Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Grant Writer, Poll Workers, Gallery Attendant and more

Nonprofit

Administrative Coordinator. Non-profit Pennsylvania Women Work is dedicated to transforming the lives of Pennsylvanians through empowerment, employment, and economic independence. They are seeking a full-time Administrative Coordinator to be the glue that holds together their program administration, office and meeting cadence, HR paperwork, and state invoicing. A detail-oriented, behind-the-scenes wiz with financial acumen who can keep people and information organized. This position will require high proficiency in Google Suite, and will use Constant Contact, Sumac (Case Management Platform), Monday.com and other platforms/technology on a regular basis. Salary range is mid $40,000s depending on experience, plus a generous benefits package and hybrid work environment. Click here for more details





Temporary Grant Writer. The mission of the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council is to build a food system that benefits our communities, economy, and environment in ways that are just, equitable, and sustainable. In the fall of 2022, the PFPC was awarded a USDA Regional Food Systems Partnership (RFSP) grant, and they are in need of extra grant-writing support for their members. This is a part-time position, with flexibility how the hours can be distributed over the two year period from October 2023 to October 2025. There is a wide range of support requested by members, including: identifying funding opportunities, developing project ideas, forming collaborative partnerships, writing and editing grant proposals, and more. Pay is $50/hour with a maximum of 600 hours. Click here for more details





Human Resources Manager. Non-profit JFCS provides innovative and effective social service solutions to problems facing families and individuals in the greater Pittsburgh region. They are seeking a full-time Human Resources Manager to ensure that JFCS successfully recruits and retains a diverse pool of highly qualified individuals who are passionate about their work and who thrive in a supportive, professional work environment. The HR Manager works closely with the JFCS department directors and leadership regarding personnel practices including recruitment, onboarding, retention, job performance, training, and policies and procedures. Salary is $62,000/year plus a very generous benefits package. Click here for more details





Allegheny County

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.





Arts + Entertainment

in East Liberty is looking for a stellar communicator and creative problem solver who loves building relationships to lead the theater’s rentals and ticketing services as full-time Event Coordinator. As the lead staff person for space rental and ticketing services, the Coordinator is the first point of contact for rental partners and ticket buyers. The Event Coordinator works collaboratively across departments to support an active calendar of activities. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. BIPOC, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and members of other historically marginalized communities are strongly encouraged to apply.





Hair Stylist. Halcyon Salon in Garfield is looking to add a new stylist (or two) to their growing, open-minded, and fun-loving salon family. They value sustainability, education, and client experience. Applicants must have a valid PA cosmetology license. Full-time or part-time options available, and benefits include 50%+ commission, week paid vacation, paid sick and bereavement days, two paid holidays, flexible scheduling, and healthcare/education stipends. Click here for more details





Gallery Attendant. The Frick Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time Gallery Attendant to oversee the gallery spaces (The Frick Art Museum [FAM] the Car & Carriage Museum [CCM] and Clayton) and protect the art and exhibits while ensuring a positive museum experience by providing exemplary customer service. Hours are varied, with evening and weekend hours required. Up to 28 hours per week. Pay is $15.45/hour. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

is a small casual fine-dining chef-owned restaurant in Garfield. They are currently looking for experienced back-of-house professionals, including a full-time Line Cook. They are open on evenings only, with the last seating at 9 p.m. Weekend availability required. Pay is $20/hour.





Line Cooks/Lead Line Cooks. Mario’s East Side Saloon is a busy, family-owned bar/restaurant in the heart of Shadyside. They are currently looking for experienced Line Cooks and Lead Line Cooks to join their team as either full-time or part-time, starting immediately. Pay is $15-19/hour, and includes free shift meals, flexible hours, advancement opportunities, and the restaurant is located on a bus line. Click here for more details





Host/Reservationist. Alla Famiglia is a chef-driven, family-owned/oriented restaurant located in the Allentown neighborhood of Pittsburgh. They are looking for an evening Host/Reservationist for either full-time or part-time. This position is responsible for traditional hosting responsibilities including greeting guests, answering phones, managing the reservation book throughout the night, assisting servers with resetting tables and other small tasks. Typical shift runs 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. but can vary. Closed on Sundays and all major holidays. Pay is $16-17/hour plus employee discount, health insurance, and vision insurance. Click here for more details





Cashier/Server. El Burro Mexican restaurant is now hiring a full-time and a part-time Cashier/Server for their busy taco shop in the North Side. Responsibilities include running the cash register and completing credit card transactions, developing an extensive understanding of the menu, stocking supplies and packaging, setting up and breaking down expo and front of house, and maintaining a clean and orderly dining area. Pay is $16-22/hour. Position available immediately. Click here for more details