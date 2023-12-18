Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Program and Events Manager, Farm Workers, Boba Barista, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Visual Arts Facilitator. Hearts on Fire, an art and music program empowering youth through the arts in conjunction with Mt. Pisgah Christian Community, is seeking a well-rounded Afterschool Program Visual Arts Facilitator for the Hearts on Fire Afterschool program in partnership with the Pittsburgh Public Schools OST program. Hearts on Fire offers arts enrichment to youth of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities in the surrounding regions of Greentree, PA. Hourly pay based on experience. Click here for more details

Program Coordinator (School-based Tutoring). Literacy Pittsburgh is looking for a Program Coordinator to coordinate services for tutors and students at designated elementary schools to improve elementary-aged children’s reading outcomes. The program coordinator ensures that the tutoring program in their area is a high-quality experience for students and volunteers alike by providing excellent volunteer and student support and student-focused intake, assessment, and matching. Salary starts at $44.4-52.2k annually. Click here for more details

Human Services Program Director. Lifesteps Inc., a local non-profit agency based in Butler, PA, is currently recruiting for a Program Director to oversee Residential Community Homes in the South Hills of Pittsburgh (Bethel Park, Bridgeville, and Castle Shannon areas). This position will manage approximately 6 Community Homes that provide direct care services to adults with intellectual disabilities. The Director ensures that clients receive a high level of quality care and are treated with respect and dignity. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Finance and Administration Manager. This will be a shared position between Contemporary Craft and Pittsburgh Glass Center. This role supports the mission and vision of both organizations by overseeing operations in the areas of financial administration and human resources while being an active participant in the organization’s overall operations. Click here for more details

Program and Events Manager. New Hazlett Theater provides vital resources to creators from all backgrounds to enrich our cultural community, and respect and present diverse artists and ideas. The Program and Events Manager reports to the Director of Programming and is responsible for the cultivation and maintenance of the theater's relationships with its rental partners and its audiences. To be successful in this role, they must identify opportunities and strategies to best serve the community, and provide radical customer service to our partners and patrons. Salary starts at 50k +. Click here for more details

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Farm workers including veggie field team members; flower field team members; harvest crew; market, packhouse, and delivery drivers; and a mushroom assistant. Tiny Seed Farm is hiring for the 2024 season! These positions are mostly seasonal and will start Feb-May depending on what you are applying for. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Lilith is hiring! If you’re interested in joining a dedicated team of great people in a fun and energetic restaurant in lovely Shadyside serving coastal cuisine, apply today. Click here for more details

Server. Kiku Japanese Restaurant in Station Square is looking for an experienced front-of-the-house professional who is interested in joining the dedicated team of Pittsburgh's only established authentic Japanese restaurant. If you are passionate about customer service and authentic cuisine in a fine dining setting this may be a good fit for you! Part-time position. Click here for more details

Boba Tea Barista. Teachana is looking for a new barista to prepare and serve a variety of boba tea and coffee beverages, such as milk tea, fruit tea, and espressos, and assist with food preparation and assembly of menu items as needed. Previous experience is preferred but not required as on-the-job training will be provided. Compensation starts at $15-18 per hour. Click here for more details