You can touch, you can play: How the Barbie movie is taking over Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Barbie
For Mattel so loved the world that it gave its one and only daughter.
The hoopla surrounding the highly anticipated Fri., July 21 release of Barbie
— including, as the opening sentence suggests, director Greta Gerwig's positively Biblical take
on the doll's legacy — has resulted in more than its fair share of memes, pink outfit planning, and other content across social media. That the film will release alongside the staid docudrama Oppenheimer
, something fans and online creators have giddily latched onto
, only adds to the inane fun.
Pittsburgh, along with the rest of the world, will herald the cinematic debut of the 12-inch-tall blonde beauty whose career-hopping, dream house, and impeccable style inspired generations of kids. Whether you're a true Barbie head or just like to be included in the latest cultural phenomenon, these events will surely get you in the mood for some brightly colored shenanigans.
It doesn't matter if you're coming in heels or the dreaded "flat feet,"
the Barbie Girls dance-and-drag event happening on Thu., July 20 at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive will have you ready for an opening night screening. It includes a set by DJ Gun Ray and performances by queens Boo Barrymore and Pissy Mattress. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Speaking of dance events, Bottlerocket Social Hall will, on Sat., July 29, host a Barbie Beach Party featuring what the Facebook event page
describes as "the songs of the summer, from the Beach Boys to Katy Perry." There will also be a Barbie photo booth and a costume contest with prizes for "the most fashionable Barbies & Kens." 10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. 21 and over. bottlerocketpgh.com
Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar will, on Sun., July 30, host the Deep Dish Drag Brunch: Barbie Edition. Emcee Deep Violet welcomes Catty Wampus, Max Starvania, and Trayla Tearz for a dose of pink-tinted fun that includes food and drinks, games, and prizes. Wear your best Barbie-inspired outfit and get ready to enjoy some themed cocktails. 11 a.m. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. 18 and over. eatbluesky.com
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Shorty's Tap x Taco
Barbie-themed cocktails at Shorty's Tap x Taco
Looking for a refreshing beverage to toast the coming of Barbie? Adda Coffee & Tea is, for a limited time, serving the Barbie-heimer, promoted on Instagram
as a "strawberry, peach, and habanero latte." The drink will be available through Tue., Aug. 1 at the local chain's Shadyside location. 200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com
Ritual House has a Barbie-themed drink on the menu. From now through Sun., July 23, patrons can enjoy the Life is Plastic, it’s Fantastic cocktail made with Malibu Rum, lychee, Ritual House Prosecco, pink luster dust, and cotton candy, all complete with what a press release calls "your very own Ken doll." 524 William Penn Place, Downtown. ritualhousepgh.com
Those headed to the AMC Waterfront 22 for a Barbie
screening should check out the nearby Shorty’s Tap x Taco location for festive pre-showtime drinks. On Thu., July 21 and Fri., July 22, try the Malibu Dream House made with El Jimador tequila, the Let’s Go Party cocktail with Faber cherry vodka, or the Think Pink! cocktail with Faber Citrus Vodka and Peach Schnapps, simple syrup, lemon juice, Sprite, and pink glitter. 244 West Bridge St., Homestead. shortysx.com/tap-x-taco/waterfront
Hungry for more? Urban Tap will have Barbie-themed specials during its weekend brunch hours. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat., July 22 and Sun., July 23, both Urban Tap locations will feature Barbie-themed cocktails, coffee, and food. If you come dressed in Barbie gear, post a selfie and tag Urban Tap on social media for a chance to win a special Barbie gift basket. Reservations are recommended. 216 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside and 1209 E. Carson St., South Side. theurbantap.com