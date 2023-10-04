Pittsburgh’s top fall events: Oct. 5-Nov. 21

Thu., Oct. 5
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Jon Klassen. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Fall Dance Concert. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $23-55. playhouse.pointpark.edu
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Somewhere Over the Border. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Tickets start at $20. citytheatrecompany.org
Fri., Oct. 6
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-10, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com
FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
One of the world’s longest running LGBTQ film festivals returns with 50 short selections and 17 feature-length titles. Now in its 38th season, the Reel Q Film Festival kicks off at Row House Cinema with Our Son, a drama starring Billy Porter as a gay father embroiled in a custody battle. Catch the world premiere screening of Carla at the Andy Warhol Museum, a drag performance at Trace Brewing, and a number of coming-of-age stories, plus much more. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. Multiple locations. $7-30, $150 for a festival pass. reelq.org
Sat., Oct. 7
ART • POINT BREEZE
The Red Dress. Continues through Jan. 28, 2024. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org
EXHIBITION • OAKLAND
Fall Flower Show: Hometown Harvest. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE
Brick Fest Live. Continues through Sun., Oct. 8. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $16.99-37.99, free for kids 2 and under. universe.com
FESTIVAL • RANKIN
Things will get hot again at Carrie Blast Furnaces when the historic former steel mill hosts the Festival of Combustion. Presented by Rivers of Steel, the event invites guests of all ages to explore industrial arts and crafts through hands-on activities, demonstrations, tours, and more. See a live molten iron pour performance, view art installations, and watch glass blowers ply their trade. There will also be live music, a pogo stick clinic, fireworks, and more. 1-9 p.m. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $20, free for youth under 18. riversofsteel.com
PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT
Sparkling Speakeasy: Pittsburgh Opera’s Diamond Horseshoe 2023. 7 p.m. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $55-225. pittsburghopera.org
Sun., Oct. 8FILM/MUSIC • MUNHALL
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Demons Live Score. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $44.75-69.75. librarymusichall.com
Mon. Oct. 9
FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-90. trustarts.org
Thu., Oct. 12
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Kosoko Jackson. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., Oct. 13
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
21+ Night: Mystery at the Museum. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org
PARTY • OAKLAND
Untitled (Art Party). 7 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $125. carnegieart.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Disney: The Sound of Magic. 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 15. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. trustarts.org
OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT
The Barber of Seville. 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 22. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets start at $7.50. pittsburghopera.org
Sat., Oct. 14
MARKET • UPTOWN
Allentown Night Market. 7 p.m. Multiple locations, Allentown. Free. facebook.com/allentownnightmarket
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Grupo Corpo. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $15-80. trustarts.org
Sun., Oct. 15
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour with Steely Dan. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $162. ppgpaintsarena.com
LIT • LARIMER
Pittsburgh Zine Fair. 12-5 p.m. The Kingsley Association. 6435 Frankstown Ave., Larimer. Free. pghzinefair.com
Wed., Oct. 18
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. Ticket prices TBA. trustarts.org
Thu., Oct. 19
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-79.50. trustarts.org
Fri., Oct. 20
PARTY • OAKLAND
Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org
Sat., Oct. 21
EXHIBITION • NORTH SIDE
From the ocean depths comes Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, an insightful new show at Carnegie Science Center about one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks. Explore full-scale recreations and view 154 authentic artifacts, including items owned by ill-fated passengers. A simulated iceberg will also be on hand to give visitors a sense of the icy waters that took the supposedly unsinkable ship. Continues through April 15, 2024. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
International Day Parade and Festival. 10:30 a.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. engage.pittsburghpa.gov
FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
ZooBoo. 10 a.m.-3 pm. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org
PARTY • RANKIN
Scary Furnace Halloween Party & Beer Fest. 4-10 p.m. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $20, free for youth under 18. beersoftheburgh.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Women Who Rock featuring Ann Wilson. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $59.50. promowestlive.com
FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Superman in Concert. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-110. trustarts.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
The WYEP Hellbender Ball. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17.50-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Samantha Bee. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., $44.75-179.75. trustarts.org
Sun., Oct. 22
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch Tour. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $44.25-159.25. trustarts.org
Thu., Oct. 26
COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $27. roxianlive.com
Fri., Oct. 27
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Black Bottom Film Festival. Continues through Sun., Oct. 29. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20. trustarts.org
Sat., Oct. 28
MARKET • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer. 9 a.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-20, free for kids under 12. pghvintagemixer.com
PARTY • EAST LIBERTY
Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure. 1-4 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
PARTY • DOWNTOWN
Cosmopolitan Pittsburgh. 7 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $150. trustarts.org
THEATER • OAKLAND
The life of Jewish artist Marc Chagall receives the musical treatment with Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, a site–specific production by Quantum Theatre. Inspired by the dreamlike paintings of Chagall and his wife, Bella, the show will unfold at Rodef Shalom Congregation with traditional Jewish Klezmer music and involvement from Violins of Hope, an exhibit of instruments rescued from the Holocaust. As Quantum puts it, the production strives to depict “triumphant survivors of the 20th century’s darkest times.” 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 26. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $18-68. quantumtheatre.com
Tue., Oct. 31
COMEDY • NORTH SIDE
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
The Wiz. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Nov. 5. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-115. trustarts.org
Thu., Nov. 2
ART • NORTH SIDE
Unseen: Permanent Collection Works. Continues through March 4, 2024. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Rachel Renée Russell. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., Nov. 3
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Whether you’re a dog lover or a fish fiend, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center has something for all kinds of animal companions. Cheer on competing canines in various sporting events and races, hop along with bunnies in the Rabbit Area, and see creative disguises in the pet costume contest. There will also be demonstrations, vendors, photo opps, and more. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 5. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $6-12, free for pets and kids 5 and under. pghpetexpo.com
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
50 Years of Hip Hop featuring Fistful of Ballers and DJ EN4K. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $10-90. facebook.com/cepresents
Sat., Nov. 4
ART • POINT BREEZE
Treasured Ornament: 10 Centuries of Islamic Art. Continues through Feb., 25. 2024. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. trustarts.org
Sun., Nov. 5
MUSIC • UPTOWN
The 1975. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $39. ppgpaintsarena.com
Mon., Nov. 6
FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
Slovak Heritage Festival. 12-4 p.m. University of Pittsburgh Cathedral of Learning, 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. slavic.pitt.edu
Wed., Nov. 8
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Three Rivers Film Festival. Continues through Nov. 15. Multiple locations, Downtown. Tickets on sale Wed., Oct. 18. filmpittsburgh.org
Thu., Nov. 9
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Eliza Smith Brown. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., Nov. 10
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
21+ Night: Titanic. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Sat., Nov. 11
OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT
The Flying Dutchman. 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets start at $7.50. pittsburghopera.org
Fri., Nov. 17
EXHIBITION • OAKLAND
Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Rufus Wainwright. 6:30 p.m. City Winery Pittsburgh. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $80-115. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Nightmare Before Christmas. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50-110. trustarts.org
Mon., Nov. 20MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $47.25. trustarts.org