Pittsburgh’s top fall events: Oct. 5-Nov. 21

Thu., Oct. 5

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Jon Klassen. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Fall Dance Concert. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $23-55. playhouse.pointpark.edu

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Somewhere Over the Border. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Tickets start at $20. citytheatrecompany.org

Fri., Oct. 6

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-10, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com

FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

One of the world’s longest running LGBTQ film festivals returns with 50 short selections and 17 feature-length titles. Now in its 38th season, the Reel Q Film Festival kicks off at Row House Cinema with Our Son, a drama starring Billy Porter as a gay father embroiled in a custody battle. Catch the world premiere screening of Carla at the Andy Warhol Museum, a drag performance at Trace Brewing, and a number of coming-of-age stories, plus much more. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. Multiple locations. $7-30, $150 for a festival pass. reelq.org

Sat., Oct. 7

ART • POINT BREEZE

The Red Dress. Continues through Jan. 28, 2024. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org

EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

Fall Flower Show: Hometown Harvest. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE

Brick Fest Live. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $16.99-37.99, free for kids 2 and under. universe.com

FESTIVAL • RANKIN

Things will get hot again at Carrie Blast Furnaces when the historic former steel mill hosts the Festival of Combustion. Presented by Rivers of Steel, the event invites guests of all ages to explore industrial arts and crafts through hands-on activities, demonstrations, tours, and more. See a live molten iron pour performance, view art installations, and watch glass blowers ply their trade. There will also be live music, a pogo stick clinic, fireworks, and more. 1-9 p.m. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $20, free for youth under 18. riversofsteel.com

PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT

Sparkling Speakeasy: Pittsburgh Opera’s Diamond Horseshoe 2023. 7 p.m. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $55-225. pittsburghopera.org

Sun., Oct. 8

FILM/MUSIC

Mon. Oct. 9

FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-90. trustarts.org

Thu., Oct. 12

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Kosoko Jackson. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., Oct. 13

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Mystery at the Museum. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org

PARTY • OAKLAND

Untitled (Art Party). 7 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $125. carnegieart.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Disney: The Sound of Magic. 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 15. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. trustarts.org

OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT

The Barber of Seville. 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 22. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets start at $7.50. pittsburghopera.org

Sat., Oct. 14

MARKET • UPTOWN

Allentown Night Market. 7 p.m. Multiple locations, Allentown. Free. facebook.com/allentownnightmarket

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Grupo Corpo. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $15-80. trustarts.org

Sun., Oct. 15

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour with Steely Dan. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $162. ppgpaintsarena.com



LIT • LARIMER

Pittsburgh Zine Fair. 12-5 p.m. The Kingsley Association. 6435 Frankstown Ave., Larimer. Free. pghzinefair.com

Wed., Oct. 18

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. Ticket prices TBA. trustarts.org

Thu., Oct. 19

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-79.50. trustarts.org

Fri., Oct. 20

PARTY • OAKLAND

Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org

Sat., Oct. 21

EXHIBITION • NORTH SIDE

From the ocean depths comes Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, an insightful new show at Carnegie Science Center about one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks. Explore full-scale recreations and view 154 authentic artifacts, including items owned by ill-fated passengers. A simulated iceberg will also be on hand to give visitors a sense of the icy waters that took the supposedly unsinkable ship. Continues through April 15, 2024. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

International Day Parade and Festival. 10:30 a.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. engage.pittsburghpa.gov

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

ZooBoo. 10 a.m.-3 pm. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org

PARTY • RANKIN

Scary Furnace Halloween Party & Beer Fest. 4-10 p.m. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $20, free for youth under 18. beersoftheburgh.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Women Who Rock featuring Ann Wilson. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $59.50. promowestlive.com

FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Superman in Concert. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-110. trustarts.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

The WYEP Hellbender Ball. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17.50-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Samantha Bee. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., $44.75-179.75. trustarts.org

Sun., Oct. 22

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch Tour. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $44.25-159.25. trustarts.org

Thu., Oct. 26

COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $27. roxianlive.com

Fri., Oct. 27

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Black Bottom Film Festival. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20. trustarts.org

Sat., Oct. 28

MARKET • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer. 9 a.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-20, free for kids under 12. pghvintagemixer.com

PARTY • EAST LIBERTY

Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure. 1-4 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

PARTY • DOWNTOWN

Cosmopolitan Pittsburgh. 7 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $150. trustarts.org

THEATER • OAKLAND

The life of Jewish artist Marc Chagall receives the musical treatment with Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, a site–specific production by Quantum Theatre. Inspired by the dreamlike paintings of Chagall and his wife, Bella, the show will unfold at Rodef Shalom Congregation with traditional Jewish Klezmer music and involvement from Violins of Hope, an exhibit of instruments rescued from the Holocaust. As Quantum puts it, the production strives to depict “triumphant survivors of the 20th century’s darkest times.” 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 26. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $18-68. quantumtheatre.com

Tue., Oct. 31

Kelly Strayhorn Theater

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The Wiz. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Nov. 5. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-115. trustarts.org

Thu., Nov. 2

ART • NORTH SIDE

Unseen: Permanent Collection Works. Continues through March 4, 2024. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Rachel Renée Russell. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., Nov. 3

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Whether you’re a dog lover or a fish fiend, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center has something for all kinds of animal companions. Cheer on competing canines in various sporting events and races, hop along with bunnies in the Rabbit Area, and see creative disguises in the pet costume contest. There will also be demonstrations, vendors, photo opps, and more. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 5. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $6-12, free for pets and kids 5 and under. pghpetexpo.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

50 Years of Hip Hop featuring Fistful of Ballers and DJ EN4K. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $10-90. facebook.com/cepresents

Sat., Nov. 4

ART • POINT BREEZE

Treasured Ornament: 10 Centuries of Islamic Art. Continues through Feb., 25. 2024. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. trustarts.org

Sun., Nov. 5

MUSIC • UPTOWN

The 1975. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $39. ppgpaintsarena.com

Mon., Nov. 6

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

Slovak Heritage Festival. 12-4 p.m. University of Pittsburgh Cathedral of Learning, 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. slavic.pitt.edu

Wed., Nov. 8

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Three Rivers Film Festival. Continues through Nov. 15. Multiple locations, Downtown. Tickets on sale Wed., Oct. 18. filmpittsburgh.org

Thu., Nov. 9

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Eliza Smith Brown. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., Nov. 10

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Titanic. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Sat., Nov. 11

OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT

The Flying Dutchman. 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets start at $7.50. pittsburghopera.org

Fri., Nov. 17

EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Rufus Wainwright. 6:30 p.m. City Winery Pittsburgh. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $80-115. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Nightmare Before Christmas. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50-110. trustarts.org

Mon., Nov. 20

