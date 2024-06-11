Eat’n Park anniversary ice cream, a yappy hour benefit, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Commoner
Father’s Day is Sun., June 16, and The Commoner is honoring Dad with a Day of Steaks. From 3–6 p.m., the Downtown restaurant will offer a special steak-themed menu including Allen Brothers Prime steaks, a 12-ounce striploin (strip steak), 10-ounce filet, and Japanese A5 Wagyu, with all cuts accompanied by mushroom XO butter sauce and black garlic and baby potatoes. Jack Daniel’s Whiskey will also provide dad swag and craft specialty cocktails including a Frozen Rum & Coke. Reservations are highly recommended via OpenTable.
Hyatt House Pittsburgh – South Side
Hyatt House in the South Side Works is launching a new bar, and your dog is invited. H-Bar’s grand opening will take place on Thu., June 20 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. with a Yappy Hour that benefits Heart of Glass Animal Rescue. According to a press release, the new H-Bar will offer themed craft cocktails and music from DJ DiniDaddy, and feature guests Pet Palace boarding along with Jax Snax, an organic, gluten-free dog treat maker based in East Palestine, Ohio. The event is pet-friendly, but pets “must be leashed and under control at all times.” Furry and non-furry guests can also enjoy the hotel’s outdoor terrace, which overlooks the Mon.
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream x Eat’n Park
Eat'n Park is sweetening its 75th anniversary this month by partnering with fellow Pittsburgh favorite Millie's Ice Cream. Inspired by the restaurant's most popular desserts, Millie's created four new ice cream flavors, now available for the month of June. The Eat'n Park anniversary flavors include Grilled Stickies, which folds the classic dessert's "cinnamon-y, delicious pieces," drizzled with rich honey, into Millie's vanilla; Strawberry Pie; Smiley Cookie, which combines chunks of the freshly baked cookies with a "velvety ice cream" inspired by their royal icing and vanilla beans; and Pistachio Fluff. You can try all four flavors at Millie's scoop shops for the rest of June or pick up pints of Grilled Stickies and Smiley Cookie at select Giant Eagle stores.
Mango Mango Dessert
5845 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. instagram.com/mangomangopittSquirrel Hill welcomed a new dessert shop just in time for summer. Mango Mango opened with a day of celebration and treats, touting a full dessert menu of cake, ice cream, fruit smoothies, tea, and drinks. According to its website, the dessert chain, begun in New York’s Chinatown, specializes in handcrafted Hong Kong-style desserts using fresh mangoes and other fruits. Mango Mango is now open Sun.–Thurs. from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine
4219 Murray Ave., Greenfield. waiwaichinesecuisine.comGreenfield also gained a new dining spot with Wai Wai Chinese opening a second location. Wai Wai moved into the former China Star space after announcing it would expand in April. The restaurant, whose first location is a Bloomfield mainstay opened in 2008, serves a mix of Chinese and Japanese cuisine combining “old and new world” favorites, according to its website. Wai Wai’s in Greenfield is now open daily for dine-in and for take-out orders online or by calling 412-521-0608.
Turner’s
turnerdairy.netTurner’s teased its newest drink, a limited-edition hard lemonade. A previous Instagram post hinted the hard lemonade would hit shelves in June, with Redditors already joking to expect it in your dad’s basement fridge. Turner’s latest alcoholic drink follows last summer’s “IC’d Tea” (Turner’s Premium Iced Tea mixed with Iron City Beer), which temporarily went out of stock after a “record-breaking launch.”
Station
4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield.A new restaurant is coming to the former Station space in Bloomfield. Troy Beck of Given to Fly, a chicken joint inside Federal Galley, announced on Instagram that he acquired the location on Liberty Ave. and will reopen with a new concept. Station closed in February after a nine-year run when Chef Curtis Gamble announced he was relocating to Tennessee.
“While there will be a rebrand, I promise to honor Curtis as much as we can … as his menu was one of my favorites in the city,” Beck wrote, also noting that Given to Fly will continue to operate.