzaiolo. Spirit in Lawrenceville is a two-level event space/restaurant/bar/music venue with stages and bars on both floors. They are currently seeking a part-time, evening Pizzaiolo to join their team of merry pizza makers. Kitchen/Pizza experience is a must, meaning some knife skills and knowledge of handling dough, but they are willing to train as long as the experience is there. Wage depends on experience, but the minimum is $17/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Waitstaff/Bartenders. Papa J’s Twin Plaza in the Strip District is hiring immediately for part-time or full-time Waitstaff and Bartenders. Waitstaff rate is $8/hour plus tip pool, and Bartending rate is $12/hour plus tip pool (Tips are typically in excess of $25 Hourly). Employees get a parking lease for free parking and a $15 shift meal credit. They welcome the experienced professional and the committed to learn. Click here for more details

Front-of-House Manager. Talia Cucina & Rosticceria is an upscale Italian restaurant located downtown. They are looking for an enthusiastic individual who is passionate about the hospitality industry to join their team as a full-time Service Manager. Responsibilities include supervising FOH day-to-day operations, writing weekly schedules, interviewing/hiring as needed, assisting the GM with promotional and marketing ideas, and more. Must have management/supervisory experience, POS training (Back Office is a plus), fine dining experience, and Italian wine and/or Amaro knowledge. Pay is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Prep/Line Cook. Lawrenceville’s Brooklyn Bagel at Arsenal is a locally-owned

café seeking a full-time or part-time Prep/Line Cook. This position reports to the Manager and is responsible for the preparation and cooking of menu items, cleaning station and equipment, and making sure the kitchen is stocked and organized. May prepare hot and cold menu items. They are looking for cooks with strong food knowledge and skills, who are willing to learn and contribute to creating a fresh, seasonal and sustainable concept. Includes a free fitness studio membership! Pay is $17-20/hour plus an employee discount and flexible scheduling. Click here for more details