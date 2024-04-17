 Squirrel Hill author Catherine Gammon explores how loud silence can be in The Gunman & the Carnival | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Squirrel Hill author Catherine Gammon explores how loud silence can be in The Gunman & the Carnival

By

click to enlarge Squirrel Hill author Catherine Gammon explores how loud silence can be in The Gunman &amp; the Carnival
Photo: Courtesy of Baobab Press
Pittsburgh-based author Catherine Gammon

Many of the stories in Catherine Gammon’s latest collection, The Gunman & the Carnival (Baobab Press) are set in Los Angeles, where the Squirrel Hill-based writer grew up.

But it wasn’t until Gammon came to Western Pa. in 1992 to teach at the University of Pittsburgh that she began to understand her birthplace.

“After I had been here a few years, I kind of got new insight into where I had come from,” Gammon says during an interview with Pittsburgh City Paper, “and all the other places I ever lived as being, especially Los Angeles, a home to transient people who transplanted there. Not so many people who were from there were there for generations. And all the places I lived were places that attracted people from somewhere else. And that was the world I tended to live in.”

Gammon will read from The Gunman & the Carnival April 18 at Riverstone Bookstore in Squirrel Hill with Jane McCafferty.

The stories in The Gunman & the Carnival feature characters wrestling with issues of identity and perception, and in some instances, a desire to disappear. In “A Vampire Story?” two minor actors “were too often recognized despite her simpler makeup and hair, despite his clean-shaven face and absence of his best-known character’s long black curls,” Gammon says. In "Claudine," the title character “felt herself simultaneously a stranger and deeply known.” And in "Pack Rat, Will Be Well," a character wants to be noticed by her neighbor: “She wanted to be seen, wanted Eddie, that old scarecrow no older than she was most likely, to see her …”

Even when a character disappears from a story, or when a story ends, they echo, reverberate, in absence.

“Somebody hearing a reading observes that an emphasis hunts silences, which I think works in the same way,” Gammon says. “There’s this white space, the absence, the limitation of sound or the explosion of sound that isn’t verbal, it’s kind of part of the reality.”

Gammon’s work is influenced by her spirituality. She left the University of Pittsburgh shortly after attaining tenure, “much to many people’s dismay,” she says, to become a Soto Zen priest. Gammon lived at a Zen center, isolated from the concerns of what is generally considered the normal world.

“When you’re living there, you’re doing a lot of meditation, you’re doing a lot of work to keep the temple going,” she says of living at the center. There are ceremonies — it’s a ceremonial practice — but there’s also a lot of physical work as well.”

Eventually the lure of writing beckoned. Gammon left the Zen center and transitioned back to “living in the so-called worlds.” For the last few years, she’s worked on stories that are richly evoked, containing short glimpses of lives. In some ways, the stories reflect her life, with endings yet to be written, the outcomes open-ended.

Gammon agrees that her stories cannot be categorized within what is considered contemporary fiction. Like her literary influences — Thomas Pynchon, William Faulkner, Toni Morrison — her stories have an unfettered uniqueness.

“I might be against the grain,” Gammon says. “I think I’ve been against the grain in my writing life a number of ways. … I don’t know if I can generalize what I do, but I’m less interested in things that are fully packaged and tied up in a bow.”

A Reading with Catherine Gammon, Sherrie Flick, and Mike Good, Apr. 18, 7 p.m., Riverstone Bookstore, 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill, riverstonebooks.com

Tags

New book offers mushroom hunting tips for Western Pa. locals

By Stacy Rounds

New book offers mushroom hunting tips for Western Pa. locals

Stay Gold adds family-owned bookstore to Regent Square business district

By Rege Behe

Stay Gold adds family-owned bookstore to Regent Square business district

Tracy Kidder documents doctor's quest to heal patients experiencing homelessness

By Rege Behe

Tracy Kidder documents doctor's quest to heal patients experiencing homelessness

Rust Belt Union Blues examines the political shift of organized labor groups

By Rege Behe

Rust Belt Union Blues examines the political shift of organized labor groups
More »
More Literary Arts
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 17-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Velvet Hearts! Burlesque, drag, and the death of playboy Jami Starling
42 images

Velvet Hearts! Burlesque, drag, and the murder of playboy Jami Starling

By PJ Patella-Rey

Pittsburgh loved its disco days, and Thomas Jayson packed the clubs

Pittsburgh loved its disco days, and Thomas Jayson packed the clubs

By Rachel Wilkinson

Under mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, Pittsburgh's Anti-Flag has become a disappearing act

Under mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, Pittsburgh's Anti-Flag has become a disappearing act

By Amanda Waltz

Reefer Madness and the hilarious fate of moral panic films

Reefer Madness and the hilarious fate of moral panic films

By Rachel Wilkinson

Ed Piskor exhibition postponed over sexual misconduct allegations

Ed Piskor exhibition postponed over sexual misconduct allegations

By Matt Petras

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh‌ ‌

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh‌ ‌
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation