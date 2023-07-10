Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Meat Cutter, Talk Show Host, Educator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Educator. Non-profit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) has been providing essential no-cost services to victims of sexual violence in Allegheny County for 50 years. They are looking for a full-time Educator to handle the outreach and the ongoing development and presentation of PAAR's comprehensive sexual violence prevention programs and professional trainings within Allegheny County. This position is responsible for relationship-building within the community, and maintaining/initiating new relationships with providers, agencies, and community members. Salary is $50,000/year plus a comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details

Director of Finance. Breathe Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization that helps residents of western PA achieve and maintain optimal lung health through education, prevention, awareness, and direct services. They are seeking a full-time Director of Finance to provide strategic financial management of the accounting, finance, and auditing functions of the organization. This includes participating in the development and implementation of the organization’s annual budget for program areas and operations. Salary is $75,000-85,000/year. Click here for more details

Out of School Program Facilitator. Women, especially women of color are under-represented in STEM fields. YWCA Greater Pittsburgh works to address this disparity by providing after-school STEM education for girls in the Greater Pittsburgh area. They are hiring a part-time Program Facilitator, responsible for creating a learning environment that guides and encourages students to develop and fulfill their academic and social potential. The facilitator will work to nourish girls’ interests in STEM, improve their in-school performance, and equip them with the workforce and life skills they need to thrive. Pay is $17-20/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Art Education Specialist. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is looking for a full-time Arts Education Specialist to develop and facilitate high-quality arts-focused programming and experiences for children, youth, teens, families, and groups, using the "real stuff" (tools, processes, and materials) across the museum’s campus. This role works with the Manager of Art Education to develop programming, assist with supply inventory and systems, maintain studio equipment, and maintain functional learning spaces. Pay is $17.16/hour plus a comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details

Talk Show Host. Audacy Pittsburgh is looking for another great host on the legendary KDKA-AM/FM. As the voice of Pittsburgh for over 102 years, 100.1 FM and AM 1020, KDKA is in need of a part-time Talk Show Host. They are looking for a great storyteller with an engaging personality, unique/dynamic thoughts and opinions, great range as an interviewer, and the ability to be a good neighbor for the community. Along with live broadcasts that are entertaining and informative, this role also involves honing a strong digital presence to help appeal to the next generation of listeners. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. Kraken Ink Tattoo in Monongahela is seeking a professional and experienced Tattoo Artist to join their team. Kraken prides itself on having high standards and positive interactions with its clients. They are hoping to find an honest artist with no drama. They are not accepting apprenticeships at this time. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh City Paper

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on the acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details

Audience Engagement Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Engagement Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting with content management. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Meat Cutter. The Strip District’s Weiss Provision Company is a family-owned business that cuts custom beef, veal, pork, lamb, and poultry. They are seeking a full-time Meat Cutter. Having solid knife skills is a plus. They offer paid time off and a 401K with matching funds. The position is Monday through Friday with no nights, weekends, or holidays. Click here for more details

Bussers. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto in Mount Washington is hiring professional and friendly part-time or full-time Bussers. Duties include setting and placement of tables, providing support to service staff, stocking and polishing glassware and silverware, and creating a welcoming environment. They offer flexible schedules, advancement opportunities, and a wage of at least $15/hour guaranteed. Click here for more details