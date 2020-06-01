 Takeout review: Bigham Tavern | Restaurant Reviews | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Takeout review: Bigham Tavern

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver

I’ve heard many rave reviews of Bigham Tavern, Mount Washington’s neighborhood pub that serves classics “with a twist.” Its name is often brought up during conversations about the “best wings in Pittsburgh,” and so I decided to put its reputation to the test. 

Bigham Tavern has over 30 wing sauces and for my first go-round, I stuck with two classics: black and gold (a "peppery honey-mustard combo that packs a little punch") and their house sauce, BT original. Convinced that two people would plow through two dozen wings quickly, I tacked some sides on my order for good measure: mac 'n’ cheese and curly fries.

The minute I opened my takeout containers (which were neatly placed into my car thanks to their efficient curbside delivery), I knew I'd been foolish. These wings were meaty and practically drowning in sauce. At any other restaurant, one of Bigham’s drumsticks could count for two wings; the takeout containers bowed underneath the weight of a dozen.

Both of the tavern’s sauces carried a nice kick of heat, the black and gold leaving a lingering burn. The BT original was a good, basic Buffalo sauce. (I mixed an extra container of this sauce into my mac 'n’ cheese, which gave it a welcome punch of acid and flavor to the rich pasta.) Their black and gold balanced out the sweet, tangy mustard base with the punch of spice from black pepper.

Though I couldn’t tell anyone if Bigham Tavern’s wings are the best in Pittsburgh, I can confidently say that I will be going back for another wing night, in order to, at the very least, work my way through their long list of sauces.  

Location Details

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham St., Pittsburgh Mt. Washington

412-431-9313

2 events 1 article

Tags

Latest in Restaurant Reviews

Takeout review: Driftwood Oven

By Maggie Weaver

The Archer (left) and The Greenfielder (right)

Takeout review: Chicken Latino

By Maggie Weaver

Chicken burrito, yucca, and chicken with rice and beans from Chicken Latino

Takeout review: Sushi tacos from Mad Noodles

By Lisa Cunningham

Sushi taco from Mad Noodles

Umami's new bento box is here to save the day

By Maggie Weaver

Bento box from Umami
More »

Readers also liked…

LeoGreta is a Carnegie treasure

By Maggie Weaver

Fennel salad

Healthy in Homestead

By Maggie Weaver

Green Goddess juice and cocoa banana nut Bliss Bowl
More Restaurant Reviews »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Interior of Choolaah's new location in Robinson

Two Pittsburgh restaurants announce new locations in Robinson

By Maggie Weaver

After 17 years in Lawrenceville, Coca Cafe is for sale

After 17 years in Lawrenceville, Coca Cafe is for sale

By Maggie Weaver

Pittsburgh bartender Manami York wins national cocktail competition with 'Shades of Tjader'

Pittsburgh bartender Manami York wins national cocktail competition with 'Shades of Tjader'

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation