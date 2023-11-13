Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Conservation Technician, Line Cooks, and Advertising Sales Reps here at City Paper

Nonprofit

. Nonprofit

offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They have a position open for a full-time Instructor. The Instructor is responsible for leading assigned Literacy Pittsburgh classes utilizing the Ready and Relevant curriculum and supporting agency priorities. The Instructor ensures a high-quality experience for students by providing excellent student instruction and support to advance student learning and goal attainment. Salary is $40,000-47,000/year.

.

, a non-profit organization located in the Mt. Oliver community of Pittsburgh, is seeking a full-time qualified candidate to fill the role of Development and Social Media Coordinator. This position will assist with donor prospecting, managing a donor database, and maintaining regular contact with donors during fundraising events.This role is also responsible for assisting with grant writing, reporting and management, maximizing social media for the promotion of fundraising events and campaigns, assisting with event management, and providing direct support with campaign development. Salary is $36,000/year.

. Nonprofit

provides patient-driven, high-quality, comprehensive, primary, and preventive healthcare and support services, without regard for patients’ insurance status or ability to pay. They are currently hiring a full-time Executive Assistant, who is responsible for providing support to the CEO and other members of the Executive Team, with a focus on communications, development, and Board interactions. Other tasks may include representing the CEO and SHHC at various community events and meetings, at the direction of the CEO. This is a hybrid position.

. The

is seeking a Conservation Technician for a temporary position that is expected to run through April 2025. This technician position supports conservation activities related to the Stories We Keep and Egypt on the Nile exhibition projects. The technician will assist the Senior Conservator, Project Conservator, and Assistant Conservator with assessment of Egyptian objects that have been on display for the past 30 years and are either returning to storage or returning to exhibition. Work will include data management of reports, treatments under supervision, packing and moving objects, and interacting with the public relating to conservation in the exhibitions and the visible lab.

Arts + Entertainment



.

in the Cultural District is seeking talented freelance Graphic Designers who are quality-focused, motivated, and reliable with the ability to work seamlessly within a team. Ideal candidates will be fast-working, ego-free designers who can effectively mimic or adhere to various clients’ brand requirements while still creating visually effective digital and print materials. He/she will have a strong portfolio of successful design work, a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, and comprehensive knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and related design software.

.

do-it-yourself school and shop is a place to learn sewing, woodworking, fiber and textile arts, leather working, art, and more. They have a part-time Sales position open, with duties including awesome/friendly customer service, register, watering plants, some merchandising, and keeping the store cute. Pay starts at $15/hour with options for a raise after a 60 day trial period and possible room for growth/promotion as opportunities arise. Benefits include generous discount, flexible schedule, free classes, and more.

is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. To apply, send your cover letter and resume to

[email protected]

.

is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at

events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives.

Food + Drink

.

is hiring for front- and back-of-house positions for the restaurant at their new distillery in Upper St. Clair. This includes Bartenders, Barbacks, Line Cooks, Servers, Hosts, and more. Line Cooks make $20/hour, Bartenders make $10/hour plus tips, and Servers make $8/hour plus tips. Benefits for full-time employees include health, dental, vision, accident insurance, and paid time off.

.

in Dormont is a new fast casual smashburger concept restaurant that is quickly growing. They are looking for fun-loving full-time or part-time Line Cooks to join the team and grow with them. Pay is $17-22/hour.

.

in Oakdale is seeking a fun-loving, dependable part-time Bartender to join their team. Duties include but are not limited to: tending/serving, light cleaning/stocking, and end-of-shift drawer balancing. Rooster’s opens at 4pm Wednesday through Saturday. Bartending experience is a plus, but industry experience with some bartending knowledge is a must.