Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Kennywood actors, Ice Cream Maker, Graphic Artist, and more

Nonprofit

Editor/Graphic Artist. The Allegheny County Bar Association, a downtown Pittsburgh-based professional trade association, is accepting applications for the position of Graphic Artist/Editor, an immediate full-time opening. The Editor/Graphic Artist holds a very important role in the publication team by editing legal content, managing and designing projects, and ensuring the quality of electronic and print materials. The ACBA offers a professional office environment, generous benefit package, and a hybrid blend of in-office work and the opportunity for remote work, up to two days per week, based on position requirements and departmental needs. Salary is $45,000-52,000/year. Click here for more details





Social Media Specialist. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is seeking a skilled full-time Social Media Specialist to join their growing marketing team. The Specialist will play a pivotal role in advancing the PDP’s mission and goals by developing and executing effective social media campaigns that amplify the PDP’s unique portfolio of events, activities, and programming in Downtown Pittsburgh. They will be responsible for producing compelling, consistent, and timely digital content that aligns with organizational messaging, as well as creative, results-oriented strategies that increase reach and visibility with diverse audiences and stakeholders. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Corporate and Foundations Relations Manager. The Pittsburgh CLO is a not-for-profit cultural organization dedicated to the preservation, creation and promotion of the American musical theater art form, the furnishing of arts education and providing outreach and meaningful community service opportunities in Western PA and throughout the US. They are seeking an enthusiastic, detail-oriented, and donor-focused individual to serve as a full-time Corporate and Foundations Relations Manager. A successful candidate will be an experienced professional with the ability to manage all facets of the corporate, foundation, and government giving programs, using a relationship-focused approach. Salary starts at $55,000+/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest Job Fair. Kennywood Park is holding a hiring event on Monday, August 28th, from 5 pm to 8 pm. You can apply to be a Scare Actor, a Scare Make-Up Artist, or one of the many other positions Kennywood has available! Meet the scare actor team and enjoy open interviews with a chance to get hired on the spot. After you complete your interview, enjoy a FREE order of Potato Patch fries! Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

.

sells Appalachian home style food at various locations across the Pittsburgh region. They are looking for talented Cooks to join their team at the weekend farmers markets, and also their soon-to-open cafe in the North Side. This is a great position for someone who likes to work outdoors in a fast paced environment as part of a small team.





Baker/Ice Cream Maker. Leona’s Ice Cream sells 100% real dairy, 100% lactose-free ice cream to dozens of different restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and shops in the Pittsburgh area. They are currently seeking a full-time Baker/Ice Cream Maker to work in their production kitchen in Wilkinsburg. The ideal person has some experience in cooking/baking, is dependable, self-motivated, detail-oriented, and self-sufficient. They are looking for someone to learn all aspects of the process from prep, ice cream flavorings (curds, candies, sauces, process fruit) to baking, ice cream making, and packaging. The kitchen operates Monday through Friday, daylight hours, five paid sick days, holidays off/paid, paid week off at the end of December, vision and dental fully covered, and contributions to supplemental insurances. Click here for more details





Line Cook/Pasta Cook. Pino's Contemporary Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar in the East End is seeking a full-time Line Cook/Pasta Cook. The work schedule is Tuesday through Saturday evenings with two days off, with no late nights and off major holidays. Pay is $18-20/hour depending on the position and experience. Click here for more details



